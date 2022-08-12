Aviation Agency President on the Airline Industry Staffing Shortage

The U.S. is facing a power crisis as it struggles to modernize its more than a century-old infrastructure. Johannes Rittershausen, the CEO of energy storage solutions company Convergent, joined Cheddar News’ Opening Bell to discuss the difficulties in upgrading the aging grid and how the tax credits and regulations in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act could help. "What this has done is it's created a 10-year time window for those credits and for that regulatory certainty to exist, meaning that developers like us and capital providers can really push forward and make the investments in the transition to clean energy," he said.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 9 HOURS AGO