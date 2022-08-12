ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'It's never too late': 85-year-old Florida woman graduates from college

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HIrBQ_0hEq4zbq00

A Florida woman is sharing her story of wisdom and inspiration after following her dreams of graduating college.

Arlyne Frankel, 85, retired at 79-years-old after working her entire life. She worked as a marketing and fundraising consultant for PBS.

Divorced and single, with children and grandchildren, she took inventory and decided she wanted to accomplish her life-long dreams.

“First, I thought I’d take another job because my original plan was to work until the day I died. Or so I thought. Then I took stock, and decided I wasn’t going back to work. I thought, I’m going to live out my life. And what am I going to do? I want to accomplish my dreams," she told "GMA3."

Her first dream was to celebrate her Bat Mitzvah, a coming of age ceremony in the Jewish religion traditionally celebrated around a child's thirteenth birthday. She was unable to have one as a young girl, and always dreamt of having one. At her Bat Mitzvah, Frankel announced to the crowd that she wanted to accomplish her next dream: graduate college.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BSaU_0hEq4zbq00
ABCNews.com - VIDEO: Florida resident graduates college at 85 years old

Frankel started college for the first time at age 18 at Boston University in 1954, but was unable to finish.

"I quit and stopped at the end of the second year,” she recalled. “I had financial problems among a few other negative things going on. My bad grades didn’t motivate me and I had studying issues.”

When Frankel returned to college later in life, she learned that she had a learning disability, which she believes contributed to her being unmotivated to complete school.

“I had an undiagnosed learning disability, so I just thought I wasn’t very smart. I didn’t have anyone who could identify what was going on with me, so I gave up,” she said. Over the years, Frankel said she didn’t let her lack of college education hold her back and became successful by working hard.

"That feeling of not doing well stayed with me,” she said. “Then I moved to New York and I got a lot of jobs because I’m a hard worker and I had to learn about life. I came from a small town and little by little, I accomplished things. I had to be very brave and believe in myself. I learned through my successes and failures. Every job I had, I learned a little more. I was a very, very hard worker and put in extra time.”

Frankel enrolled in Florida International University at age 80.

"It took me five years to complete the program,” she said.

If you can breathe and think, then it’s not too late.

Her experience was unique because she brought a different perspective to the classroom.

“In the classroom, the professors loved having me because I made the conversation intergenerational. I had views none of the students have because I lived life,” she said. “And that was completely different than a 23-year-old. They got thoughts from me that no one else shared."

Frankel graduated magna cum laude at Florida International University with a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies. But she’s not done just yet.

“I want to be a motivational speaker,” said Frankel. “Not just about going back to school but people who want to do other things, who say, ‘No, I’m too old.’ I’m here to say, ‘It’s never too late!”

Frankel said that regardless of age, everyone could use a cheerleader in their life.

“I’m a good cheerleader and I love to speak and I think I could be their motivation. If you can breathe and think, then it’s not too late.”

Comments / 0

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man dies after eating raw oyster at South Florida seafood restaurant

A Florida man has died from a bacterial infection after eating a raw oyster at the famed Rustic Inn Crabhouse in Fort Lauderdale. The death is the second in the state this month traced to the bacteria, Vibrio, found in an oyster. Gary Oreal, manager of the Rustic Inn, said the South Florida man who died had worked at the restaurant about two decades ago. He had dined there earlier this month ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING NEW SYSTEM SOUTHEAST OF FLORIDA

Newly Formed System As Of Sunday Evening. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a newly formed system to the southeast of Florida. The good news: despite it’s potentially troubling location, the system is not expected to develop into a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graduate College#College Education#Jewish
AOL Corp

Search for missing Florida doctor after his boat is found

Rescue workers are looking for a Florida doctor whose 33-foot boat was found near the Sanibel Islands, which sit 30 miles off the coast of Fort Meyers. Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen Wednesday morning, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office reports. That’s when his boat Vitamin Sea was said to pull away from Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. The Coast Guard tweeted Thursday the vessel had been located, but the oncologist had not.
thatssotampa.com

Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida

We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: That Wave Is Still On The Move Southeast Of Florida

But It’s Not Expected To Survive The Weekend. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 2:14 p.m. — The wave is dead. There is currently no activity of note in the Atlantic. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The tropical wave that’s been meandering its way across the far eastern Atlantic […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach

A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
Florida Phoenix

If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list

Quality Journalism for Critical Times You probably heard all the hoopla last week about Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removing — excuse me, “suspending” with extreme prejudice — the outspoken Democratic prosecutor in Hillsborough County, Andrew Warren. He’s not quite fired but he’s on the verge. Usually when officeholders in Florida get pink-slipped by the governor, it’s because they’ve been charged […] The post If Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to oust officials, here’s a list appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
wengradio.com

CCSO Warns Of Two Scams

It has been brought to our attention that, yet again, scammers are calling and pretending to be members of the CCSO. Be extra cautious when answering a number you don’t recognize or when someone is asking about something of which you have no knowledge. You can always call our...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
GMA

GMA

64K+
Followers
8K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy