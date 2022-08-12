ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Attleborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, MA
NECN

DA's Office: No Charges for Officer Who Fatally Shot Saugus Woman in 2021

Prosecutors in Essex County will not pursue criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed a woman last year in Saugus, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday after completing an investigation into the incident. Stephanie Gerard, 38, of Saugus, was shot by police in August of 2021 after...
SAUGUS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Attleborough, MA
Fall River, MA
Society
North Attleborough, MA
Society
City
Fall River, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man convicted of second-degree murder in hammer attack

A Fall River man has been convicted in the death of a 39-year-old Fall River man who was the reported victim of an alleged brutal robbery and an assault with a hammer in Fall River. According to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, Adam Levesque was convicted Monday of 2nd...
WDBO

Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say

WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting. Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed...
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Police Seeking Attempted Break-in Suspect

DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police are looking for help from the public in identifying a masked man who tried to break into a house near Crapo Field at around 3 a.m. Sunday. The department released surveillance video of the suspect in a Facebook post later that day. Although the post...
DARTMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Priests#Administrative Leave#Attleborough#Pastor#The Diocese Of Fall River
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
fallriverreporter.com

27-year-old Massachusetts father of 4-year-old identified as man killed in highway pedestrian crash

Officials have released the name of a young Massachusetts father that was killed this past weekend after being struck by multiple vehicles. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival Troopers determined that 27-year-old Jamal Mustapha from Worcester, had been struck by multiple vehicles.
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket police seek missing woman

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman reported missing on Aug. 13. It was reported that Roxanne Cooke, age 39, has not been heard from since Aug. 4. She was last seen at the Hampton Inn in Pawtucket. Cooke is described as a white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with blue eyes and sandy blond hair. She may be operating a gray 2022 Nissan Kick with RI registration 1HP409.
PAWTUCKET, RI
NECN

Shooting in South End Sends 1 Person to Hospital

Police say a person was sent to Boston Medical Center after a shooting in the South End on Saturday evening. The condition of the person is not currently known, and police have not released any information regarding a suspect.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings

Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Gas Station Willing to Press Charges Over Biden Sticker Vandalism

One Fairhaven gas station has had enough of people sticking Joe Biden stickers on its gas pumps, and is now ready to press vandalism charges against those who do so. Bridge Street Gas, the Mobil station at the corner of Bridge Street and Route 240, has a sign on its door that reads, “DON’T PLACE STICKERS ON OUR PUMPS. Cameras are in use. Please don’t vandalize or you’ll be prosecuted.”
FAIRHAVEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy