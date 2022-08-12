ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
British Leadership Candidates Against New Scottish Independence Push

The two candidates battling to be Britain's next prime minister vied to present themselves as defenders of Scotland's place in the United Kingdom on Tuesday, promising more scrutiny of Scotland's government to undermine a new push for independence. The Scottish National Party (SNP), which heads Scotland's semi-autonomous government, wants to...
