ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much

One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union County, NJ
Lifestyle
County
Union County, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The best beach sand in New Jersey is…

Everyone has an opinion on the best beach in New Jersey usually without experiencing most of the others in the state. The thing you notice right away if you're going to a beach in lower South Jersey and you're used to the beaches to the north it that the sand is very different. The same can be said if you're used to the Wildwood sand and you go way north.
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

Dogs for veterans is looking for volunteers in NJ

An organization called America’s VetDogs and Guide Dog Foundation is looking for volunteers in New Jersey to help train animals that can become legitimate service dogs. According to CBS 3 Philadelphia, "We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.
TRENTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Gardens#Garden Plants#Water Conservation#Gardeners#Pesticides#Nj
New Jersey 101.5

Another great day trip in South Jersey (Part 3)

This place is an island you've probably been to but didn't know its name or even that it was an island. Its diversity of attractions is a microcosm of all there is to do and see at the Jersey Shore. We're talking about Absecon Island. For those who know, you...
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

Today in NJ, you can pick up your weed at a drive through

One day at a time. That’s how the retail cannabis industry is growing in New Jersey. First, we had shattered dispensaries waiting for town licenses. Then slowly, they started opening up, mostly for medical patients only. Then recently the pace started to pick up with more shops opening for “adult use,” the fancy schmancy grown-up word for weed for fun’s sake— recreational marijuana.
LODI, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey named second best state to live in

What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

The (not so) great end to Doyle’s vacation

OK, let’s start with the good part first: my family and I embarked on our road trip vacation on Saturday. It got off to a good start; we left a few minutes earlier than I had hoped, the strains of “Holiday Road” propelling us down the highway on our journey.
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

Iconic NJ diner for sale. Could this be your opportunity?

To this day, diners have remained one of the most prominent American staples. And it is also a symbol of what there is to love about New Jersey. There’s a feeling that comes with sitting down at the diner that you just don’t get with other restaurants. These feelings can’t last forever, and for a diner in Wildwood the journey is ending a little too soon.
WILDWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.

It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
59K+
Followers
18K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy