Norway euthanizes Freya, walrus who rose to fame for sinking boats

Norwegian authorities euthanized Freya, a 1,300-pound walrus who rose to fame this summer for sinking boats, they announced Sunday, citing public safety concerns caused by the crowds she attracted. "The decision to euthanize the walrus was made based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety," Fisheries...
Freya the walrus delighted Norway. Her death has divided the country.

The decision to euthanize Freya, Norway’s beloved celebrity walrus, brought an abrupt end to her summer of stardom. Now her death has provoked public outrage and renewed long-standing concerns about how the Scandinavian country treats its wildlife and natural resources. The 1,300-pound marine mammal — who shares her name...
Is it time to end cats’ right to roam?

There is an elaborate bird rescue mission under way in the town of Walldorf. As one of the last homes of the ground-nesting crested lark in Germany, the local district is eager to protect their three remaining breeding pairs. Consequently, they have ordered residents to lock their cats indoors over the summer for the next three years, or face hefty fines: €500 (£420) if a cat is caught outside; €50,000 if it takes an endangered lark.
Mystery surrounds tons of dead fish found in Polish-German river

More than 10 tons of fish have been found dead in a European river since late July — an unexplained "ecological catastrophe" that is baffling scientists and political leaders alike. Germany and Poland are working together to solve the mystery behind the mass die-off in the river Oder, which...
