PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman reported missing on Aug. 13. It was reported that Roxanne Cooke, age 39, has not been heard from since Aug. 4. She was last seen at the Hampton Inn in Pawtucket. Cooke is described as a white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with blue eyes and sandy blond hair. She may be operating a gray 2022 Nissan Kick with RI registration 1HP409.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO