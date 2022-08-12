Read full article on original website
Man, teen face firearms charges in Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A man and a teenager face charges after a disturbance call led to illegal weapon possession arrests. Dyersburg police responded to Sellers Drive on Aug. 14 around 2:15 a.m. An officer who was traveling on Upper Finley Road saw a vehicle leaving the area with...
Police search for man accused of pointing a gun at motorist
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - The Caruthersville Police Department is searching for a man accused of pointing a gun at a driver. According to a news release, Caruthersville police were called to 4th and Carleton Avenue during the early morning hours of August 16 for a man wearing a white hoodie.
Man arrested in connection to alleged shooting in Malden
Officials in Malden say that a subject is in custody in connection to an alleged shooting. The Malden Department of Public Safety reports that 27-year-old Aaron Cooper, of Malden, allegedly shot at a subject from a vehicle and then fled from officers on August 11th. He was arrested on Friday. Cooper is facing numerous charges, including 1st degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting or interfering with arrest for a felony. He is being held at the Malden City Jail.
Woman arrested in connection to Cape Girardeau robbery
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police arrested a woman in connection with a robbery that happened on August 9. Emma E Stroup, 20, faces a class B felony charge of robbery in the first degree. Stroup is one of the suspects identified after a robbery on Hillcrest...
Con-artist, posing as law enforcement, swindles Marion, IL woman of $35,000
Marion, IL Police are warning all residents to be on the alert for scams in which con-artists pose as a police officer. On Wednesday, August 10, a Marion woman received a phone call in which the person on the other end of the line claimed to be a law enforcement officer and told the woman she would be arrested if she didn’t withdraw $35,000 from a bank and then place the cash in an envelope on her front porch. The woman did as she was told and a few hours later, a person picked up the money. Police do not think the woman will get that money back.
Dyersburg police investigating after apartment, vehicle struck by gunfire
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – Dyersburg police are investigating after an apartment and vehicle were struck by gunfire. Officers were call to Plummer Circle around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Police say the resident of the apartment would not cooperate with officers and would not speak with them. The...
Woman accused of shooting at co-worker at 2 Star Jr Wings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The wings at 2 Star Jr may be hot, but police say things got even hotter at the North Memphis restaurant last week when a woman fired shots at a co-worker. Miracle Johnson, 23, has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism. Police said Johnson fired at least ten shots at Dna […]
Former Memphis police officer indicted on first-degree murder charges in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis police officer indicted on first-degree murder charges for killing a man in the back of his squad car and later disposing of the body will be back in Shelby County court Monday. Patric Ferguson, 29, was also indicted on kidnapping and tampering with...
Sunday night shooting now a homicide investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say a man shot Sunday night has died, now they’re searching for his killer. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers were called to the 1000-block of Ferrell Drive around 8:06 p.m. Aug. 14. When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old...
Stolen car found in ditch by Cape Girardeau PD
The Southeast Missourian reports that a stolen car was located by the Cape Girardeau Police Department around noon Wednesday in the 1800 block of Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau. The abandoned car was found in a ditch and reported stolen from the 3000 block of Aspen Drive earlier Wednesday. No suspects were arrested and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at (573) 335-6621, text CAPEPD at 847411 or at www.cityofcapegirardeau.org.
4 killed in weekend shootings across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Memphis, and the city may be on pace to surpass last year’s record number of homicides. Crime scene tape was put up at five different crime scenes over the weekend. Feet away from a culvert at the train tracks is […]
1 killed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Drone 12 video of Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting
Cape Girardeau woman faces attempted robbery charges connected to shooting. One killed, several injured in house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
Man killed on Millbranch, suspects on the run
UPDATE: One suspect, Tyler Rideout, has been arrested. Police say Rideout was also shot during this incident. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was […]
60-year-old shot to death in Raleigh; police seek woman in case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 60-year-old woman was found dead at the scene of a shooting Saturday night in Raleigh. Officers responded to the 5100 block of Yale Road at 11:17 p.m. The victim was later identified as Yvonne Nelson. She was found with multiple gunshot wounds. Nelson was a philanthropist to the Memphis […]
Investigation continues into cause of deadly house explosion in Wyatt, Mo.
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple first responders rushed to the 500 block of Pecan Street in Wyatt at about 7 a.m. to a report of a house explosion on Monday, August 15. Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker confirms at least one person was killed in the blast. Parker said the...
Police find man dead after southwest Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in southwest Memphis Monday afternoon, according to Memphis police. Officers responded to the shooting in the 30 block of W. Armstrong Road at 4:10 p.m. Police found the man dead when they arrived. No suspect info is available. Anyone...
'It was a horrible scene' | Parents recount aftermath of large fight outside Crump Stadium
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are new details and witness accounts of the large fight outside Crump Stadium Friday night which shut down the Memphis-Shelby County Schools high school football jamboree earlier than planned. According to Memphis Police, school officers sprayed several people to get things under control, and two...
Woman shot, killed in Raleigh identified as 60-year-old community activist
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old community activist was shot to death in Raleigh on Saturday night. According to police, Dr. Yvonne Nelson was shot and killed in the 5100 block of Yale Road around 11:15 p.m. Her killer, who police believe is this woman, is still on the run. “It’s just shocking news to all of […]
Driver killed in fatal train crash after being shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car accident after crashing into a train Saturday, August 13 in the 2800 Block of Chelsea Ave. After further investigation, Memphis Police Department discovered that the driver was shot before the crash. MPD responded to the accident at 9:07 p.m....
