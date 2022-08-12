Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise will retire in 2023, according to local media reports. The New Jersey Globe first broke the news that DeGise has begun phoning local Democrats to tell them he is not going to run again when his term expires next year. The Hudson County View corroborated this. The Hudson Reporter has not been able to contact the aforementioned anonymous sources, and DeGise did not respond to the Hudson Reporter‘s requests for comment and or an interview on the subject.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO