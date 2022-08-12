Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom Handy
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
cbs4local.com
El Paso ISD could be getting more resource officers with the help of El Paso police
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District could be getting more resource officers (SRO) for its elementary campuses. The Chief of Police Services for El Paso ISD, Manuel Chavira, said they are presenting a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to the El Paso City Council Tuesday for approval.
cbs4local.com
Report: El Paso among top 20 cities to buy 'Fixer-Upper'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Challenged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike may find that the effort of fixing up a home can certainly pay off. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can in fact fetch a handsome discount, but it depends a...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
cbs4local.com
El Paso Housing Authority CEO fears Bridge of the Americas expansion may impact residents
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of El Paso fears an expansion plan for the Bridge of the Americas port of entry could displace residents in the nearby affordable housing. “It looks like it's [the Paisano Green Community] right in the...
cbs4local.com
Gateway South reopens, repairs to Yandell underway after sinkhole forms in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Part of the intersection where a 15-foot deep sinkhole formed in central El Paso has reopened, El Paso Water confrimed. Gateway South Boulevard is open, however, Yandell Drive is still close as crews work to repair the damage, according to the utility. On Tuesday,...
cbs4local.com
City to provide officers to serve as SROs for elementary schools in El Paso ISD
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A new partnership with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District is aimed at protecting children in El Paso. There will be school resource officers (SROs) at elementary schools in the El Paso ISD. Those SROs will be officers...
cbs4local.com
Fire in central El Paso knocked down by EPFD
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in central El Paso at the 4300 block of Montana Avenue. EPFD described the fire as a condition two. The fire has been knocked down by crews. According to a spokesperson for EPFD, one patient...
cbs4local.com
County Attorney orders temporary shut down of 'mansion party' business in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A residence in far east El Paso that is allegedly used to host for-profit parties known as “Mansion Parties" is being ordered to temporarily shut down, according to the El Paso County Attorney’s Office. A temporary restraining order against the property located...
cbs4local.com
Affidavit states deputies overwhelmed, overrun by juveniles attending 'mansion parties'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — New information was released about what happens inside and outside the "mansion parties" in east El Paso. The affidavits explains in detail what's happening at the parties and how deputies are overwhelmed in responding to the parties. The house where the for-profit "mansion parties"...
cbs4local.com
City of Socorro councilman arrested
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An elected leader in the city of Socorro was arrested last week. Representative Ruben Reyes was arrested Thursday at night, according to Victor Reta, spokesman for the city of Socorro. Reyes was charged with DWI and unlawful use of a firearm. Council members have a...
cbs4local.com
1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Migrants were in the vehicle, according to El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road...
cbs4local.com
Man dies after getting shot by delivery man he was threatening in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A delivery man shot a man who threatened him while he was making a delivery in central El Paso on Saturday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Brown Street around 1:06 p.m. Investigators said the victim, a 40-year-old man, who was working...
cbs4local.com
El Paso ISD receives 'B' rating from TEA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District received a "B" or 87 grade from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-2022 school year. Of El Paso ISD’s 76 campuses, 26 are A-rated campuses and 39 are rated a B. Accountability data also shows that...
cbs4local.com
77 parents volunteer to patrol Gadsden ISD schools amid resource officer shortage
ANTHONY, N.M. (CBS4) — Gadsden Independent School District is receiving help from the community to address the lack of school resource officers within the district. Gadsden ISD said 77 people have signed up as volunteers to be part of the district's Parents on Patrol for Schools program. The volunteers,...
cbs4local.com
19-year-old El Pasoan identified as driver in deadly canal wreck stemming from pursuit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police released the details of the Monday morning crash in the Upper Valley where a car wrecked into a canal. Axel Elias Ramirez Alcantar, 19, of east El Paso, was identified as the driver. Police said Alcantar was speeding southbound on Upper...
cbs4local.com
2 cases of West Nile virus reported in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two cases of the West Nile virus have been reported in El Paso, health officials confirmed Tuesday. The patients include a man in his 60s, living in the zip code 79932 with no underlying health conditions and a woman in her 80s, living in the zip code 79936 with underlying medical conditions.
cbs4local.com
1 person dies after crash in Socorro
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person died after a crash in Socorro on Sunday. The crash happened in the Alameda and Passmore area. Police officials said one person died in the crash. The identity of the person was not provided. All lanes on Alameda have since reopened. Check back...
cbs4local.com
CBP finds 4 pounds of meth in laundry basket at Paso Del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in El Paso intercepted methamphetamine and fentanyl hidden within a basket of laundry. CBP officers assigned to the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 26-year-old woman, a U.S....
cbs4local.com
Doña Ana County opens new road to access Chamberino
CHAMBERINO, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Doña Ana County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new road, Avenida Murillo, which will allow more direct travel between points in Chamberino. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at 9:30 a.m. Avenida Murillo will be ready for public use...
cbs4local.com
Shorter wait times at ports of entry due to violence in Juarez
EL PASO, T.X. — The ports of entry looked like ghost towns after violence erupted in our sister city of Ciudad Juarez following gang violence inside a border prison. We spoke to people in downtown El Paso who had crossed over from Juarez told us their wait time was way shorter than what they're used to.
