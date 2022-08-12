Read full article on original website
Edward Smith
4d ago
Fox News is putting out false information, it's been proven that Donald Trump had top secret and classified documents! He is now saying he declassified the documents, and thats a lie , looks like espionage charges to me! And for you smart mouth Republicans talking about Obama did it, the National Archives has said today that they have sole possession of Obama presidential records!!
Reply
5
Related
Melania Trump's Alleged Involvement In The FBI Raid Isn't What Anyone Expected
The FBI carried out an unprecedented raid at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, on Aug. 8, 2022. Trump released a statement saying the "unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate." However, Attorney General Merrick Garland said that the Department of Justice requested to the...
Rachel Maddow: Merrick Garland Gave Donald Trump a Reason to Announce 2024 Presidential Run Early (Video)
The MSNBC host released a DOJ memo extending William Barr’s ”election year sensitivities“ order. Attorney General Merrick Garland is extending a policy that mandates he sign off personally on any Department of Justice investigations of presidential candidates and their affiliates, citing “election year sensitivities.” The previously unprecedented policy was first instated in February 2020 by former AG William Barr and was largely seen at the time as a means of protecting Donald Trump.
Washington Examiner
Bill Barr says 'evidence is building' as DOJ digs 'deeper and deeper' into Trump Jan. 6 case
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said “the evidence is building” as the Justice Department investigates former President Donald Trump related to the events of Jan. 6, but he stopped short of saying charges are merited. “I think definitely the evidence is building, but after the last set of...
AOL Corp
Attorney General Merrick Garland memo suggests no federal indictment of Donald Trump before November election
WASHINGTON – A Justice Department memo suggests Donald Trump won't face any federal indictment over the insurrection Jan. 6, 2021, before the election in November, legal analysts said. Attorney General Merrick Garland reminded U.S. Department of Justice officials that extra steps are required before action can be taken in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MSNBC
He's going down: Bannon's 'Tough guy' talk melts down as DOJ vet predicts conviction
Today Steve Bannon’s trial begins for criminal contempt of Congress. Day one consisted of the selection of jurors, and Bannon himself spoke after, saying in part that it would have been “more productive if we’d been on Capitol Hill addressing the nation,” and saying that the Jan. 6 committee “has been nothing but a show trial.” Former Federal prosecutor John Flannery joins Ari Melber on what to expect in this trial, saying “[Bannon’s] at risk to be the first of the inner circle to go down,” and he expects the jury to pierce “that veil of these powerful, omnipotent people who thought they could do anything in their arrogance. His defenses aren’t going to hold up.”July 18, 2022.
Ted Cruz breaks with Trump and endorses yet another GOP candidate running against the former president's pick
Ted Cruz broke with Trump and endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch, the opponent of Trump-backed Tim Michels. Trump is headed to Wisconsin in August to stump for Michels. In May, Cruz backed Mo Brooks, a congressman who once had the former president's backing. Sen. Ted Cruz has broken with former President Donald...
Washington Examiner
FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau
A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
“You Will Go To Your Grave As A Traitor”: How One Jan. 6 Participant Cooperated With The FBI
The lengths to which right-wing influencer Brandon Straka cooperated with the FBI were only revealed in court documents that were apparently released to the media by accident.
RELATED PEOPLE
Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says
Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview
Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
POLITICO
Republicans are already casting doubt on the Justice Department's move to unseal portions of the search warrant that allowed for the Trump estate FBI search.
Others are continuing threats to investigate the Garland and the DOJ if Republicans retake the House. More Republicans are piling on accusations of the search being a "politically-motivated witch hunt." Take a look at the ad, posted online Thursday morning:. "The lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen is...
Fox News
Kamala Harris aide-turned-MSNBC host pleads: Don't call FBI Mar-a-Lago search 'a raid'
Former Kamala Harris aide Symone Sanders, now an MSNBC weekend host, pleaded with people to stop calling the FBI search of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence a "raid" on Tuesday. "Please folks stop calling it a ‘raid,’" she tweeted, later responding to critics in amusement. Those words may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Beast
A Trump Indictment Over Mishandling Classified Documents Is Now a Very Real Possibility
The warrant obtained by the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s office and residence at Mar-A-Lago has been made public, and it is a shocker. And I’m sure you’ve heard this before, but this could be the big one—the case where Trump can’t escape legal accountability.
Former FBI special agent on Mar-a-Lago raid: This is arguably 'the most scrutinized warrant' in US history
Former FBI special agent Maureen O'Connell said she would like to see the warrant and what specifically agents were looking for when they went through the residence of former President Donald Trump. MAUREEN O'CONNELL: I really would have liked to have seen more of that in this particular situation. But...
New York Times columnist writes the country will 'collapse' if Trump isn't prosecuted
The New York Times published an op-ed by columnist Charles M. Blow Sunday that called for the prosecution of former president and prospective 2024 GOP front-runner Donald Trump. The piece, titled "We Can't Afford Not to Prosecute Trump," argued that the 45th president a "political predator." "With the conclusion of...
MSNBC
Sharpton: Trump isn't running for the White House — he's trying to avoid the big house
Top Scientists: If Anyone Have Tinnitus (Ear Ringing) Do This Immediately. If You Spend Time on Your Computer, this Vintage Game is a Must-Have. No Install.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jesse Watters reveals what will determine jail time for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul in DUI case
Jesse Watters explained the importance of the extent of injuries suffered in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul's car crash that brought DUI charges in Wednesday's opening monologue of "Jesse Watters Primetime." "The extent of these injuries is very important because that's what the [district attorney]'s office uses to determine...
Deleted text messages from Jan 6 found on 10 Secret Service staff phones, report says
The US Secret Service has identified missing text messages in connection with the Capitol riots on the phones of 10 agency personnel, according to a report from CNN. The federal agency is probing phones that contain metadata showing that the messages were sent and received on or around 6 January 2021, the network reported on 23 July.
All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities
In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
Washington Examiner
Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation
Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
Fox News
778K+
Followers
175K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 4