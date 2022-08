On the heels of his new music video (that he produced and directed) and preceding the start of his brand new tour, Jake Miller stopped by Cheddar News in New York City to give the team a sneak peek at his upcoming music and shows. Miller gave insight into the creative process that led to the new EP and how he’s bringing his "8 Tattoos" Tour to life on the road. He even treats the team to an in-studio performance of his song of the same name.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO