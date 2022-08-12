Kylie Jenner Gets Rare $100K Birkin Bag To Add To $1M Purse Collection For 25th Birthday

Image Credit: SplashNews.com

Kylie Jenner‘s best birthday gift came from none other than her mom, Kris Jenner. The makeup mogul turned 25 on August 10 and celebrated with family and friends on a private luxury yacht, which she documented in the TikTok below. In the video, Kylie opened an orange Hermès box from Kris, 66, in front of all the guests. She was shocked and overjoyed at the expensive present inside, that being a super rare Hermès Birkin that’s reportedly worth around $100,000.

best bday 🦋🦋

Kylie couldn’t hold back her excitement about her costly new purse from her mom. “Gorgeous! I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Kylie said. Someone off-camera asked Kylie “how many” of those rare Hermès Birkin bags are made, and she responded, “They made three of these.” Kylie’s new purse will be added to her $1 million dollar collection of purses that are stored in her closet at home.

Kylie’s TikTok, which she fittingly captioned “best bday,” also featured footage of her family and friends taking tequila shots to celebrate the birthday girl. Kim Karadshian couldn’t hold down her liquor and spit her shot out! Stormi Webster, 4, was also in attendance and sweetly sat near Kylie as she opened up her gifts. Kylie wore a gorgeous sequin strapless dress on the yacht and posed while fireworks went off in the sky.

Kylie truly had an unforgettable 25th birthday. Her day started off with breakfast with some of her loved ones, including sisters Kim and Kendall Jenner and her daughter Stormi. Kylie wore a sexy pink dress and matching slippers for the early morning celebrations, which she also documented in a TikTok. Kylie also reflected on her 1st birthday party on August 10, 1998 by sharing epic throwback photos from the event which Kris hosted two and a half decades ago.

During this past year, Kylie became a mom of two when she and Travis Scott welcomed their son, whose name is still a mystery. Kylie dealt with postpartum after she gave birth in February and openly shared her struggles to her fans. But Kylie appears to be doing much better now and is truly living her best life!