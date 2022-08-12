Read full article on original website
Norway euthanizes Freya, walrus who rose to fame for sinking boats
Norwegian authorities euthanized Freya, a 1,300-pound walrus who rose to fame this summer for sinking boats, they announced Sunday, citing public safety concerns caused by the crowds she attracted. "The decision to euthanize the walrus was made based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety," Fisheries...
Freya the walrus delighted Norway. Her death has divided the country.
The decision to euthanize Freya, Norway’s beloved celebrity walrus, brought an abrupt end to her summer of stardom. Now her death has provoked public outrage and renewed long-standing concerns about how the Scandinavian country treats its wildlife and natural resources. The 1,300-pound marine mammal — who shares her name...
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
Toxic substance likely to blame for mass fish die-off in Polish-German river, officials say
10 tons of dead fish have been found in the river Oder on the border between Germany and Poland, with officials from both countries saying an unknown toxic substance is likely to blame. While scientists work to determine the possible toxin, climate experts say that low oxygen levels in the water due to drought could also be playing a role.Aug. 16, 2022.
Is it time to end cats’ right to roam?
There is an elaborate bird rescue mission under way in the town of Walldorf. As one of the last homes of the ground-nesting crested lark in Germany, the local district is eager to protect their three remaining breeding pairs. Consequently, they have ordered residents to lock their cats indoors over the summer for the next three years, or face hefty fines: €500 (£420) if a cat is caught outside; €50,000 if it takes an endangered lark.
Mrs Wolowitz, oldest penguin at Edinburgh zoo, killed by fox
Staff mourn northern rockhopper with ‘massive personality’, killed when fox broke into enclosure
$120,000 photo: bird shot wins big bucks in the HIPA Nature competition
This brilliant bird photo just won the $120,000 at the world's richest photography contest, the HIPA Nature competition
New species of giant deep-sea isopod discovered in the Gulf of Mexico
A new deep-sea crustacean that bears a striking resemblance to the facehuggers from "Alien" has been identified in the Gulf of Mexico.
Mystery surrounds tons of dead fish found in Polish-German river
More than 10 tons of fish have been found dead in a European river since late July — an unexplained "ecological catastrophe" that is baffling scientists and political leaders alike. Germany and Poland are working together to solve the mystery behind the mass die-off in the river Oder, which...
Discovered in the deep: the mini cities of hairy-chested Hoff crabs
Discovered 2,500 metres deep, and named after former Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, these crabs live in one of the Earth’s most extreme habitats
