Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hudson County announces first annual ‘Strides for Safety 5K’
Local runners and walkers are encouraged to take part in the first annual “Strides for Safety 5K” to be held in Lincoln Park West in Jersey City on Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m., Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise and the Board of Commissioners have announced. Strides for...
Tom DeGise to retire as Hudson County Executive in 2023
Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise will retire in 2023, according to local media reports. The New Jersey Globe first broke the news that DeGise has begun phoning local Democrats to tell them he is not going to run again when his term expires next year. The Hudson County View corroborated this. The Hudson Reporter has not been able to contact the aforementioned anonymous sources, and DeGise did not respond to the Hudson Reporter‘s requests for comment and or an interview on the subject.
Newark to Launch Outdoor Dining Initiative
(NEWARK, NJ) -- On August 15, 2022, Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the City of Newark will kick off its Summer Outdoor Dining Initiative “Taste of Newark” on Sunday, August, 21 at two locations. It will continue on Sunday, September 4, and Sunday, September 18. On those three Sundays, restaurants on Ferry Street and Mulberry Street will be allowed to extend their outdoor dining into the street, from noon to 9:00pm. On these dates, these corridors will be temporarily closed off to traffic to create outdoor open dining space.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at MRI center, medical lab
Jersey City Councilwoman-at-Large Amy DeGise was taken to court for unpaid bills at an MRI center and a medical lab during in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Jersey Advanced MRI & Diagnostic Center, located in North Bergen, filed a complaint in Hudson County Superior Court against DeGise via Denville-based attorney Michael Harrison on May 5th, 2016, according to a filing in the case.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Jersey Globe
Controversial Turnpike widening project could force Murphy to choose between Hudson officials and labor unions
Opposition to a $4.7 billion proposal to widen the eight-mile section of New Jersey Turnpike between Exits 14A and 14C will likely force Gov. Phil Murphy into choosing between local officials and progressive activists in Jersey City and Hoboken and blue-collar construction unions. Hoboken passed a resolution opposing the Turnpike...
Newport Green Park Playground in Jersey City NJ
Jersey City may be a mostly urban area but it’s been pretty fabulous to find some incredible playgrounds within the city limits. Newport Green Park Playground is another such find. It’s a rather large playground situated between skyscrapers and city streets. Trust me when I say there’s so...
therealdeal.com
Hoboken hospital eyed for eminent domain
An uncertain future for the Hoboken University Medical Center has the city considering the possibility of buying it through eminent domain. The City Council passed an emergency resolution to award a contract for the appraisal of the city’s hospital, NJ.com reported . An appraisal is often the first step in the eminent domain process, when a government takes a private property for public use while providing fair-market compensation.
Jersey City man sentenced to prison for shooting death of Bayonne man
Hudson County Judge Angelo Servidio has sentenced a 24-year-old Jersey City man to 30 years in New Jersey State Prison for his role in the shooting death of 23-year-old Bayonne man on September 4, 2018. Following a four week trial, James Crawford of Jersey City was convicted by a jury...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run case moved to Essex County
The hit-and-run case involving Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise has been moved to Essex County. The Jersey Journal reported on Friday that DeGise’s case, in which she struck a cyclist in Jersey City in July without stopping, will be heard in the Essex County Superior Court’s Special Remand Court. A court appearance for her was originally scheduled for today before the Jersey City Municipal Court.
themontclairgirl.com
21 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another summer week is in the books and there’s never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: Puerto Rican Day Parade returns to Newark; outdoor dining becomes permanent in Montclair; Essex County scout improves walkways at local wildlife preserve; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
Newark, NJ man was hiring someone to kill 13-year-old, officials say
A Newark man has been indicted for his role in a murder-for-hire scheme that was targeting a 13-year-old girl in May 2021, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. An indictment against 57-year-old Armando Conceicao states that the defendant paid an individual to travel to Texas to photograph the target and conduct reconnaissance at her home.
It's 420 — As In Pounds Of Pot Seized In Bergen County Stop
A Queens driver stopped by detectives was charged with hauling more than 400 pounds of marijuana through Bergen County -- 420, to be exact. Lifan Feng, 20, of Flushing, Queens was stopped at an undisclosed location in Ridgefield, not far from the George Washington Bridge, by members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Narcotic Task Force.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newark Police Searching for Suspect in Shooting
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark Police Department has released a photo of a suspect wanted...
Lawsuit to stop Story Dispensary dismissed
A lawsuit against controversial cannabis applicant Story Dispensary has been dismissed by a Superior Court judge, putting a stop for the moment to any legal action against the potential Hoboken facility. Hudson County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Jablonski dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice by the 51-53 14th Street Condominium Association,...
“On the VEGAN-front” dinner at Hoboken Museum
Join your friends and neighbors Saturday, August 20 at 7 p.m. at the Hoboken Historical Museum at 1301 Hudson for “On the VEGAN-front 2” a casual outdoor dining experience highlighting vegan options from select Hoboken eateries. Seating is limited to 30 and tickets are $30. Purchase at: https://hobho.me/vegan820.
jerseydigs.com
Spacious, Unique Duplex Listed in Prized Jersey City Heights Location
This listing is brought to you by Robert Moogan of Allure Realty. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Contemporary design meets classic elegance in this unique duplex in the heart of Jersey City Heights that is sure to impress residents. This stunning residence is located in a two-family...
bulletin-news.com
Maplewood Woman And Teen In Crash On Garden State Parkway
The New Jersey State Police said that a 14-year-old girl was critically hurt after being ejected following a collision on the Garden State Parkway early on Saturday morning. The minivan’s driver was a 51-year-old Maplewood lady, according to them. On Monday, the police declined to provide any more information...
Man robbed of $500 sneakers at gunpoint after setting up sale online
A man was robbed at gunpoint Sunday by two men who had agreed to buy a pair of sneakers for $500, authorities said. The 20-year-old victim told police he had arranged the sale online and met the two men on West 30th Street, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said. The victim...
1 Million Dollar Settlement for Senior Attacked by Neighbor's Dog in Rahway NJ
We reached a fair settlement. It is rewarding when the companies and parties responsible for their negligence that cause severe physical and emotional trauma are held responsible" -- Howard P. Lesnik Esq. . MOUNTAINSIDE, NJ. ,. UNITED STATES. ,. August 15, 2022. /EINPresswire.com/ -- On February 28, 2020. , the...
Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95
A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said. Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.
Hudson Reporter
Jersey City, NJ
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jerseyhttps://hudsonreporter.com/
Comments / 2