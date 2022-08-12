ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aviation Agency President on the Airline Industry Staffing Shortage

Aviation Agency President Bryan Del Monte joins Cheddar News to break down the labor crisis currently facing the airline industry.

Cheddar News

Revenge Travel is Causing Packed Airport Surging Airfares

The surge in travel has been a boom to airlines--- driving revenue above 2019 levels even as airlines fly less than they did before the pandemic. This year consumers proved they are willing to pay higher prices to take to the sky. In July, airfare rose 16% compared to the same time in 2019, according to recent CPI data. Meanwhile, rising fuel costs, staff shortages, and other headaches force some airliners to adjust flight schedules. Jim Corridore, Senior Insights Manager at SimilarWeb, talks about how travel has changed since the Pandemic and the major headwinds facing the airline industry.
TRAVEL
Cheddar News

U.S. Adds 528,000 Jobs in July Amid Recession Fears

The July jobs report revealed that employment in the U.S. is back to pre-pandemic levels. The U.S. economy smashed expectations by adding 528,000 jobs in the month of July. Bartie Scott, senior editor of Economy at Insider Barney, joined Cheddar News to discuss.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Hyliion CEO Talks Electrifying Trucking Industry

Electric trucking company Hyliion reported mixed Q2 earnings, with revenue falling short of analyst expectations. Thomas Healy, Founder & CEO, Hyliion, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the company is electrifying the shipping and logistics industry.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

There's a Big Shift Coming for Airline Passengers

Air travelers aren’t cruising toward a soft landing yet, but there's a big change happening in the industry ahead of the important Labor Day travel weekend. It will be a welcome change for many people who have been trying to get back to going places after two years of covid related lockdowns and restrictions.
LIFESTYLE
Cheddar News

How the Aging Power Grid Is Getting a Boost From the Inflation Reduction Act

The U.S. is facing a power crisis as it struggles to modernize its more than a century-old infrastructure. Johannes Rittershausen, the CEO of energy storage solutions company Convergent, joined Cheddar News’ Opening Bell to discuss the difficulties in upgrading the aging grid and how the tax credits and regulations in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act could help. "What this has done is it's created a 10-year time window for those credits and for that regulatory certainty to exist, meaning that developers like us and capital providers can really push forward and make the investments in the transition to clean energy," he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Eat Just Announces $25 Million Investment from C2 Capital

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 16, 2022-- Eat Just, Inc., a company that applies cutting-edge science and technology on a mission to create healthier, more sustainable foods, today announced a $25 million investment and strategic partnership with private equity firm C2 Capital Partners (C2). C2 was established in 2018 to provide growth capital and operational support for companies to scale in China. The firm’s anchor investor is Alibaba Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005928/en/ JUST Egg and GOOD Meat (Photo: Eat Just, Inc.)
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

National Restaurant Association EVP Talks Challenges Facing the Restaurant Industry

Restaurants and the grocery store are two places consumers have definitely felt inflation; however, prices at the supermarket have recently risen even more than prices at restaurants. In fact, July saw the biggest inflationary gap between grocery stores and restaurants since the 1970s. The restaurant industry is still facing challenges, like a drop in demand and labor shortages, as it still continues to recover from the pandemic. Sean Kennedy, Executive Vice President for Public Affairs for the National Restaurant Association, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cheddar News

Housing Market Continues to Slow as Recession Fears Loom

In another sign that builders are putting down their tools, housing starts — or the number of homes that began construction in a given period — declined a sharp 9.6 percent in July, with single-family homes leading the drop-off. This is the second indicator in as many days that the housing market is entering a slow period, and possibly a recession. On Monday, the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) /Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, which measures builder confidence, dropped into negative territory. "A housing recession is underway with builder sentiment falling for eight consecutive months while the pace of single-family home...
REAL ESTATE
Cheddar News

7 States Could See Cannabis Reform at the Midterm Elections

Voters in seven states across the U.S. might decide on cannabis legalization during November’s midterm elections. Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Oklahoma could vote on adult-use cannabis, whereas voters in Nebraska look to consider medical cannabis legalization.Should voters approve cannabis in those states, it would represent a red wave of cannabis legalization. With the exception of Maryland, the six other states voted Republican in the 2020 election, according to 270 to Win. According to Pew Research Center, cannabis legalization is an increasingly popular and bipartisan issue. Some 91 percent of adults say cannabis should be...
MISSOURI STATE
Cheddar News

Pledge to Promote Black-Owned Businesses Generates Profits for Businesses

Fifteen Percent Pledge - a non-profit that asks retailers to reserve 15 percent of their shelf space for black-owned businesses - says it has partnered with 29 major retailers since it was first founded in May 2020. Cheddar News speaks with LaToya Williams-Belfort, Executive Director at Fifteen Percent Pledge, who explains how fighting systemic racism in the retail space can also bring profits for businesses.
RETAIL
Cheddar News

Skincare is Crucial Even After Summer Is Over

As the hot summer sun turns to a cooler autumn, many people in temperate locales forget that sunscreen is still an important part of a regular skincare routine, said Dr. Jeremy Brauer, the dermatologist who founded Spectrum Skin and Laser. "Skincare is a year-round effort," he told Cheddar News. "Sunscreen is not just a summer routine." Dr. Brauer also talked to 'Wake Up With Cheddar' anchor Shannon LaNier about non-invasive cosmetic procedures patients may be considering, like Botox and fillers.
SKIN CARE
Cheddar News

Common Problem of 'Overstimulation' Pushed Tom Holland to Social Media Hiatus

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland announced that he is stepping back from social media for his own mental health. It's the latest example of Hollywood elites taking a break, and it refocuses the spotlight on the negative effects that the internet and social can have on wellness. Holland revealed in an Instagram post that the overstimulation from mindless scrolling and the numerous comments about his personal life began to take a toll on him. He joins a long list of celebrities who have taken breaks from social media in order to protect their mental health,  like model Chrissy Teigen,...
CELEBRITIES
Cheddar News

Viola Davis Tapped to Portray Villain in 'Hunger Games' Prequel

Viola Davis is set to take on perhaps her most villainous role yet in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the prequel film to the Hunger Games trilogy expected to hit theaters in 2023. The news was confirmed in an Instagram post by the movie's official account. Davis has been tapped to take on the role of Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the head game maker and the original facilitator of the deadly Hunger Games tournament. She joins an already-loaded cast that includes Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Hunter Schafer, and Rachel Zegler.Based on author Suzanne Collins' 2020 book with the same name, The...
MOVIES
Cheddar News

Today Explained: Gen Z TikTok Influencers Take on Amazon

A coalition of more than 70 mostly Gen Z TikTok creators with a combined following of 51 million people has launched a campaign against Amazon in an effort to compel the e-tailing giant to raise worker pay, improve working conditions and halt union-busting tactics. The group Gen Z for Change is asking followers to take its People Over Prime Pledge. “We are standing in solidarity with these workers,” says one influencer in the call to action.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Charlamagne Tha God, Patina Miller & Consequence: Top Newsmakers This Week

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.'Raising Kanan' CastActors Patina Miller and Mekai Curtis joined Cheddar News' Hena Doba this week ahead of the Season 2 premiere of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The duo talked about what to expect from the upcoming season and how their characters have progressed in the show. Miller also talked about her return to the Great White Way as she...
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Why Are Altcoins Exploding, And Will the Rally Last?

As Bitcoin once more languishes below the $24,000 threshold, altcoins like CEL, KUJI, EWT, and others are seeing a recent, seven-day boost in price movement. What's driving the action, and will the optimism around these coins linger beyond a brief rally? Caitlin Cook, Head of Marketing and Communications at Hxro, joins Closing Bell to discuss altcoin movement, investor risk, and more.
MARKETS
Cheddar News

