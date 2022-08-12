ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

Lone Star 1280

The 11 Most Trusted Veterinarians in the Abilene Area

Pets are just the best, aren't they? They're a lifeline for many of us. Emotionally and otherwise. Cats, dogs, parakeets, it doesn't matter. For most of us, pets are considered family members. I know that was the case for my house growing up. I knew a family who had all of their pets cremated and their urns on the mantle. Pets are serious business.
ABILENE, TX
Lone Star 1280

This Airbnb in Tuscola Is Perfect For Relaxation and Possible Wildlife Encounters

Like it or not the summer months are coming to an end. Now's the time to take a getaway before the hustle and bustle of back-to-school take over. There's a piece of Texas located on Red Oaks Ranch that I know of that looks perfect for such a retreat. It's just down the road from Abilene in Tuscola on the Red Oaks Ranch. This is a great spot to get away from the distractions of the city. But, be prepared. You could also have awesome encounters with the wildlife of Texas.
TUSCOLA, TX
Lone Star 1280

Munch Some Lunch and Help The Rowena Volunteer Fire Department August 28th

I don't know about you but in this area with all of the fire dangers, I sure am thankful for fire departments. Especially in the rural towns around Abilene. Volunteer fire departments are vital and they rely financially on the communities they serve. I personally know a few volunteer firefighters. I hear the stories. They are serious and passionate about what they do. The late nights, grueling heat fighting the fires in our towns. It's not just the fires. There are all kinds of emergency responses that the Rowena Volunteer Fire Department faces. That's why I support these men and women any chance I get.
ABILENE, TX
ABOUT

Lonestar 1280 plays the best music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Texas and Red Dirt country, 24/7. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar1280.com/

