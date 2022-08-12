Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Police arrest 18-year-old from Bryan for Sunday murder of 62-year-old woman
Bryan police said Anderson Ariel Martinez-Herrera, 18, from Bryan, was arrested in Del Rio on Monday in connection to a Sunday murder in Bryan. Police said officers responded to a report of a dead body in a backyard in the 200 block of W. Pruitt Street in Bryan at around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers found the body of a woman with an apparent gunshot wound.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for August 16
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Shaping future leaders of Texas agriculture
The Governor Dolph Briscoe Jr. Texas Agricultural Lifetime Leadership program, TALL, part of Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, recently welcomed 26 new cohorts during a reception held at the Texas A&M AgriLife Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. Capital Farm Credit was the signature sponsor of...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Tuesday, Aug. 16
The Young Readers Book Sale is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Books for babies to age 12 will be on sale, including board books, chapter books, graphic novels and sci-fi books. Also teacher resource material. Hardbacks $1, paperbacks 50 cents. Proceeds benefit Bryan+College Station Public Library System. friendsbcs.org/book-sales.html.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station cross country begins the season
College Station’s Megan Roberts and Maddie Jones finished third at the Cypress XC Relays in Tomball on Saturday. Katherine Brunson and Jadyn DeVerna were 15th in the season-opening meet hosted by Bridgeland. Audrey Wong and Ellie Seagraves were 17th among 56 teams in the two-person relay format with each player running one-mile alternate legs.
Bryan College Station Eagle
B-CS volleyball Saturday roundup; Rudder 5th in Tyler; St. Joseph & Bryan split; CS & Consol each drop a pair
• Rudder finishes fifth in Tyler ISD tourney: The Rudder volleyball team finished fifth in the three-day 32-team Tyler ISD tournament. The Lady Rangers (10-1) suffered their first loss in Saturday’s morning match, falling to Pleasant Grove 24-26, 25-23, 25-17. Rudder bounced back to defeated Beckville 23-25, 25-23, 25-20 and Van 25-21, 25-18.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Creek View Elementary hosts Meet the Teacher for 2022-23 school year
Almost 500 students and their families attended Meet the Teacher at Creek View Elementary in College Station on Monday evening, where students had the chance to meet their teacher before the first day of school. One of the fourth grade teachers, Emily Trahan, said she was excited to start her...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan OL Chris Maxey commits to Colorado State
Bryan senior offensive lineman Chris Maxey announced his commitment to Colorado State on Tuesday via Twitter. Maxey has not played football the last three years but said at The Eagle’s high school football media day that football might be his best option for earning a college scholarship, so he joined the team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bryan College Station Eagle
BISD Education Foundation's Hall of Honor returns, honors eight influential graduates
The Bryan ISD Education Foundation’s Hall of Honor event met its top goal when it returned to Miramont Country Club Saturday night for its 10th event. The night included a silent and live auction that helped raise more than $26,000, and honored eight graduates of Bryan schools who have made contributions on a local, state, national and international level. The Bryan ISD Education Foundation supports Bryan teachers and students and district initiatives.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Total Wine & More to open Thursday
Total Wine & More's College Station location will open on Thursday. The store, which offers wine, beer, liquor and cigars, is located at 1450 Texas Avenue S. and is in the space formerly occupied by World Market. Total Wine will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and closed on Sundays.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Christian finishes 2nd in tourney behind play of Wright, Angerer
Austin Hill Country defeated Brazos Christian 26-24, 25-15 in the championship match of the gold bracket in the Galveston O’Connell volleyball tournament on Saturday. To reach the title game, Brazos Christian didn’t lose a game in defeating The Village School 27-25, 25-11; Alvin Living Stones 25-22, 25-14; Allen Academy 25-10, 25-14; and Tyler Grace 25-17, 26-24.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M PK Davis ready to step from Small's shadow
Texas A&M football player Caden Davis didn’t walk the stage during graduation ceremonies at Reed Arena on Friday, because he was practicing for the biggest test of his athletic career. Davis heads into the season as the team’s top place-kicker. The junior has patiently waited for three seasons behind...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M ranked 6th in preseason AP poll for second straight season
Texas A&M is ranked sixth in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 football poll, which was released Monday. Alabama is first followed by Ohio State, reigning national champion Georgia, Clemson and Notre Dame. This is the second straight year the Aggies are sixth. It ties for A&M's highest preseason AP...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan ISD approves $4.56 million deficit budget, sets $1.1396 tax rate
The Bryan school board unanimously approved a deficit budget of $4.56 million and a tax rate of $1.1396 per $100 valuation to support the budget. The tax rate includes the maintenance and operations rate and the interest and sinking, or debt service, rate. Revenue from each rate can be used only for its specific purpose — either district operations or payment of debt from bonds.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Pair of Aggies competing at U.S. Amateur
Texas A&M men's golfers Sam Bennett and Vishnu Sadagopan start play at the U.S. Amateur Monday at The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club. The tournament consists of two rounds of stroke play before the field is trimmed down from 312 to 64 and match play begins. The winner is named on Sunday.
Comments / 0