Masked thieves steal $2 million in 21 seconds

By Charlotte Penketh-King via SWNS

Masked jewelry thieves robbed more than $ 2 million worth of gems from a New York City store in just 21 seconds.

Cops released CCTV footage showing three masked men robbing Rocco's Store in the Bronx, on Friday afternoon (5).

An employee buzzed in a customer wearing a cap who then appeared to hold the door open for three masked robbers who ran inside and started smashing the glass cabinets with a hammer.

They can be seen sweeping jewelry into a bag before running out of the store clutching trays of gems into broad daylight in front of shocked bystanders.

The thieves stole jewelry estimated to be worth over two million US dollars [£1,632,700].

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the four men and is offering a $3,500 [£2,858.83] reward.

