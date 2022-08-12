Read full article on original website
Accident at Clarksville High has city officials reviewing student safety
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A recent accident has sparked conversations in the community on how to make students safer while traveling to and from school. Anthony Johnson, public information officer for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, said after school on Friday a Clarksville High School student walked to the church across the street to meet his parent/guardian at her vehicle.
Last call to community for 2023 legislative agenda items
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee is in the process of developing the 2023 Legislative Agenda for lawmakers in Nashville. This agenda includes suggestions specific to issues in Montgomery County and the state that citizens would like to have addressed. Montgomery County is asking residents to...
APSU to host Ron & Andrea Morton Family Track Naming on Sept. 9
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the Ron and Andrea Morton Family Track Naming at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at Fortera Stadium on the APSU campus. The naming celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the track, which is located inside Fortera Stadium. “This...
Meals-on-Wheels in need of volunteers to aid homebound seniors
Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels is making an appeal for volunteers to help with their efforts to provide meals to seniors in Montgomery and surrounding counties. Community Engagement Director Sharon McDaniel said Meals-on-Wheels serves lunch to homebound and disabled seniors in 12 counties in Middle Tennessee from 17 meal sites. “The meals are...
APSU For the Peayple & The Eagles Project Downtown @ Sundown this Friday
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This Friday, August 19, beginning at 6:15 p.m., join us at a For the Peayple Gathering and hear remarks from APSU President Licari, APSU athletics, and Mayor Durrett! The APSU cheer and dance team and the Governors Own Marching Band will also be present to motivate the crowd and lead the APSU Fight Song!
Austin Peay art student immersed in opportunity, discovery of Hazel Smith fellowship
CLARKSVILLE, TN – In its second year, Austin Peay State University’s Hazel Smith Summer Research Fellowship again delivered “a wonderful opportunity” for a student to immerse herself in the university’s art collection. But the fellowship delivered even more than that to this year’s recipient –...
Deputy Bubba Johnson Memorial Road Race raises funds for families | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The eighth annual Deputy Bubba Johnson Memorial Road Race was held Saturday at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery. There were 113 runners and walkers of all ages who took to International Boulevard for the night time 5K run. The race is held annually to honor...
Clarksville Academy football getting ready for regular season with high hopes
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Academy football hosted a media day on Saturday, August 13 in preparation for the start of the 2022-23 season. The start of their season begins this Friday as they are scheduled to face Houston County. Prior to the first game of the season, the Cougars wanted to take time to celebrate their team with the Clarksville Academy community.
Timothy Reed (Timbo) Earles
Timothy Reed (Timbo) Earles, age 60 of Woodlawn, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at his residence of natural causes. Timbo was worked for American Snuff Co. as a client service attendant and was a US Army Veteran. He was a wonderful father, the most caring and kind soul and loved to work.
Linda Mackey Crow
Linda Mackey Crow, age 76, of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing, 2650 Trenton Road, Clarksville, TN, with Geoffrey Sikes officiating. Linda’s family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, and again on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Trenton Crossing building. Linda will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Guthrie, Kentucky.
North Clarksville Service Center now offers DMV services, former location goes to auction
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Drivers can now receive DMV services, including drivers license renewal, through the North Clarksville Service Center. The North Clarksville Service Center, located at 111 Cunningham Lane, opened in August 2021, serving customers for Gas & Water as well as Finance & Revenue. Newly offered services include...
West Creek High remains hopeful for winning football season with new coach
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The beginning of the 2022 football season begins this week and for teams such as West Creek, they are hungry for a chance to prove themselves early on. The West Creek High football team is coming off a season where they finished with a...
Custom House Museum schedule for September 2022
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Be on the lookout for these events happening at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center in the month of September. Peripheries: New Work by Laurén Brady, September 9 – October 30 | Bruner & Orgain Galleries. Laurén Brady is a visual artist living...
Clarksville Fire Rescue welcomes 10 new firefighters
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Friday, Clarksville Fire Rescue held a swearing-in ceremony for 10 new firefighters at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center. Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath to the new firefighters in front of family and friends. After the oath, family members had the honor of...
Matthew ‘Matt’ Ashburn
Matthew “Matt” William Ashburn, age 27, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on August 14, 2022. He was born on April 14, 1995 to Daniel and Pam Ashburn. Matt enjoyed fishing, kayaking, hunting, listening to music, skateboarding, and riding his dirt bike. In addition to his parents, he is...
Carolyn (Carothers) Vann
Carolyn Vann, age 90, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at Arcadia Assisted Living. Carolyn was born February 15, 1932 in Memphis, TN, to the late James C. Carothers and Virginia Webb Westcott. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Harold Vann; sons Greg (Rita) Vann, Steven (Joyce) Vann and Roger Vann; two granddaughters, Sarah (Justin) Smith and Lauren (Josh) Moore and four great-grandchildren; Brooklynn Smith, Mason, Aiden and Evelyn Moore.
Stacy Brown
Stacy Dewayne Brown, age 54, of Cumberland City, TN went to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 16 ,2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Roger Freeman officiating. Burial will be held at Hutson-Atkins Cemetery in Palmyra, TN. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Loy Erickson
Loy Laird Erickson, age 87, of Clarksville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Gurtin officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.
Darrin Greenup
Robbie Darrin Greenup, age 57, of Southside, TN passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. James Black officiating. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and again on Friday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Anthony Wayne Gilstrap Sr.
Anthony Wayne Gilstrap Sr., age 70, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Continue Care Hospital in Madisonville, KY. He was a self employed plumber. Anthony was born March 16, 1952 in Germany to the late J.C. and Agnes King Gilstrap. He is survived by one son, Anthony Wayne Gilstrap Jr. (Heather); one daughter, Jennifer Carol Gilstrap (Tyson); one brother, Jimmy Gilstrap (Jacqualine); one sister, Mary Jo Bryant (Frank); five grandchildren, Tayler, Erin, Lacie, Sophie and Hayden.
