Tipton factory employee dies after machine malfunction, police say
A 38-year-old Howard County man died on the job early Friday when a machine at a Tipton factory malfunctioned, police say.
Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
Man dead following single-car crash on Indy's near south side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man died in a single-car crash on Indianapolis' south side on Monday afternoon, IMPD said. Just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 15, IMPD officers responded to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, near East Raymond Street, for a report of a crash. There they located a white Chevy SUV sitting in the center median.
Driver, pedestrian die in separate crashes 1 hour apart in Indy, cops say
A man died in a crash Monday afternoon on the city's south side after he swerved to avoid another vehicle that changed lanes in front of him, police say.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies after crashing SUV while trying to avoid collision
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday after crashing his SUV while trying to avoid causing an accident, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 3 p.m., police were called to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, just north of the intersection with East Raymond Street. Officers arrived...
freedom929.com
AN OLNEY MAN IS DEAD
(OLNEY) It was this past Friday night at 11:40, that the Olney Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a “shots fired” call at the intersection of Richland Street and Monroe Street in Olney. Upon arrival it was discovered that 41 year old Christopher Laird had been shot. Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased due to his injuries. While initial reports indicate this was an isolated shooting incident, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene and Investigation Units are now assisting local authorities with the investigation. Any further information will be released by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Juvenile wounded in shootout on Indy's east side, police say
A juvenile was wounded in a shootout early Tuesday on Indianapolis' east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
IMPD: Person struck by car, killed on north side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on the north side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 600 block of East 38th Street, near College and Central avenues, around 4 p.m. Monday. There they located an unidentified male down in the eastbound lanes.
Man dies in Madison Ave. crash while trying to avoid driver who ‘suddenly’ switched lanes
UPDATE: The coroner on Tuesday identified the man killed at 47-year-old Thomas Howard Hix. ORIGINAL STORY: INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was killed in a crash on the near south side after swerving to avoid a driver that had switched lanes in front of him. According to IMPD, a man was found unresponsive in […]
WTHI
Man arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police to a suspicious person with knife near kids
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Man with knife arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police. An Anderson, Indiana, man will face charges after a Vigo County School Corporation bus driver alerted police to a suspicious person. It happened on Monday morning near 23rd Street and 7th Avenue. A...
KFVS12
Investigation continues in death of Carbondale Mayor’s wife; funeral arrangements set
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death of Theresa Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John ‘Mike’ Henry. An autopsy was scheduled on Friday, August 12. The results have not been released. According to ISP, no information is available at this time as...
63-year-old man killed in hit-and-run while biking on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night after a car hit him while he was riding a bike on the city’s east side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 63-year-old Willie Earl Bryant. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of […]
Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
‘She had a kind heart’: Family pleads for justice in deadly Indy hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Heartbroken family members are working to cope with the loss of a woman killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run on Indy’s near northeast side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded around 10:50 p.m. to the area of 32nd Street and N. Keystone Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run crash […]
cbs4indy.com
IMPD looking for robber who hit victim in head with gun at gas pump
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect who hit a man in the head with a handgun while he was pumping gas on the near west side earlier this month. According to police, the victim was filling up a vehicle around 10:50 p.m....
wjpf.com
9-year-old hit, killed Friday in vehicle-bicycle accident
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A nine-year-old boy was killed Friday in Marion while riding his bicycle after school. At about 3:10 p.m., Marion Police say the child was hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of East Allen Street. First aid and CPR were performed at the scene, but the child died a short time later at a local hospital.
Bicyclist dies after hit and run crash near Washington Park
One woman is dead after she was struck by a hit and run driver Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
2 transported to hospital after crash involving Wayne Township school bus; no children injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were transported to the hospital after a crash involving a Wayne Township school bus on Indy's west side Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at the intersection of West Bradbury Avenue and South Lynhurst Drive, just north of Sam Jones Expressway, around 7 a.m. The Wayne...
Child, 7, shot while inside car near preschool, IMPD says
A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.
