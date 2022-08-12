Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
CNBC
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary days after Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Zaslav praises ‘Flash’ movie
Ezra Miller, who portrays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, as part of the DC Extended Universe, has been charged with felony burglary in Stamford, Vermont. The felony burglary charge against Miller comes almost a year before Warner Bros. is slated to release "The Flash," a $100 million film that is part of the studio's DC franchise.
Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)
Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
Popculture
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
ComicBook
Black-ish Creator Kenya Barris to Direct Wizard of Oz Reboot for Warner Bros.
Wizard of Oz is getting a remake, or rather, a reimagining. On Monday, Deadline reported that Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is set to write and direct a reimagining of the iconic fantasy classic Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros. His Khalabo Ink Society is set to produce. Details about Barris' version have been kept under wraps, but it's described as a "fresh take" on Dorothy Gale and the Land of Oz that has been so familiar to audiences for generations.
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is
Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
Collider
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters
News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
Warner Bros. Weighing Fate of ‘The Flash’ as Its Ezra Miller Problem Grows
The fate of Warner Bros.’ The Flash hangs in the balance as actor Ezra Miller continues to make headlines for their controversial behavior and various arrests. An outright shelving of the film is not off the table, though it would be a last resort. Warners — and its new parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery — had hoped to avoid the line of fire, because its big-budget DC superhero tentpole isn’t scheduled to hit theaters until June 23, 2023. But the pressure is mounting by the day.More from The Hollywood ReporterDC Films "Reset" Adds More Confusion for Warner Bros.' SlateEzra Miller Charged With Felony Burglary in...
IGN
Why Batgirl's Cancellation Makes Zero Cent$
To be perfectly clear, Batgirl being canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery is a bad thing. It doesn’t bode well for anybody who enjoys movies, streaming or otherwise, and it’s a major blow to the talented artists that worked hard on every phase of the film’s production and to the diversity this particular character represents.
IGN
HBO Lays Off 70 Employees as Part of Warner Bros. Discovery Cost Cutting
While programming drama has captured most headlines to this point since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, now layoffs are hitting HBO and HBO Max. According to THR, it's estimated that 14%, which amounts to about 70 people, have been let go from HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys' teams. The layoffs are the latest cost-cutting measure for Warner Bros. Discovery, as CEO David Zaslav looks for $3 billion in cost savings.
Motley Fool
This Could Be a Game-Changer for Warner Bros. Discovery. Time to Buy?
Warner's CEO said the company will fully embrace theatrical film releases. That's good news as simultaneous film releases in theaters and streaming have hurt revenue. While it's not developing films exclusively for HBO Max, this shouldn't hinder its streaming. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
IGN
The 24 Best A24 Movies
Over the past decade, A24 has been massively responsible for redefining modern independent film. As both a distribution and production company, the movies it's brought to the public have been game-changing cinema, simultaneously introducing the world to directors like Robert Eggers, Ari Aster, the Daniels, the Safdie brothers, Greta Gerwig, Barry Jenkins, Jeremy Saulnier, and Bo Burnham, while also keeping the yesteryear indie film flame lit with old school maestros like Gus Van Sant, Atom Egoyan, Sofia Coppola, and Harmony Korine.
The Verge
Warner Bros. Discovery cuts around 70 jobs at HBO Max
After rumors swirled that Warner Bros. Discovery would be announcing a massive restructuring for HBO Max, the company has reportedly eliminated some jobs — though not nearly as many as had been feared. Warner Bros. Discovery is cutting around 14 percent of staff, or about 70 jobs, that had been under the purview of HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys, according to Variety.
After weeks of rumors, Lady Gaga officially joins Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker' sequel
The official casting announcement comes after Lady Gaga was reportedly in talks to play Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.
Allison Abbate Departing As Warner Animation Group EVP
EXCLUSIVE: Warner Animation Group EVP Allison Abbate, who is a 20-year-plus vet of the studio, and has worked on several marquee animation films including their original Space Jam, the billion-dollar plus Lego titles franchise and this summer’s hit, DC League of Super-Pets, is exiting. Abbate will be segueing to a number of filmmaking opportunities she has in the mix. Abbate came to Warners in 1996 to co-Produce the animation on Space Jam, which became a $230M-plus grossing global hit and yielded last year’s sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy which made over $163M WW and drove subscribers to HBO Max. She then went...
The Hunger Games Prequel Has Added A Suicide Squad Star In A Big Role
The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has brought in a Suicide Squad star to play a big role.
ComicBook
Warner Bros. to Release MGM Movies Internationally, With One Major James Bond Exception
MGM has a new partner for international movie distribution. The Amazon-owned MGM studio releases its own films here in the United States, but it has partnered with Universal for its international rollouts for some time. No Time to Die, the 25th film in the James Bond franchise that was released last year, was released by Universal overseas. On Sunday, however, MGM announced a new international partnership with Warner Bros.
