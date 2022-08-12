Read full article on original website
NHL
Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
A free agent profile for Danny DeKeyser
Longtime Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser fits that bill perfectly, although we can’t discount the role injuries have played in his decline. An undrafted free agent signing out of Western Michigan University, DeKeyser was quietly an important part of Detroit’s post-Nicklas Lidstrom transformation on defense. During his first full NHL season in 2013-14, DeKeyser stayed in the NHL full-time, amassing 23 points in 65 games and averaging over 21 minutes per game, good enough for a handful of Calder Trophy votes.
Bears cut Rysen John, Noah Dawkins; sign OL, S
The Bears got an early start on churning their roster, ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to cut down to 85 players. The team waived tight end Rysen John and linebacker Noah Dawkins ahead of Tuesday’s practice. In corresponding moves, they signed offensive lineman Corey Dublin and safety Jon Alexander.
Mailbag Part 1: What does a future without Kane, Toews look like?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your questions in Part 1 of the mailbag edition. What does a potential future without Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews look like? How long could it take for the Blackhawks to be back in playoff contention? What are your projections for Lukas Reichel this season? Will World Junior standouts Wyatt Kaiser and Landon Slaggert sign their entry-level contracts next summer? The guys answer all that and more.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks News & Rumours: Korchinski, Nazar, Jones, Kurashev
Despite so much uncertainty surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks as they head into a new season, regarding what may or may not unfold throughout this rebuild, what fans can at least count on is that there will be a roster ready to play. Time will tell, however, whether or not any sustainable cohesion can be created among those who represent it.
Cardinals: What teammates are saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence
What are St. Louis Cardinals teammates saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence? Let’s take you inside the clubhouse. The reactions to the St. Louis Cardinals signing Albert Pujols were mixed. Some viewed it as a low-risk option to bring a Hall of Famer home for one last season to contribute off the bench. Others thought the move was nostalgia based and provided little upside.
Penguins Prospect Rankings: Forwards
Which forwards figure to play the biggest role in the Pittsburgh Penguins future?
Bears finalize roster moves to get to 85 players
Ryan Poles waived three players and another to the injured reserve to cut down the Bears roster from 90 to 85 players ahead of Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline. The team waived defensive backs Jayson Stanley and Michael Joseph, and linebacker Javin White, all with injury designations. All three were hurt during the first preseason game on Saturday. Stanley went down with a knee injury, while Joseph hurt a hamstring. According to Aaron Wilson, White tore his ACL.
NHL
Gaudreau talks life since joining Blue Jackets in sit-down with NHL.com
VOORHEES, N.J. -- Johnny Gaudreau finally has been enjoying some quiet time. He's been able to visit with family and friends in his native New Jersey and played the Checking for Charity hockey tournament last weekend. It's been a welcome respite from the whirlwind of changes that had been going...
Bears LB Jack Sanborn reflects on impressive rookie debut
Preseason is a time for under-the-radar players to shine, and Bears undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn now finds himself in the spotlight. Sanborn had an impressive rookie debut in Chicago’s 19-14 victory over the Chiefs on Saturday. In fact, his plays were the ultimate difference makers in this game.
NFL warns teams against contacting Bears LB Roquan Smith about trade
Roquan Smith might as well already have his bags packed given how open he has been about wanting to be traded from the Chicago Bears before the 2022 season starts. But the NFL isn't going to let teams start bidding on him at will. The league sent a memo out...
Justin Lewis to undergo surgery for right ACL injury
Justin Lewis, an undrafted free agent whom the Chicago Bulls immediately moved to sign to a two-way contract, has suffered an injury to his right anterior cruciate ligament that will require surgery, the team announced on Tuesday. He will be out indefinitely. The Marquette University product suffered the injury during...
Whitehair on Braxton Jones: 'I really like where he's at right now'
Braxton Jones continues to be one of the biggest surprises and storylines amongst this year's Chicago Bears roster. Jones, 23, was a fifth-round draft pick out of Southern Utah. He's 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds. He certainly was not expected to play the starting left tackle position as a rookie, but he found a way to showcase his abilities better than the others at OTA's and training camp.
Pat Foley checks bucket list item with Cubs-Cardinals game
Pat Foley always had one box he's wanted to check off his bucket list since he became a broadcaster for the Chicago Blackhawks. "He said, ‘The one thing I’d love to do is call a TV and radio Cubs game [at Wrigley]. It’s been a dream of mine,'" president Jaime Faulkner said to the Chicago Sun-Times. "And I said, 'Well, I happen to know a guy.'
NBA announces league won’t hold games on Election Day
The NBA will not host any games on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, according to a league memo released on Tuesday. Additionally, all 30 teams will play the day before in a “civic engagement night.” The complete league schedule will be released tomorrow afternoon. “We don’t usually...
NBA・
Why Getsy thinks Fields' pocket presence will improve
One play that got Bears Twitter talking on Saturday was Justin Fields’ scramble and slide out of the pocket, where Fields seemed to be hit in the head while going down. But when Luke Getsy was asked about the play on Monday, Getsy had a different takeaway. “He vacated...
Dylan Cease watched Justin Verlander pitch growing up
How often do you get to compete against your childhood idols on the biggest stage for the biggest prize?. That's precisely what Dylan Cease is doing. On Tuesday night, the 26-year old pitching star will take on the venerable, legendary Justin Verlander when the White Sox face off against the Houston Astros. The two are the frontrunners for the AL Cy Young award, with Verlander leading the chase.
How Bears are building best version of Justin Fields
LAKE FOREST – There was one play during Justin Fields' relatively impressive preseason debut that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy didn't like. Fields dropped back and went through his progressions quickly before vacating the pocket and sliding after a minimal gain. Getsy told reporters Monday that Fields skipped the second...
Yardbarker
Watch: Canucks top prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki records first multi-point game at WJC
It took a few games for Jonathan Lekkerimäki to find his footing at the Summer World Juniors, but he finished off group play in style. The Canucks’ 15th overall pick from July’s draft notched a pair of assists in Team Sweden’s final game of the round robin, a 4-2 victory over Team Germany. The win clinched second place in Group B for Lekkerimäki and the Swedes, who will face the Cinderella story Latvians in the quarterfinal.
NHL・
Roquan Smith makes NFL's top-100 players list
Roquan Smith is getting the national recognition he deserves. He came in at No. 84 in the NFL's top-100 players list. Last season, Smith was not named to the NFL's top-100 list, despite arriving into the season having been named to second-team All-Pro and leading the league with 96 solo tackles. This year, he made the list after a stellar fourth season highlighted by another second-team All-Pro selection.
