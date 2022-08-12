ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

cbs4local.com

Report: El Paso among top 20 cities to buy 'Fixer-Upper'

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Challenged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike may find that the effort of fixing up a home can certainly pay off. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can in fact fetch a handsome discount, but it depends a...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
LAS CRUCES, NM
cbs4local.com

Fire in central El Paso knocked down by EPFD

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in central El Paso at the 4300 block of Montana Avenue. EPFD described the fire as a condition two. The fire has been knocked down by crews. According to a spokesperson for EPFD, one patient...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

City of Socorro councilman arrested

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An elected leader in the city of Socorro was arrested last week. Representative Ruben Reyes was arrested Thursday at night, according to Victor Reta, spokesman for the city of Socorro. Reyes was charged with DWI and unlawful use of a firearm. Council members have a...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Migrants were in the vehicle, according to El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

El Paso ISD receives 'B' rating from TEA

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District received a "B" or 87 grade from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-2022 school year. Of El Paso ISD’s 76 campuses, 26 are A-rated campuses and 39 are rated a B. Accountability data also shows that...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

2 cases of West Nile virus reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two cases of the West Nile virus have been reported in El Paso, health officials confirmed Tuesday. The patients include a man in his 60s, living in the zip code 79932 with no underlying health conditions and a woman in her 80s, living in the zip code 79936 with underlying medical conditions.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

1 person dies after crash in Socorro

SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
SOCORRO, TX
cbs4local.com

CBP finds 4 pounds of meth in laundry basket at Paso Del Norte port of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in El Paso intercepted methamphetamine and fentanyl hidden within a basket of laundry. CBP officers assigned to the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 26-year-old woman, a U.S....
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Doña Ana County opens new road to access Chamberino

CHAMBERINO, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Doña Ana County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new road, Avenida Murillo, which will allow more direct travel between points in Chamberino. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at 9:30 a.m. Avenida Murillo will be ready for public use...
CHAMBERINO, NM
cbs4local.com

Shorter wait times at ports of entry due to violence in Juarez

EL PASO, T.X. — The ports of entry looked like ghost towns after violence erupted in our sister city of Ciudad Juarez following gang violence inside a border prison. We spoke to people in downtown El Paso who had crossed over from Juarez told us their wait time was way shorter than what they're used to.
EL PASO, TX

