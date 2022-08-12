ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist (8/12/22)

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxi0U_0hEq02uk00

Happy Friday.

This week on the Whiskey Riff New Music Friday Playlist, we have a ton of new tunes from Morgan Wade, Wade Bowen, Kelsey Waldon, Zac Brown with Jamey Johnson and Marcus King, Lainey Wilson, Easton Corbin, Vandoliers, Rachel Wammack, Alex Kay, Jillian Jacqueline, Caleb Caudle, Sam Morrow and more

Turn it up, tell your friends, and as always, make sure to subscribe to the official Whiskey Riff Channel for more great country music playlists.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

What’s The Best Opening Line In Country Music?

Sometimes songs will take a second to get good. A first line will intrigue you. Or you’ll totally miss it, and it’s the chorus that makes you start paying attention. I’ll admit this happens to me a lot unless I’m specifically listening to a song with the lyrics in front of me.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Zac Brown Band Joined By Jamey Johnson & Marcus King For New Rendition Of “Stubborn Pride”

Last year, the Zac Brown Band got their wits about them again, returning to their roots with pure country music on their latest album The Comeback. The album had us all reminiscing on the glory days of the band, when they were dropping songs like “Chicken Fried,” “Highway 20 Ride,” “Toes,” and more. Of course, nothing will ever compare to The Foundation in 2008, but it was much better than the previous project.
MUSIC
Billboard

Kane Brown’s ‘Like I Love Country Music’ Is Tops in Country Airplay

Kane Brown‘s “Like I Love Country Music” becomes his eighth No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, as it rises to the top of the tally dated Aug. 20. In the week ending Aug. 14, the song increased by 6% to 25.5 million audience impressions, according to Luminate.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff Song Of The Week: “Jesus and Wranglers” By Riley Green

Today for the Song of the Week, we have a tune called “Jesus and Wranglers” by Riley Green. Written by Riley along with Brad and Brett Warren and Randy Montana, it was included on Riley’s 2020 If It Wasn’t For Trucks EP. I love the honky tonkin’, 90’s country throwback sound of this one and the fun, lighthearted lyrics.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamey Johnson
Person
Morgan Wade
Person
Marcus King
Person
Sam Morrow
Person
Easton Corbin
Person
Zac Brown
Whiskey Riff

20-Year-Old College Student With Crazy Deep Voice Sings Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire”

20 years old? 20?! I’m not one for singing competition shows, but when you stumble upon something like this you have to take note of it… During Season 20 auditions for American Idol, a baby-faced kid by the name of Luke Taylor gave the judges and audience way more than could be expected from someone still in college that quite honestly looks like he should still be in high school. We all had that kid in class whose voice dropped […] The post 20-Year-Old College Student With Crazy Deep Voice Sings Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Music#Playlists#Whiskey Riff Channel
Popculture

Willie Nelson Smokes Weed on Set of Dolly Parton's Upcoming Christmas Movie

Willie Nelson is on-set for the filming of Dolly Parton's upcoming Christmas movie, and the legendary musician was recently seen smoking weed alongside the Queen of Country Music. In photos shared on Twitter, Nelson and Parton can be seen riding around in a motor cart of some kind, with Shotgun Willie shown holding what appears to be a joint. Notably, Parton also appears to possibly be holding the joint in one of the photos, but it is unclear.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton’s Cover Of Willie Nelson’s “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning” Is Officially Certified Gold, And It’s An All-Time Great Rendition

Talk about a stone cold country classic. One of my all-time favorite Willie Nelson songs is his classic country heartbreaker “Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning.”. Written by Gary Nunn and Donna Farar, it was released as the third single from Willie’s iconic 1982 album, Always On...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Says He’s Going ’90s Country With New Single “No Body”

We’ve suffered through some tough years with Blake Shelton’s music lately. It’s hard to believe that he’s the same guy who released songs like “Austin,” and “Ol’ Red” when he first burst onto the country music scene, but the guy has pretty much been on cruise control with his career since 2010, minus a couple of half decent songs here and there.
MUSIC
CMT

Premiere: Chris Young Featured in CMT’s New Digital Series “CMT Stages”

Chris Young is taking country music fans on a trip to his alma mater MTSU in his hometown, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, in CMT’s new digital franchise “CMT Stages.”. The series, which debuts with Young today, features headlining artists who reflect on their career highlights, iconic songs and musical influences. Young filmed his “CMT Stages” episode in Chris Young Café on campus at MTSU and delivers stripped-back performances of his hits, including “Gettin’You Home (The Black Dress Song),” “I’m Comin’ Over” and “Famous Friends.” He shares family photos, talks about his childhood, his lifelong relationship with music, his run on “Nashville Star,” and how he had to be patient while waiting for his music to connect at country radio. Young also goes in-depth on the infection that could have killed him in 2013.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Whiskey Riff

Tyler Childers Delivers A Fantastic Cover Of Robert Earl Keen’s “What I Really Mean”

We all know and love Tyler Childers for his fantastic gritty vocals and songwriting. However, the guy can equally kill a cover of just about anything as well. We’ve seen the Eastern Kentuckian put together some insanely good renditions of S.G. Goodman’s “Space & Time,” Hank Williams’ “The Old Country Church,” John Prine’s “Yes I Guess They Oughta Name a Drink After You,” and many more.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

178K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy