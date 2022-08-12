ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Person shot at apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday night. It happened at the South Hampton Villa Apartments on Dugan Ave shortly after 10 p.m. Police say one man was shot. His injuries are considered non life-threatening. No one is in custody at this...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham teen fatally injured in shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham teen was fatally injured in a shooting on Friday, August 12, at approximately 5:50 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 18-year-old Alfred Lorenzo Jenkins, Jr. sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault in the 4000 block Messer Airport Highway in Birmingham. Jenkins was […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Adamsville man killed in I-65 SB crash in Birmingham

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An Adamsville man was killed in an I-65 Southbound crash in Birmingham on Friday, August 12, at approximately 7:46 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 53-year-old Ronald Jay Holt was the driver of a motor vehicle stalled in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 when struck from […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Almost $4,000 worth of laptops stolen, police want to find this person

The Homewood Police Department is asking help identifying a theft suspect. Six laptop computers valued at $3,800 were stolen from a business on Green Springs Highway on August 10, 2022 by an unidentified female. If you recognize the person seen in the surveillance photos, you are asked to call Sergeant...
HOMEWOOD, AL
Public Safety
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County father accused of shooting, killing his son

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Jefferson County man has been arrested after he allegedly shot and killed his son Sunday night following a domestic dispute. Learn more in the video above. The suspect, 50-year-old Henry Edward Freeman, was booked into the county jail at 11:24 a.m. Monday on a capital...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Helena Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Helena Police Officers confirmed they found a missing 15-year-old girl Tuesday. She had been reported missing by family members. From Helena PD: “We are happy to share that Jaden has been located and is safe.”
HELENA, AL
wbrc.com

Two killed in car crash in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:20 a.m. on August 14, Birmingham Police were called to 230 20th Street South on report of an accident. On the scene officers saw a car that had crashed into a tree. Officers say there were two people in the car, an adult male and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

JeffCo Deputies search for missing 15-year-old

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old female. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Simayah Branch went missing from Forestdale on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Branch was last seen wearing a pair of black shorts and a black […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham PD investigates crash that claims two lives

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a crash that claimed the life of two people on Sunday, August 14, around 1:20 a.m. According to the BPD, South Precinct officers were dispatched to 230 20th Street South (Publix Midtown) on a report of a traffic accident. “Officers arrived […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Missing: 15-year-old Forestdale girl

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old Forestdale girl. Simayah Branch was last seen on August 3, 2022 wearing black shorts and a black top. She is 5' 2" tall and weighs 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any...
FORESTDALE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham family pleading for justice six years after loved one’s murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One Birmingham family is asking people to come forward with any information, six years after their loved one was murdered. 31-year-old Roger Cheatham was shot and killed on August 16, 2016 in the 2100 block of 31st Avenue North. We spoke to Cheatham’s mother, Angela, on...
