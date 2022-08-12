Read full article on original website
Check out the farmers markets in a NJ town near you
Some New Jersey towns have taken the time and effort to make room in their little hamlets to host farmers markets. Sure, there are plenty of roadside farm stands and some pretty amazing farm markets all over the state, but there's something special about hometown farmers markets. There are towns...
NJ animal center’s transport program celebrates a milestone
MADISON — St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is set to mark a milestone. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, it will celebrate the transport of its 20,000th dog since August 2016. The flight carrying the 20,000th dog named Sweetie Johnson will arrive at Morristown Airport. Sweetie Johnson is a 5-year-old...
The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much
One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
NJ’s top 10 outdoor bars to visit immediately before summer ends
We’re only a few weeks away from sending the kids back to school, getting back to our normal routine, and my all-time favorite season, sweater weather. But before all of that happens, there’s still a little bit more of summer to enjoy and this is the time we take advantage of being outside the majority of the day.
The best beach sand in New Jersey is…
Everyone has an opinion on the best beach in New Jersey usually without experiencing most of the others in the state. The thing you notice right away if you're going to a beach in lower South Jersey and you're used to the beaches to the north it that the sand is very different. The same can be said if you're used to the Wildwood sand and you go way north.
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
A Michaels is coming to Sussex County, NJ for the first time
Whenever a retail space sits empty for two years, it’s a good thing when it’s filled. T. he Bed Bath & Beyond in Newton at Hampton Plaza closed in 2020 during the pandemic after being listed by the parent company as an “underperforming location.” That was 13,366 square feet of retail space the town in Sussex County saw go dark.
Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ
An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
Another great day trip in South Jersey (Part 3)
This place is an island you've probably been to but didn't know its name or even that it was an island. Its diversity of attractions is a microcosm of all there is to do and see at the Jersey Shore. We're talking about Absecon Island. For those who know, you...
‘A shining light’ — Friends remember Point Pleasant teen struck by NJ Transit train
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Friends of the teen struck and killed by an NJ Transit train are remembering him as a "shining light" on a GoFundMe page they created to help pay for his funeral. The page identifies Raul Cartagena as the Point Pleasant High School student who died...
The ultimate ranking of all 50 roller coasters in New Jersey
The roller coaster. A pinnacle of modern engineering and architecture. A high technology machine with the sole purpose of ensuring safe and efficient thrills and chills. Works of art. Tools of storytelling. And really, really fun. The first roller coasters in New Jersey were built in the 1890s. From the...
Today in NJ, you can pick up your weed at a drive through
One day at a time. That’s how the retail cannabis industry is growing in New Jersey. First, we had shattered dispensaries waiting for town licenses. Then slowly, they started opening up, mostly for medical patients only. Then recently the pace started to pick up with more shops opening for “adult use,” the fancy schmancy grown-up word for weed for fun’s sake— recreational marijuana.
New Jersey named second best state to live in
What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
The (not so) great end to Doyle’s vacation
OK, let’s start with the good part first: my family and I embarked on our road trip vacation on Saturday. It got off to a good start; we left a few minutes earlier than I had hoped, the strains of “Holiday Road” propelling us down the highway on our journey.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 8/16
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until 12 noon Wednesday. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast...
Iconic NJ diner for sale. Could this be your opportunity?
To this day, diners have remained one of the most prominent American staples. And it is also a symbol of what there is to love about New Jersey. There’s a feeling that comes with sitting down at the diner that you just don’t get with other restaurants. These feelings can’t last forever, and for a diner in Wildwood the journey is ending a little too soon.
Bike NY is coming to Highlands, NJ for its epic Twin Lights Ride
It's that time of year when a huge New York-based event makes its way to the Great Garden State. Bike New York is crossing the bridges and tunnels for an epic bike ride here in New Jersey. The Twin Lights Ride is named for the historic Twin Light House in...
Jersey City, Hoboken among priciest places to rent in the U.S.
No, this is not a re-post. Yet another survey points out what most of us already knew: New Jersey is an awfully expensive place to live. The most recent study is from Apartmentguide.com. As you might deduce from the name, their area of expertise, and therefore the focus of their study is apartment renting.
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
Boat hits land and throws 3 passengers into marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Three people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat, operated by John P. Boyle III, 58, of Bedminster with 8 people on board ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 p.m.
