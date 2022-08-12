Read full article on original website
Charleston Co. Schools, library partner for English language courses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District on Tuesday announced a partnership to bring adult English language courses to North Charleston. The district’s adult education department will bring the class to Charleston County Public Library’s Otranto Road branch. The district offers a 75-hour course to improve...
Ahead of the first day of school, Charleston Co. Schools has about 35 teacher vacancies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District has about 35 teacher vacancies ahead of the first day of school, according to district officials, but they say they are ready for students to head back to the classroom Wednesday. Those vacancies are out of about 3,700 total teachers they...
Dorchester District Four takes extra safety precautions for upcoming year
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Class is back in session Tuesday for students in Dorchester District Four. Before kicking off the school year, the district took some extra safety precautions to make sure it keeps students safe. The district says it considers safety to be a top priority. Corey Prentiss,...
Berkeley County making school safety top priority
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - With the recent events that took place in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary school, safety and security have become a top priority. Berkeley County School District’s Director of Security Tim Knight says they are taking extensive measures to ensure your kids’ safety while in their care.
Georgetown County Schools looking to fill teacher vacancies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Georgetown County School District are back in the classroom and officials say they are relieved to have filled most of their vacancies. Doug Jenkins, Executive Director for Human Resources, says they had an interesting recruiting season. With 628 teacher positions, only four...
Dorchester District Two opens newest school
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Some Dorchester District Two middle school students have a brand new campus to explore. East Edisto Middle School, the district’s newest school, will be home to around 850 students starting Monday. The 120,000-square-foot school campus cost $31 million to build and is right off...
School merger leads district changes in Williamsburg Co.
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County School District is seeing some big changes for the new school year in the way of consolidating some of its well-known schools. According to Myron Davis, the executive director of public relations for the district, some of the more notable changes are the merger of Kingstree High School and C.E. Murray High School into one.
Charleston County 911 dispatcher fired over policy violations
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The termination letter released by Charleston County explains the violations that led to the firing of a 911 operator last month. A county termination letter states Desiree John was fired on July 21 for failure to properly perform duties as a public safety telecommunication “by not entering or answering multiple calls for service.”
Group urges Charleston Co. Schools to answer for ‘racial intimidation,’ ‘hostile environment’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Racial Justice Network is calling for changes in the Charleston County School District and answers for recent instances of what it calls racial intimidation. Members with the group gathered with Rep. Wendell Gilliard and former employees to talk about what they are calling racial intimidation...
VIDEO: SC health dept. relaxes school COVID protocols
VIDEO: Group urges Charleston Co. Schools to answer for ‘racial intimidation,’ ‘hostile environment’
Student found with pellet gun at Summerville High School
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Police responded to a Lowcountry high school Tuesday morning after reports of a student with a weapon. Officials at Summerville High School said they notified Summerville Police around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning of a possible student with a weapon. Police investigated and found a male student...
Colleton County students can expect some changes for the 2022-2023 school year
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 5,100 students will be returning to the classroom in Colleton County on Monday. Last year the district started teaching with a new curriculum and Superintendent Dr. Vallerie Cave says they will be continuing professional development and support for teachers. They’re also expanding their Pre-K and several of their programs.
Charleston postpones creation of rental property owner database
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council voted Tuesday night to delay and rework a proposal that would create a database of rental owners to address complaints. The idea behind the database was to rein in nuisance rental properties, city leaders said in July. The decision to defer the plan...
Berkeley County schools expect bus delays for first week of school
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents and students in Berkeley County could see some bus delays during the first week back to school. The Berkeley County School District says these delays could be 15-20 minutes for some bus routes. However, they say that is nothing unusual for the first week of school.
Berkeley County School District has hired more than 400 new teachers
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts across the country have been facing massive teacher shortages over the past few years. The Berkeley County School District says they want parents to know that their kids aren’t going into empty classrooms, and they are filling vacant spots fast. Dr. Natasha...
Berkeley County School District says bus driver vacancies have been filled
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The first day back to school can be quite chaotic. With more cars on the road and families dropping off their kids, traffic might be an issue for the first few weeks. Tyra Ramsey, Berkeley County School District’s Director of Transportation says they have filled...
Charleston cuts ribbon on new affordable housing complex in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders celebrated the ribbon cutting Tuesday morning for a new affordable housing apartment community. The Bulls Creek Apartments complex stands in the 1800 block of Ashley Crossing Lane. The city provided $2.6 million towards the development of the 62 affordable rental apartments for households...
DD2 following state guidelines for COVID-19
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two Health Officials say they will continue to let DHEC take the lead when it comes to COVID-19 Guidelines for the year. The district says they have reviewed guidelines at the state level, and feel prepared to keep students safe. The district’s director...
Police identify vulnerable man found in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have determined the identity of a man found early Monday morning in West Ashley. Police released photos of the man, who was believed to be in his 20s, saying they were asking the public’s help to figure out who he is. Police said they were caring for him but that he has “extremely limited communication abilities.”
Man accused of punching pregnant woman in stomach in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Savannah man is out on bond after police say he assaulted a pregnant woman. Charles Branham, 63, faces two counts of assault and battery, according to jail records. A police report states authorities responded to a Circle K on Rivers Avenue just before 4...
