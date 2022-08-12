ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Masked thieves steal $2 million in 21 seconds

By Talker News
Talker
Talker
 4 days ago

By Charlotte Penketh-King via SWNS

Masked jewelry thieves robbed more than $ 2 million worth of gems from a New York City store in just 21 seconds.

Cops released CCTV footage showing three masked men robbing Rocco's Store in the Bronx, on Friday afternoon (5).

An employee buzzed in a customer wearing a cap who then appeared to hold the door open for three masked robbers who ran inside and started smashing the glass cabinets with a hammer.

They can be seen sweeping jewelry into a bag before running out of the store clutching trays of gems into broad daylight in front of shocked bystanders.

The thieves stole jewelry estimated to be worth over two million US dollars [£1,632,700].

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the four men and is offering a $3,500 [£2,858.83] reward.

The post Masked thieves steal $2 million in 21 seconds appeared first on Talker .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Suspect nabbed for caught-on-video shooting of driver in the Bronx

A suspect has been nabbed for shooting into a car in the Bronx, killing the driver, police said Tuesday. Cesar Santana, 27, was arrested Monday for murder, manslaughter and gun possession for allegedly shooting 19-year-old Travis Griffiths on July 22. On August 3, the NYPD released surveillance video of the shooting and asked the public’s help identifying the killer. Griffiths pulled up in his ...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Home Invaders Strike Boy, Try Taping Mouth in Thwarted NYC Apartment Break-In: Cops

Two would-be home invaders dressed in construction crew garb were thwarted by the screams of a 12-year-old boy at a Brooklyn apartment building last week, authorities say. The men entered the Sunset Park building near 61st Street and 6th Avenue around 8 p.m. Friday, dressed in neon green shirts and wearing white construction helmets, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
PIX11

Group beats up man, 20, during carjacking in Brooklyn: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A group of six people assaulted a man during a carjacking in Brooklyn earlier this month, police said Monday. The incident occurred near Union Street and New York Avenue in Crown Heights on Aug. 9 at around 9 a.m. The 20-year-old victim parked his 2012 white Infinity G37 when he was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#21 Seconds#The Thieves#Jewelry#Property Crime#Fraud#Swns#Cctv
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Joseph O’Grady, 48, Arrested

On Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 0600 hours, the following 48-year-old male off-duty New York city employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 1st Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Joseph O’Grady. NYC Department of Sanitation. Charges:. promoting gambling;. possession of gambling records. The investigation remains ongoing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jeffery Mac

Fare Evaders Fatally Beat NYC Taxi Driver, Police Say

Kutin Gyimah and his family(Local Today) New York Police are investigating the traumatic death of a yellow cab driver. Early Saturday morning, the driver of the cab was found laying on the ground after he was left there by passengers. The passengers allegedly tried to rob him and fatally beat him when confronted.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
longisland.com

SCPD: Suspects Steal Nearly $2,000 in Merchandise from Selden Home Depot

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who stole from a Selden store in July. Three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25 and stole...
SELDEN, NY
Daily News

SEE IT: New photos inside ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show hoarding squalor

New photos of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch’s Queens apartment show foot-tall stacks of paper covering the kitchen table and floors strewn with garbage. The shocking photos all but prove his wife Dorothy Hirsch’s innocence, her lawyer argues in a letter filed in Queens Criminal Court Monday. “Fundamental fairness requires that you make the grand jury aware of evidence that Glenn stored his ...
QUEENS, NY
Talker

Talker

New York, NY
68
Followers
129
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Talker is an expertly curated feed of news stories and data-driven content. From the weird and wonderful to studies and surveys around travel, health, food, parenting, work, finance and more.

 https://talker.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy