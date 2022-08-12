ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, IL

WTWO/WAWV

Police investigating death of 1-year-old as homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — Local detectives have announced the death of a 1-year-old girl back in May is now being investigated as a homicide. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched just after midnight on May 6 to a residence on the city’s east side for an unresponsive infant. Upon arrival to the 2300 block […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dead following single-car crash on Indy's near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died in a single-car crash on Indianapolis' south side on Monday afternoon, IMPD said. Just before 3 p.m. on Aug. 15, IMPD officers responded to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, near East Raymond Street, for a report of a crash. There they located a white Chevy SUV sitting in the center median.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Man dies after crashing SUV while trying to avoid collision

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday after crashing his SUV while trying to avoid causing an accident, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 3 p.m., police were called to the 2100 block of Madison Avenue, just north of the intersection with East Raymond Street. Officers arrived...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
freedom929.com

AN OLNEY MAN IS DEAD

(OLNEY) It was this past Friday night at 11:40, that the Olney Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a “shots fired” call at the intersection of Richland Street and Monroe Street in Olney. Upon arrival it was discovered that 41 year old Christopher Laird had been shot. Laird was transported to Carle Richland Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased due to his injuries. While initial reports indicate this was an isolated shooting incident, the Illinois State Police Crime Scene and Investigation Units are now assisting local authorities with the investigation. Any further information will be released by the Richland County State’s Attorney’s Office.
OLNEY, IL
WTHR

IMPD: Person struck by car, killed on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on the north side of Indianapolis. IMPD officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 600 block of East 38th Street, near College and Central avenues, around 4 p.m. Monday. There they located an unidentified male down in the eastbound lanes.
FOX59

63-year-old man killed in hit-and-run while biking on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday night after a car hit him while he was riding a bike on the city’s east side. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 63-year-old Willie Earl Bryant. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of […]
FOX59

Indy man ejected during weekend crash in Bartholomew County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was flown to a Louisville hospital after being ejected during a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 4:25 p.m. to a reported crash in the 1800 block of U.S. 31/550 N. There they found the driver, 34-year-old Christopher Cobb […]
wjpf.com

9-year-old hit, killed Friday in vehicle-bicycle accident

MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – A nine-year-old boy was killed Friday in Marion while riding his bicycle after school. At about 3:10 p.m., Marion Police say the child was hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of East Allen Street. First aid and CPR were performed at the scene, but the child died a short time later at a local hospital.
MARION, IL

