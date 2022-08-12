Debra “Debbie” Joyce (Keller) Evans, 57, of Southside, AR, died on Friday, August 12, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Debbie was born January 15, 1965, in Batesville, AR, and was of Christian faith. Debbie had a passion for learning, teaching, and children. She earned an Associate’s Degree in Early Childhood Development and Education from UACCB, which led to a career in teaching preschool. She enjoyed scrapbooking, antiquing (especially collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia), camping, and traveling. But more than anything, Debbie loved her family. She treasured every moment spent with her children, grandchildren, and all of her family. She was a loving wife, mother, Nana, daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, and friend, and she will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those whose lives she touched.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO