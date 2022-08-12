ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

National park visitors spent $870M in Tennessee

By Nickelle Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UvCCl_0hEq29AF00

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – National parks pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into Tennessee’s economy in 2021. A new report showed 11 million park visitors spent an estimated $870 million in local gateway regions while visiting National Park Service lands in Tennessee.

According to the National Park Service, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park brought in $1.3 billion last year for Tennessee and North Carolina. It was $29.3 million from Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, $16.9 million from Fort Donelson National Battlefield-Tennessee, and $23.8 million from Stones River National Battlefield in Murfreesboro.

Sheriff: Missing woman Taylor Haynes found dead during search

“We’ve had an explosion of visitation, even just in the last couple of years kind of post-COVID 19,” said National Park Spokesperson Dana Soehn. “I think people were just seeking safe places to recreate and being outdoors provided that opportunity where you didn’t have to think about distancing and droplets and all of those things that have consumed our lives for the last couple of years. And it gave that sense of freedom, a place for people to come and enjoy that space with their families on their own.”

Soehn said in 2021, the GSMNP was busier than ever before. They had more than 14 million visits and that represented a 57% increase in visitation over the last decade. National park spending for visitors in Tennessee last year included $271 million on lodging, $166 million on restaurants, and $121 million on gas. But, the increase in visitors came with some concerns.

“We have a lot of concern about visitor safety. We have a lot of concern about the congestion and the traffic flow and also the impact on resources in the most congested areas,” said Soehn. “The Smokies has about 850 miles of trails, 380 miles of scenic roadways, plenty of places to explore. But we have a lot of people that concentrate use at about seven iconic locations in the Smokies.”

According to the report, the expenditures from National park visitors supported a total of 11,800 jobs, $454 million in labor income, $747 million in value-added, and $1.3 billion in economic output in the Tennessee economy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Murfreesboro, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Murfreesboro, TN
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Guide#National Parks#Economy#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Travel#Business Industry#Linus Business#Wkrn#The National Park Service#Gsmnp
WHNT News 19

Washington State aims to end gasoline car sales by 2030

(Green Car Reports) — Washington State is once again looking to end sales of new internal-combustion cars and trucks by 2030. The state legislature passed what started under HB 1204 and SB 5256, collectively known as Clean Cars 2030 and placed into the state’s supplemental transportation budget, on March 11. The legislation would shift policy […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT-TV GM brings home ABA Broadcaster of the Year 2022 award!!

The annual ABA Conference has been postponed/virtual for the last two years due to COVID-19 and everyone was thrilled to be back together! But, for the News 19 staff, this conference, and especially Saturday, was just a little more special. At the end of the two-day conference, they hold a luncheon, where they induct several people into the ABA Hall of Fame and announce the Broadcaster of the Year award. This year, our very own, General Manager Stan Pylant, won the ABA Broadcaster of the Year award and was inducted into the ABA Hall of Fame!! Here you can read more about Stan and all of his accomplishments!!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
WHNT News 19

Giuliani told he’s a target of Georgia probe

Rudy Giuliani has been told he’s the target of a Georgia special grand jury investigating attempts by former President Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in the state, his lawyer confirmed to The Hill Monday.  Giuliani’s testimony is expected before the special grand jury this week. The New York Times first reported on Thursday that Giuliani […]
GEORGIA STATE
WHNT News 19

Why Trump’s effort to oust Murkowski could hit hurdles

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) will face off against Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate on Tuesday, a long-awaited showdown that comes more than a year after she voted to convict the former president over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.   The primary comes as Trump racks up wins across the country in his quest […]
ALASKA STATE
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy