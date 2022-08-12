Read full article on original website
Person shot at apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim shot while sitting in vehicle
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the male victim shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle on Friday, August 12, at approximately 2 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Courtney Montez Craig, 35, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries while sitting in a vehicle […]
Birmingham teen fatally injured in shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham teen was fatally injured in a shooting on Friday, August 12, at approximately 5:50 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 18-year-old Alfred Lorenzo Jenkins, Jr. sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 4000 block Messer Airport Highway in Birmingham. Jenkins was […]
Teen gunned down in ambush at Birmingham gas station now identified
The name of a teen killed when he was ambushed in the doorway of a Birmingham gas station Friday evening has now been released. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the slain teen as Alfred Lorenzo Jenkins Jr. He just turned 18 in July. The barrage of...
Authorities ID couple killed when Infiniti G37 crashes into tree in Birmingham’s Midtown
Authorities have now identified a couple killed when their Infiniti G37 hit a tree Sunday morning near Birmingham’s Midtown Publix. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Anthony Miekeco Penny, 36, and Phoebe Olivia Hurst, 30. Both lived in Birmingham. Police said they believe speed played...
53-year-old man killed when vehicle stalled, struck on I-65 in Birmingham
An Adamsville man was killed Friday night in a crash on Interstate 65 in Birmingham. Authorities say Ronald Jay Holt, 53, was traveling southbound on I-65 at Daniel Payne Drive at 7 p.m. when his vehicle stalled and was struck from the rear by another vehicle. Holt was taken to...
JeffCo deputies seek father involved in killing of 29-year-old son
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the father involved in killing his 29-year-old son on Sunday, August 14, just before 11:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Dandrei Stepfon Freeman, 29, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported domestic assault. Henry Edward Freeman, […]
Birmingham PD seeks vehicle possibly involved in recent shootings
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) requests assistance from the public in locating a vehicle of interest that has possibly been used during recent shootings. According to the BPD, the vehicle is being described as a white Ford Explorer, displaying a stolen municipal Alabama license plate, number 29166MU. Authorities […]
Adamsville man killed in I-65 SB crash in Birmingham
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An Adamsville man was killed in an I-65 Southbound crash in Birmingham on Friday, August 12, at approximately 7:46 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt was the driver of a motor vehicle stalled in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 when struck from […]
UPDATE: JeffCo Deputies arrest and charge 50-year-old man with capital murder
UPDATE: Suspect Henry Edward Freeman was taken into custody on Monday, August 15, at approximately 11:25 a.m. and booked into the Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham. Freeman is being charged with capital murder in the shooting death of his son, 29-year-old Dandrei Freeman, on Sunday night. Freeman was taken into custody at another family member’s […]
Almost $4,000 worth of laptops stolen, police want to find this person
The Homewood Police Department is asking help identifying a theft suspect. Six laptop computers valued at $3,800 were stolen from a business on Green Springs Highway on August 10, 2022 by an unidentified female. If you recognize the person seen in the surveillance photos, you are asked to call Sergeant...
Two Birmingham people killed in crash after vehicle strikes tree
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Two Birmingham people were killed in a crash after their vehicle struck a tree Sunday, August 14, at approximately 1:18 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Anthony Miekeco Penny, 36, was the driver and Phoebe Olivia Hurst, 30, was the passenger of an Infinity G37 that lost […]
Jefferson County father accused of shooting, killing his son
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Jefferson County man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his son Sunday night following a domestic dispute. Learn more in the video above. The suspect, 50-year-old Henry Edward Freeman, was booked into the county jail at 11:24 a.m. Monday on a capital...
Helena Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Helena Police Officers confirmed they found a missing 15-year-old girl Tuesday. She had been reported missing by family members. From Helena PD: “We are happy to share that Jaden has been located and is safe.”
Teen dies after ambush shooting at Birmingham Shell station
A teen has died after he was ambushed in the doorway of a Birmingham gas station Friday evening. A barrage of gunfire erupted just before 6 p.m. Friday at the Shell station in the 4000 block of Messer Airport Highway. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the victim was wounded when a...
Two killed in car crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
JeffCo Deputies search for missing 15-year-old
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old female. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Simayah Branch went missing from Forestdale on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Branch was last seen wearing a pair of black shorts and a black […]
Birmingham PD investigates crash that claims two lives
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a crash that claimed the life of two people on Sunday, August 14, around 1:20 a.m. According to the BPD, South Precinct officers were dispatched to 230 20th Street South (Publix Midtown) on a report of a traffic accident. “Officers arrived […]
Missing: 15-year-old Forestdale girl
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old Forestdale girl. Simayah Branch was last seen on August 3, 2022 wearing black shorts and a black top. She is 5' 2" tall and weighs 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any...
Birmingham family pleading for justice six years after loved one’s murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Birmingham family is asking people to come forward with any information, six years after their loved one was murdered. 31-year-old Roger Cheatham was shot and killed on August 16, 2016 in the 2100 block of 31st Avenue North. We spoke to Cheatham’s mother, Angela, on...
