ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
clarksvillenow.com

Accident at Clarksville High has city officials reviewing student safety

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A recent accident has sparked conversations in the community on how to make students safer while traveling to and from school. Anthony Johnson, public information officer for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, said after school on Friday a Clarksville High School student walked to the church across the street to meet his parent/guardian at her vehicle.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Last call to community for 2023 legislative agenda items

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Montgomery County Legislative Liaison Committee is in the process of developing the 2023 Legislative Agenda for lawmakers in Nashville. This agenda includes suggestions specific to issues in Montgomery County and the state that citizens would like to have addressed. Montgomery County is asking residents to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU to host Ron & Andrea Morton Family Track Naming on Sept. 9

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the Ron and Andrea Morton Family Track Naming at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at Fortera Stadium on the APSU campus. The naming celebration will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the track, which is located inside Fortera Stadium. “This...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Meals-on-Wheels in need of volunteers to aid homebound seniors

Mid-Cumberland Meals-on-Wheels is making an appeal for volunteers to help with their efforts to provide meals to seniors in Montgomery and surrounding counties. Community Engagement Director Sharon McDaniel said Meals-on-Wheels serves lunch to homebound and disabled seniors in 12 counties in Middle Tennessee from 17 meal sites. “The meals are...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
Montgomery County, TN
Government
Clarksville, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
Clarksville, TN
Government
County
Montgomery County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Montgomery County, TN
Education
clarksvillenow.com

APSU For the Peayple & The Eagles Project Downtown @ Sundown this Friday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This Friday, August 19, beginning at 6:15 p.m., join us at a For the Peayple Gathering and hear remarks from APSU President Licari, APSU athletics, and Mayor Durrett! The APSU cheer and dance team and the Governors Own Marching Band will also be present to motivate the crowd and lead the APSU Fight Song!
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Academy football getting ready for regular season with high hopes

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Academy football hosted a media day on Saturday, August 13 in preparation for the start of the 2022-23 season. The start of their season begins this Friday as they are scheduled to face Houston County. Prior to the first game of the season, the Cougars wanted to take time to celebrate their team with the Clarksville Academy community.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#School Counselors#School Systems#School Climate#Niche#The Public School Review
clarksvillenow.com

Timothy Reed (Timbo) Earles

Timothy Reed (Timbo) Earles, age 60 of Woodlawn, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022 at his residence of natural causes. Timbo was worked for American Snuff Co. as a client service attendant and was a US Army Veteran. He was a wonderful father, the most caring and kind soul and loved to work.
WOODLAWN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Linda Mackey Crow

Linda Mackey Crow, age 76, of Clarksville, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the Church of Christ at Trenton Crossing, 2650 Trenton Road, Clarksville, TN, with Geoffrey Sikes officiating. Linda’s family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 15, 2022, and again on Tuesday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Trenton Crossing building. Linda will be laid to rest at Highland Cemetery in Guthrie, Kentucky.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
clarksvillenow.com

Custom House Museum schedule for September 2022

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Be on the lookout for these events happening at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center in the month of September. Peripheries: New Work by Laurén Brady, September 9 – October 30 | Bruner & Orgain Galleries. Laurén Brady is a visual artist living...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville Fire Rescue welcomes 10 new firefighters

CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Friday, Clarksville Fire Rescue held a swearing-in ceremony for 10 new firefighters at the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center. Mayor Joe Pitts administered the oath to the new firefighters in front of family and friends. After the oath, family members had the honor of...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Matthew ‘Matt’ Ashburn

Matthew “Matt” William Ashburn, age 27, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on August 14, 2022. He was born on April 14, 1995 to Daniel and Pam Ashburn. Matt enjoyed fishing, kayaking, hunting, listening to music, skateboarding, and riding his dirt bike. In addition to his parents, he is...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Carolyn (Carothers) Vann

Carolyn Vann, age 90, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at Arcadia Assisted Living. Carolyn was born February 15, 1932 in Memphis, TN, to the late James C. Carothers and Virginia Webb Westcott. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Harold Vann; sons Greg (Rita) Vann, Steven (Joyce) Vann and Roger Vann; two granddaughters, Sarah (Justin) Smith and Lauren (Josh) Moore and four great-grandchildren; Brooklynn Smith, Mason, Aiden and Evelyn Moore.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Stacy Brown

Stacy Dewayne Brown, age 54, of Cumberland City, TN went to his eternal home with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, August 16 ,2022. Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Roger Freeman officiating. Burial will be held at Hutson-Atkins Cemetery in Palmyra, TN. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
CUMBERLAND CITY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Loy Erickson

Loy Laird Erickson, age 87, of Clarksville, TN went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church with Rev. Michael Gurtin officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the church.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Darrin Greenup

Robbie Darrin Greenup, age 57, of Southside, TN passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. James Black officiating. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and again on Friday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
SOUTHSIDE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Anthony Wayne Gilstrap Sr.

Anthony Wayne Gilstrap Sr., age 70, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Continue Care Hospital in Madisonville, KY. He was a self employed plumber. Anthony was born March 16, 1952 in Germany to the late J.C. and Agnes King Gilstrap. He is survived by one son, Anthony Wayne Gilstrap Jr. (Heather); one daughter, Jennifer Carol Gilstrap (Tyson); one brother, Jimmy Gilstrap (Jacqualine); one sister, Mary Jo Bryant (Frank); five grandchildren, Tayler, Erin, Lacie, Sophie and Hayden.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy