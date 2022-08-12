ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos High School football coach Efe Scott-Emuakpor eyeing turnaround

By Thomas Cook
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
The Okemos High School football team has had a rough stretch. The Wolves have not won a game in three years. Heading into 2022, they have a new head coach.

Efe Scott-Emuakpor is taking over the program. The former East Lansing High School and Ball State University wide receiver wants to help restore the Okemos program.

"We've been waiting on this moment for a long time. We got a lot of eager kids, real anxious and excited to get out and run around" Scott-Emuakpor said.

The players said they have noticed a much welcomed, culture change.

"We've never been around a guy who wants us to get better. In the past, it's just kind of been like toss us to the side, but he (Scott-Emuakpor) cares about us," linebacker Braeden Vrane said.

The goal for this year is to turn around the program and get Okemos back on the map.

"We're just trying to compete. We want to go out there and put respect on Okemos' name, respect that we haven't earned in a long time," wide reciever Raj Singh said.

Okemos travels to Mason High School in week one, kicking things off Friday, Aug. 26.

