thunderboltradio.com
Gleason Board to get updates on code enforcement, on-premises beer consumption
The Gleason City Board will get updates on code enforcement and on-premises beer consumption during Monday night’s regular monthly meeting. City Attorney Beau Pemberton will update the Board on a proposal to allow on-premises beer consumption as as code enforcement and the sale of condemned property. The Board will...
radionwtn.com
Union City City Council Agenda For Tuesday
2. Approval of Mutual Aid Agreement for Fire Service with Fulton, Kentucky. 3. Request for Four-Way Stop Sign at Florida and Edwards. 4. Authorization for Public Works to Bid for Purchase of Bushhog. 5. Authorization for Parks and Recreation to Bid for Aeration Services for Reelfoot and Veteran’s. Ponds.
thunderboltradio.com
Construction manager, engineer to discuss design for Dresden City Hall, Fire and Police Departments
The design for a new Dresden City Hall, Fire Department, and Police Department will take a closer step Thursday afternoon when the construction manager and engineer meet to discuss the project. The meeting will be Thursday at 2:00 at Dresden City Hall inside in the McWherter Civic Center. The public...
radionwtn.com
Kindergarten Dismissal Time Moved to 2:35 P.M. at UCES
A new dismissal time for Kindergarten students at Union City Elementary School has been announced and will go into effect Tuesday, Aug. 16. Kindergarten students may be picked up at 2:35 each day instead of 2:45 p.m. The change is being made to alleviate traffic congestion in front of and...
radionwtn.com
First Pre-K Teacher, Student Keeping Education Tradition Alive
Obion County, Tenn.–In 2005, Obion County Schools began to offer its first Pre-K program. During that first year, the program was only available through Black Oak Elementary. The program expanded the next school year to also be offered at South Fulton Elementary. By 2007, the Obion County School System began its’ school year by offering the pre-k program at every elementary school in the district and has ever since.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Mayor Randy Brundige named ‘Mayor of the Year’ by Tennessee Municipal League
Martin Mayor Randy Brundige has been named the 2022 Mayor of the Year by the Tennessee Municipal League at its 82nd Annual Conference in Gatlinburg. Currently in the fourth year of a fifth term, Mayor Brundige has a background in budgets, sales, markets, and providing efficient services from his career in livestock sales and auctions. Under his leadership, the City of Martin has undergone major changes, many of which have been financed by more than $50 million in grant funds for new infrastructure and economic development projects.
thunderboltradio.com
104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” Hosts Retirement Reception in Union City
A large crowd made their way to the 104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” studios in Union City, to attend the retirement reception of two longtime sportscasters. Following the announcement of their retirement from broadcasting, Mike Rauchle and Arts Sparks were honored for their 80 years of sports coverage. Rauchle...
thunderboltradio.com
Local Counties Included in Drought Declaration
A Disaster Declaration has been designated for several counties in Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky. The declaration was issued by the Secretary of Agriculture due to drought conditions that began on July 26th. The declaration includes six primary Tennessee counties, which includes Weakley and Henry, along with eight adjacent counties...
wpsdlocal6.com
Dads are reporting for duty at Paducah Middle School
PADUCAH — Dads are patrolling the halls of Paducah Middle School in an effort to keep kids safe. Inspired by a group from Louisiana that made national news back in Oct. 2021, Paducah Middle School launched its own campaign with the same name: Dads on Duty. Right now, 17...
thunderboltradio.com
The Obion County Fair to Begin on Saturday
The Obion County Fair will begin an eight day run starting this Saturday. This year’s 64th annual fair is titled “Over the Harvest Moon” and will take place at the Obion County Fairgrounds in Union City. The fair’s opening day on Saturday will include nine pageants, ranging...
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Commissioners Honor Mayor Benny McGuire With Naming of Building
Today was the final County Commission meeting for Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire. Following a farewell address to the board, and a full room of attendees, Commissioner Paul Albright introduced a motion to honor McGuire with the naming of a building.(AUDIO) Mayor McGuire was visably moved by the announcement, with...
thunderboltradio.com
Work zone lane restriction on U.S. 641 north of Murray starting Monday
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to start construction activities on U.S. 641 North of Murray on Monday. This work zone on U.S. 641 at mile point 10.9 is to construct an R-Cut intersection for the Paschall Truck Lines (PTL) entrance. This work zone is about 7/10ths of a mile north of the U.S. 641/KY 80 intersection.
WBBJ
Crockett County Sheriff addresses Facebook post hoax
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — One scam is creating false fear in a local county. Internet scams are reaching for more than just your money. One particular scam has made its way across multiple West Tennessee Facebook groups. “It’s under ‘Crockett County, Tennessee Resale’ and it says ‘There’s a serial...
westkentuckystar.com
Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman
A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt
A house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames, authorities say.
radionwtn.com
Bittersweet Night For Henry County Commission
Paris, Tenn.–It was a busy, bittersweet meeting for the Henry County Commission Monday night, as seven of its members were attending their last meeting. County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway presented each of the seven with framed photographs of the Henry County Courthouse affixed with their names and dates of service. Ridgeway extended personal messages for each member, telling them how much they meant to the county and how appreciative he was of their service.
WALB 10
1 killed, several injured in house explosion in Missouri
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt to a report of a house explosion on Monday morning. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirmed at least one person was killed in the blast. Parker said the victim passed away at...
westkentuckystar.com
Meth bust nets six Paducah residents
An ongoing investigation into meth trafficking netted six Paducah residents. McCracken County detectives said it was discovered that illegal drug activity was taking place at a home on North 6th Street. A vehicle leaving the home was stopped Sunday afternoon. The passenger, identified as 50-year-old Michael W. Stewart, was arrested...
westkentuckystar.com
Benton Police warn about potential Spectrum scam
On Monday, the Benton Police Department warned the public of a potential scam. They said they had been notified that someone was calling, posing to be a representative from Spectrum, and offering to lower customers' monthly bills. Police said the scammer is asking for money to be sent to them up front.
