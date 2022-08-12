ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pay-to-park starts at Moncus next week

KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
Starting next week, it will cost money to park at Moncus Park more than 30 minutes.

The money raised by charging people with cars to park will go to support the Park’s ongoing operations and maintenance, officials say.

Moncus Park, a nonprofit organization, handles developing, maintaining, and operating the 100-acre greenspace formerly known as the “Horse Farm.” The Park operates independently from the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks and Recreation Department and receives no city or parish funding for ongoing maintenance costs. Moncus Park is solely responsible for the care of the property, including all
expenses such as utilities, trash pickup, security, landscaping, staffing, and more, making paid parking as well as other revenue streams essential.

General admission to the Park remains free. Visitors who bike or walk can enter Moncus Park at no charge.

Park staff will continue to work with the city to increase safe accessibility for pedestrians and bikers in our community. Volunteers, programming partners, or those visiting at the request of Moncus Park will receive
validated complimentary parking at the time of the scheduled appointment. Special Event parking rates will
vary and be announced in advance.

Friends of Moncus Park, the Park’s annual membership program, receive special parking discounts. Members at
the $100 level and above receive the first hour free for every visit. Members starting at the $1,000 level receive
an annual parking pass. All current Park members at every level will receive parking benefits until their time of
renewal.

Parking details are as follows:
• RATE PER HOUR – $2.00
• FIRST 1/2 HOUR - FREE
• MAXIMUM RATE PER DAY - $10.00
• LOST TICKET PER DAY - $10.00
• MONDAYS – FREE
• Sales tax included in all parking rates.

“As a community-supported Park, every dollar makes a difference when you’re caring for a property of this size,” said JP MacFadyen, executive director of Moncus Park. "Our intent is to have a paid parking plan that serves our community. With the ability to enjoy all of our features for free, we are confident that this is the right direction.”

According to the non-profit's press release, Moncus Park is a supporter-funded nonprofit dedicated to developing and maintaining these 100-acres of greenspace, showcasing the cultures and talents of Acadiana, uniting communities through celebrations, and creating traditions together. Moncus Park does not receive local tax dollars for maintenance or operations, nor is it included in Lafayette Consolidated Government’s annual budget.

brproud.com

Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16. Officers arrived in the 5600 block of Madison Ave. and found three gunshot victims. The three gunshot victims were teenagers. At this time, their injuries are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's the story behind the only gym in Louisiana dedicated to unique people

Damon Vincent grew up with congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a condition that prevents adrenal glands from producing sufficient cortisol. Now 26 and owner of Unique Health & Fitness in Lafayette, Vincent has dedicated his career to helping athletes with special needs. He spoke about his passion with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
LAFAYETTE, LA
