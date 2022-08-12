Read full article on original website
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
The "Never Have I Ever" Cast Took A Costar Test, And They're Truly The Best On-Screen Love Triangle Ever
Never have I ever...loved a cast so much!
IGN
The 24 Best A24 Movies
Over the past decade, A24 has been massively responsible for redefining modern independent film. As both a distribution and production company, the movies it's brought to the public have been game-changing cinema, simultaneously introducing the world to directors like Robert Eggers, Ari Aster, the Daniels, the Safdie brothers, Greta Gerwig, Barry Jenkins, Jeremy Saulnier, and Bo Burnham, while also keeping the yesteryear indie film flame lit with old school maestros like Gus Van Sant, Atom Egoyan, Sofia Coppola, and Harmony Korine.
IGN
Beast Star Idris Elba on the Survival Thriller's Symbolism
IGN speaks to Idris Elba about what the killer lion in his film Beast truly symbolizes. Idris Elba (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, The Suicide Squad) stars in this thriller about a father and his two teenage daughters who find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the savannah has but one apex predator.
IGN
HBO Lays Off 70 Employees as Part of Warner Bros. Discovery Cost Cutting
While programming drama has captured most headlines to this point since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, now layoffs are hitting HBO and HBO Max. According to THR, it's estimated that 14%, which amounts to about 70 people, have been let go from HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys' teams. The layoffs are the latest cost-cutting measure for Warner Bros. Discovery, as CEO David Zaslav looks for $3 billion in cost savings.
IGN
Westworld: Season 4 Finale - Review
Warning: The following contains full spoilers for the Westworld Season 4 episode "Que Será, Será," which aired on Aug. 14 on HBO. With Westworld going so big with its robot apocalypse, and even bigger with the absolute end point for all humanity, there was no story left... than to go back to the park. Shrink it all back down to something smaller. Give us Westworld again. It was almost comical how far reaching the story journeyed beyond the park of the first two seasons (while still keeping it in the title), so much so that this season and the previous one featured new parks, just to make things feel tethered. There were no massive surprises in "Que Será, Será" (since there there was no going back from last week) but it still unfolded nicely as an "aftermath"-style finale leading us into the next -- and presumedly final -- stage of the story.
IGN
Warner Bros. Will Release All of MGM's Films Internationally, Except for the Next James Bond Film
MGM has ended its partnership with Universal Pictures and has chosen Warner Bros. as the new studio to release its upcoming films internationally, except for the next James Bond film and a couple of others. As reported by Variety, this new deal will cover all future movies from MGM, but...
IGN
The Essential She-Hulk Comics to Read Before the MCU Series
Another major Marvel heroine is about to make her MCU debut in Phase 4. Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters and her big, green alter ego in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And if you're not sure why this is a big deal, you clearly have some reading to do. She-Hulk may...
IGN
How to Watch the Better Call Saul Season 6 Finale: Release Date and Streaming
The Breaking Bad spin-off series, Better Call Saul, is coming to an end on August 15. Season 6 will be the final season of the show, and the finale is ramping up to be a great one. Unfortunately, unlike many other popular TV series, Better Call Saul premieres on cable TV.
Sylvester Stallone Got A New Puppy, See The Rocky Star’s Adorable Video
There’s nothing like seeing an actor known for playing tough guys become a total softie when he’s around his dog. Sylvester Stallone once owned Bullmastiff Butkus, who appeared in the first two Rocky movies. Now, after over 40 years, the Expendables actor has himself a brand-new puppy, and there's an adorable video featuring the two.
IGN
John Wick Series The Continental Gets Multi-Year Deal on Peacock
It looks as though the John Wick spin-off show The Continental is here to stay. The highly anticipated John Wick prequel has been picked up by Peacock on a multi-year deal, ensuring. “The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and...
IGN
God Of War Ragnarok - Myths of Midgard Trailer
Join star Felicia Day and Mimir as they give a recap of Kratos and Atreus' journey in 2018's game, God of War. Check out the trailer and catch up ahead of God of War Ragnarök's launch on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on November 9, 2022.
"Star Trek": The Complete Story of The Original TV Series
[Author's Note: All quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. So spoke the alien Vulcan Mr. Spock, as played by Leonard Nimoy on the classic science-fiction television series, Star Trek, which boldly premiered September 8, 1966, on NBC where it remained until June 3, 1969.
pethelpful.com
Video of Golden Retriever Practicing for 'The Tonight Show' in NYC Is Way Too Adorable
Pet owners love when our dogs can do tricks. it makes us feel like accomplished owners and it gives us a chance to show off our wonderful pups to our friends and family. One Golden Retriever has been so impressive with her tricks and commands that she was invited on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!
IGN
Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - GLK&H Commercial
Check out the latest trailer for Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law to learn all about the GLK&H law firm. The upcoming Disney+ series stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also...
IGN
Bandit - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Bandit, an upcoming movie starring Josh Duhamel, Elisha Cuthbert, Nestor Carbonell, and Mel Gibson. The movie is based on the true story of The Flying Bandit. In 1985, Gilbert Galvan Jr (Josh Duhamel), a charming career criminal, escapes from a US prison in Michigan and...
Kathy Hilton Slammed for Mistaking Lizzo for Precious: 'A Lying, Racist Idiot'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton has found herself in hot water after she mistook Lizzo for "Precious," a character played by Gabourey Sidibe in 2009, on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. During a game of "Will Kathy Know Them?" Hilton was...
The 49 best movie insults of all time, from Avengers to Scarface
Movie insults have been a part of cinema since the very beginning. Despite the changing face of film over the decades, scriptwriters will always relish the opportunity to let their characters speak awful words they could never get away with in real life.The truth is, everybody loves a movie insult. A well-timed put-down can make any film more memorable, regardless of genre. Knowing where to find the best examples of insults can be an overwhelming task. There are the obvious – the ones whose quotability ensured a film’s legendary status – but dig deep, and there are an entire...
wegotthiscovered.com
An underrated 1990s action gem finally finds the praise it deserves
Plenty of action movie fans will swear by the 1990s being the finest decade the genre has ever seen, but due to the fact there was so much quality content on offer, plenty of unsung and overlooked gems have been allowed to slip through the cracks when viewers throw on their rose-tinted nostalgia glasses and cast an eye back at the cream of the crop, and it wouldn’t be a disservice to list Executive Decision among the more forgotten favorites.
