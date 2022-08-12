Read full article on original website
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud Charges
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger Day
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode Island
Are power outages going to be more common?
Massachusetts grocery store set to close next month after 44 years
WCVB
Massachusetts priest placed on leave amid misconduct investigation
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A priest in Massachusetts has been placed on administrative leave as he faces misconduct allegations. The Diocese of Fall River said the Rev. Rodney E. Thibault of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish in North Attleborough was placed on leave from priestly ministry by Bishop Edgar M. da Cunha a couple weeks ago.
WCVB
Norton, Massachusetts, employee faces charges after making bomb threats to company, police say
NORTON, Mass. — An employee of a Norton, Massachusetts, business is facing charges Tuesday after he allegedly made a bomb threat to the company, police said. Norton police and fire responded at 10:12 a.m. to Pitney Bowes Global Logistics at 15 Leonard St., for a report of a bomb threat made by an employee.
NECN
DA's Office: No Charges for Officer Who Fatally Shot Saugus Woman in 2021
Prosecutors in Essex County will not pursue criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed a woman last year in Saugus, the Essex District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday after completing an investigation into the incident. Stephanie Gerard, 38, of Saugus, was shot by police in August of 2021 after...
GoLocalProv
Federal Hill’s Toscan Social Club: A Hub for Crime and State House Insiders, According to RISP
GoLocal has secured hundreds of pages of Rhode Island State Police surveillance records. The monitoring was focused on Dino Guilmette — those records tracked the comings and goings at a range of locations, including one of the old-time social clubs on Federal Hill in Providence — the Toscan Social Club.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man convicted of second-degree murder in hammer attack
A Fall River man has been convicted in the death of a 39-year-old Fall River man who was the reported victim of an alleged brutal robbery and an assault with a hammer in Fall River. According to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn, Adam Levesque was convicted Monday of 2nd...
fallriverreporter.com
Tiverton man who committed violent robbery in Fall River while on probation sentenced to prison
A 59-year-old Tiverton, RI man who committed a violent robbery in Fall River last May while already on probation for a previous robbery, was sentenced recently to serve five to seven years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced. Randy Audet pleaded guilty in Fall River...
Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting. Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed...
Dartmouth Police Seeking Attempted Break-in Suspect
DARTMOUTH — Dartmouth police are looking for help from the public in identifying a masked man who tried to break into a house near Crapo Field at around 3 a.m. Sunday. The department released surveillance video of the suspect in a Facebook post later that day. Although the post...
NECN
Boston Native Michael Cox Promises Change as He Is Sworn in as Police Commissioner
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu swore in new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox in a ceremony at City Hall Plaza on Monday morning. Wu announced Cox as Boston's new police commissioner last month. He most recently served as the police chief in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but is a longtime veteran of the Boston Police Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
NECN
5 People Arrested, 1 Person in Hospital After Fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester
State police say one person is undergoing surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital after being severely injured in a large fight at Shannon Beach in Winchester, Massachusetts on Sunday evening. State police arrested five people involved in the fight, and the injured person in the hospital might also face charges, said...
NECN
Boston Police Looking For Person Involved in Indecent Assault and Battery Case
Boston police say they're looking for someone who they believe is responsible for inappropriately touching someone near Kneeland Street and Harrison Avenue in Boston on Wednesday, August 10. According to police, the person they're looking for is a male who appears to be 5 feet 7 inches tall. Police say...
fallriverreporter.com
Owner of Massachusetts construction company indicted for $11 million tax offenses, allegedly lying about fatal workplace accident
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with a tax fraud scheme that resulted in a tax loss of approximately $4.4 million and allegedly making false statements about a fatal workplace accident. Mauricio Baiense, 55, was indicted on one count of...
fallriverreporter.com
27-year-old Massachusetts father of 4-year-old identified as man killed in highway pedestrian crash
Officials have released the name of a young Massachusetts father that was killed this past weekend after being struck by multiple vehicles. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. last night Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police-Holden Barracks responded a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound west of exit 20 in Worcester. Upon arrival Troopers determined that 27-year-old Jamal Mustapha from Worcester, had been struck by multiple vehicles.
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
Valley Breeze
Pawtucket police seek missing woman
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a woman reported missing on Aug. 13. It was reported that Roxanne Cooke, age 39, has not been heard from since Aug. 4. She was last seen at the Hampton Inn in Pawtucket. Cooke is described as a white female, 5 feet, 7 inches tall with blue eyes and sandy blond hair. She may be operating a gray 2022 Nissan Kick with RI registration 1HP409.
NECN
Shooting in South End Sends 1 Person to Hospital
Police say a person was sent to Boston Medical Center after a shooting in the South End on Saturday evening. The condition of the person is not currently known, and police have not released any information regarding a suspect.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man one of 5 arrested in parking lot fight that led to multiple stabbings
Winchester, MA – Five were arrested, including a Fall River man, in a melee in a beach parking lot on Sunday. According to Massachusetts State Police, shortly before 8 p.m., Troopers from the Medford Barracks responded to a call of a large fight and multiple stabbings at the DCR parking lot for Shannon Beach in Winchester, off of Mystic Valley Parkway.
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 8/19
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for the upcoming weekend of Friday, August 19th into Saturday, August 20th. Driving...
Fairhaven Gas Station Willing to Press Charges Over Biden Sticker Vandalism
One Fairhaven gas station has had enough of people sticking Joe Biden stickers on its gas pumps, and is now ready to press vandalism charges against those who do so. Bridge Street Gas, the Mobil station at the corner of Bridge Street and Route 240, has a sign on its door that reads, “DON’T PLACE STICKERS ON OUR PUMPS. Cameras are in use. Please don’t vandalize or you’ll be prosecuted.”
