Edward Smith
4d ago

Fox News is putting out false information, it's been proven that Donald Trump had top secret and classified documents! He is now saying he declassified the documents, and thats a lie , looks like espionage charges to me! And for you smart mouth Republicans talking about Obama did it, the National Archives has said today that they have sole possession of Obama presidential records!!

TheWrap

Rachel Maddow: Merrick Garland Gave Donald Trump a Reason to Announce 2024 Presidential Run Early (Video)

The MSNBC host released a DOJ memo extending William Barr’s ”election year sensitivities“ order. Attorney General Merrick Garland is extending a policy that mandates he sign off personally on any Department of Justice investigations of presidential candidates and their affiliates, citing “election year sensitivities.” The previously unprecedented policy was first instated in February 2020 by former AG William Barr and was largely seen at the time as a means of protecting Donald Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

He's going down: Bannon's 'Tough guy' talk melts down as DOJ vet predicts conviction

Today Steve Bannon’s trial begins for criminal contempt of Congress. Day one consisted of the selection of jurors, and Bannon himself spoke after, saying in part that it would have been “more productive if we’d been on Capitol Hill addressing the nation,” and saying that the Jan. 6 committee “has been nothing but a show trial.” Former Federal prosecutor John Flannery joins Ari Melber on what to expect in this trial, saying “[Bannon’s] at risk to be the first of the inner circle to go down,” and he expects the jury to pierce “that veil of these powerful, omnipotent people who thought they could do anything in their arrogance. His defenses aren’t going to hold up.”July 18, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
Newsweek

Melania Trump Not Telling the Truth About Jan. 6, Stephanie Grisham Says

Stephanie Grisham, the ex-chief of staff for Melania Trump, has disputed her former boss's account of what happened on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot. Grisham's comments were in response to an interview the former first lady gave Fox News Digital in which she said she been "unaware" of what had been going on as the riot took place on January 6, 2021 because she was busy in the White House.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Republicans are already casting doubt on the Justice Department's move to unseal portions of the search warrant that allowed for the Trump estate FBI search.

Others are continuing threats to investigate the Garland and the DOJ if Republicans retake the House. More Republicans are piling on accusations of the search being a "politically-motivated witch hunt." Take a look at the ad, posted online Thursday morning:. "The lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Clarence Thomas would be forced into semi-retirement under Democrats' Supreme Court legislation

Democrats this week proposed legislation aiming to create term limits for Supreme Court justices that, if enacted, would first force Justice Clarence Thomas into semi-retirement. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA), chairman of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Courts, proposed the bill, the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization Act, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
