Veggie Box event at Rancho Cielo helps feed local community

SALINAS, Calf. (KION ) - A new milestone was reached in Rancho Cielo's effort to feed those in need as more than ten thousand boxes of tasty goods were handed out this week.

Volunteers at the ranch were hard at work making sure this happened. Co-Chairmen for the event Kim Costa says many volunteers to help package boxes.

"We have probably one-hundred volunteers out here today packing veggie boxes, a lot of community support. Tomorrow we have between eighty and a hundred volunteers and then we have delivery drivers driving throughout Monterey County and also as far as Scotts valley," said Costa.

But what’s inside each box is more than just a healthy food option, it’s a taste of the home we live in. Volunteer Coordinator Marisol Diaz mentions, the important aspect of having fresh local grown produce in the box.

"It's local grown so it gives you an idea I think when you open that box what's growing all around you in our community in Salinas valley and all around us and at the same time you are staying healthy and your also giving back to our youth," said Diaz.

Some of the locally grown produce include strawberries, lettuce, artichokes and brussel sprouts.

"Everything in the box is one hundred percent donated from the box to the produce everything is donated," said Costa.

What started as a project four months ago is complete. With each purchase of veggie box, funds go directly back to the ranch in an effort to help the local community

"It's a representation of our community. A veggie box I mean it speaks volumes to what the Salinas Valley really is. Veggies, produce, then giving back to the community that's a whole added component"

On Friday a barbeque event will he held at the ranch to thank all the sponsors for their efforts.

