Chicago, IL

NHL

Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

A free agent profile for Danny DeKeyser

Longtime Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser fits that bill perfectly, although we can’t discount the role injuries have played in his decline. An undrafted free agent signing out of Western Michigan University, DeKeyser was quietly an important part of Detroit’s post-Nicklas Lidstrom transformation on defense. During his first full NHL season in 2013-14, DeKeyser stayed in the NHL full-time, amassing 23 points in 65 games and averaging over 21 minutes per game, good enough for a handful of Calder Trophy votes.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears cut Rysen John, Noah Dawkins; sign OL, S

The Bears got an early start on churning their roster, ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to cut down to 85 players. The team waived tight end Rysen John and linebacker Noah Dawkins ahead of Tuesday’s practice. In corresponding moves, they signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and safety Jon Alexander.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Mailbag Part 1: What does a future without Kane, Toews look like?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your questions in Part 1 of the mailbag edition. What does a potential future without Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews look like? How long could it take for the Blackhawks to be back in playoff contention? What are your projections for Lukas Reichel this season? Will World Junior standouts Wyatt Kaiser and Landon Slaggert sign their entry-level contracts next summer? The guys answer all that and more.
CHICAGO, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

Blackhawks News & Rumours: Korchinski, Nazar, Jones, Kurashev

Despite so much uncertainty surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks as they head into a new season, regarding what may or may not unfold throughout this rebuild, what fans can at least count on is that there will be a roster ready to play. Time will tell, however, whether or not any sustainable cohesion can be created among those who represent it.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cardinals: What teammates are saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence

What are St. Louis Cardinals teammates saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence? Let’s take you inside the clubhouse. The reactions to the St. Louis Cardinals signing Albert Pujols were mixed. Some viewed it as a low-risk option to bring a Hall of Famer home for one last season to contribute off the bench. Others thought the move was nostalgia based and provided little upside.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears finalize roster moves to get to 85 players

Ryan Poles waived three players and another to the injured reserve to cut down the Bears roster from 90 to 85 players ahead of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline. The team waived defensive backs Jayson Stanley and Michael Joseph, and linebacker Javin White, all with injury designations. All three were hurt during the first preseason game on Saturday. Stanley went down with a knee injury, while Joseph hurt a hamstring. According to Aaron Wilson, White tore his ACL.
CHICAGO, IL
Person
Philipp Kurashev
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Lewis to undergo surgery for right ACL injury

Justin Lewis, an undrafted free agent whom the Chicago Bulls immediately moved to sign to a two-way contract, has suffered an injury to his right anterior cruciate ligament that will require surgery, the team announced on Tuesday. He will be out indefinitely. The Marquette University product suffered the injury during...
CHICAGO, IL
#Hawks#Welcome Back#The Edmonton Oilers
NBC Sports Chicago

Whitehair on Braxton Jones: 'I really like where he's at right now'

Braxton Jones continues to be one of the biggest surprises and storylines amongst this year's Chicago Bears roster. Jones, 23, was a fifth-round draft pick out of Southern Utah. He's 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. He certainly was not expected to play the starting left tackle position as a rookie, but he found a way to showcase his abilities better than the others at OTA's and training camp.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Pat Foley checks bucket list item with Cubs-Cardinals game

Pat Foley always had one box he's wanted to check off his bucket list since he became a broadcaster for the Chicago Blackhawks. "He said, ‘The one thing I’d love to do is call a TV and radio Cubs game [at Wrigley]. It’s been a dream of mine,'" president Jaime Faulkner said to the Chicago Sun-Times. "And I said, 'Well, I happen to know a guy.'
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA announces league won’t hold games on Election Day

The NBA will not host any games on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, according to a league memo released on Tuesday. Additionally, all 30 teams will play the day before in a “civic engagement night.” The complete league schedule will be released tomorrow afternoon. “We don’t usually...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Dylan Cease watched Justin Verlander pitch growing up

How often do you get to compete against your childhood idols on the biggest stage for the biggest prize?. That's precisely what Dylan Cease is doing. On Tuesday night, the 26-year old pitching star will take on the venerable, legendary Justin Verlander when the White Sox face off against the Houston Astros. The two are the frontrunners for the AL Cy Young award, with Verlander leading the chase.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Bears are building best version of Justin Fields

LAKE FOREST – There was one play during Justin Fields' relatively impressive preseason debut that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy didn't like. Fields dropped back and went through his progressions quickly before vacating the pocket and sliding after a minimal gain. Getsy told reporters Monday that Fields skipped the second...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Watch: Canucks top prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki records first multi-point game at WJC

It took a few games for Jonathan Lekkerimäki to find his footing at the Summer World Juniors, but he finished off group play in style. The Canucks’ 15th overall pick from July’s draft notched a pair of assists in Team Sweden’s final game of the round robin, a 4-2 victory over Team Germany. The win clinched second place in Group B for Lekkerimäki and the Swedes, who will face the Cinderella story Latvians in the quarterfinal.
NHL
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith makes NFL's top-100 players list

Roquan Smith is getting the national recognition he deserves. He came in at No. 84 in the NFL's top-100 players list. Last season, Smith was not named to the NFL's top-100 list, despite arriving into the season having been named to second-team All-Pro and leading the league with 96 solo tackles. This year, he made the list after a stellar fourth season highlighted by another second-team All-Pro selection.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

