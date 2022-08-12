Read full article on original website
Related
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Debra “Debbie” Joyce (Keller) Evans
Debra “Debbie” Joyce (Keller) Evans, 57, of Southside, AR, died on Friday, August 12, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born January 15, 1965, in Batesville, AR, and was of Christian faith. Debbie had a passion for learning, teaching, and children. She earned an Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Development and Education from UACCB, which led to a career in teaching preschool. She enjoyed scrapbooking, antiquing (especially collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia), camping, and traveling. But more than anything, Debbie loved her family. She treasured every moment spent with her children, grandchildren, and all of her family. She was a loving wife, mother, Nana, daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, and friend, and she will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched.
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Wanda (Davis) Merriweather
Wanda (Davis) Merriweather of Tuckerman, Arkansas, departed this life on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the age of 92. She was born July 31, 1930, the last of five daughters born to Lester and Cleva (Harris) Davis. She Davis was married to Arvin Dean Merriweather on July 18, 1947, and...
whiterivernow.com
Obituary: Rubie Charlene Mason
Rubie Charlene Mason of Little Rock, Arkansas, departed this life on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the age of 80. She was born on January 15, 1942, at the Big Bottom Township near Newark, Arkansas, the daughter of Charles Alphus and Ozie Lottie (Riley) Mason. She was manager of Memphis...
whiterivernow.com
18th year for Mountains Music and Motorcycles
Riding enthusiasts agree that some of the best motorcycling in America is in the Ozarks. Built on that simple premise, a festival was organized 18 years ago with no budget and heavily dependent on volunteers. The first event drew about 350 motorcyclists. Now, thousands of bikers are expected to this annual event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whiterivernow.com
White River Health’s Cherokee Village emergency department nationally recognized
Featured image (front, left to right: Jennifer Wolverton, RN; Journey Woods, RN, ER quality measure coordinator; Amanda Foust, RN, ER manager; Rose Wolverton, Tech; (back, left to right) Nathan Wright, RN; and Stefan Talley, RN. White River Health’s Cherokee Village emergency department has been nationally recognized for its commitment to...
whiterivernow.com
Jackson County man charged with two counts of first-degree murder
A Beedeville man is in the Jackson County Jail after being charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to Region 8 News KAIT. The Jonesboro television outlet reports Steven Ray Hollaway, 64, has been arrested in the case of two Beedeville residents who were found dead after a house fire in late July. Hollaway is being held on a $100,000 bond.
whiterivernow.com
Court info.: Man bites BPD officer while resisting arrest
A Batesville man who had been banned from a local bank branch for causing problems found himself under arrest last week after he made another visit. According to information from Independence County Circuit Court, Batesville Police responded to the St. Louis Street branch of Southern Bank on Aug. 9 in reference to Cleveland Ray Tidwell, 56. Bank officials said Tidwell would come into the bank and ask for money out of his account, only to be repeatedly told he did not have an active account with the bank. The bank staff said Tidwell would often become irate with employees and cause a disturbance.
Comments / 0