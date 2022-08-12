ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Veggie Box event at Rancho Cielo helps feed local community

By Taryn Mitchell
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3trzJq_0hEpz6wz00

SALINAS, Calf. (KION ) - A new milestone was reached in Rancho Cielo's effort to feed those in need as more than ten thousand boxes of tasty goods were handed out this week.

Volunteers at the ranch were hard at work making sure this happened. Co-Chairmen for the event Kim Costa says many volunteers to help package boxes.

"We have probably one-hundred volunteers out here today packing veggie boxes, a lot of community support. Tomorrow we have between eighty and a hundred volunteers and then we have delivery drivers driving throughout Monterey County and also as far as Scotts valley," said Costa.

But what’s inside each box is more than just a healthy food option, it’s a taste of the home we live in. Volunteer Coordinator Marisol Diaz mentions, the important aspect of having fresh local grown produce in the box.

"It's local grown so it gives you an idea I think when you open that box what's growing all around you in our community in Salinas valley and all around us and at the same time you are staying healthy and your also giving back to our youth," said Diaz.

Some of the locally grown produce include strawberries, lettuce, artichokes and brussel sprouts.

"Everything in the box is one hundred percent donated from the box to the produce everything is donated," said Costa.

What started as a project four months ago is complete. With each purchase of veggie box, funds go directly back to the ranch in an effort to help the local community

"It's a representation of our community. A veggie box I mean it speaks volumes to what the Salinas Valley really is. Veggies, produce, then giving back to the community that's a whole added component"

On Friday a barbeque event will he held at the ranch to thank all the sponsors for their efforts.

The post Veggie Box event at Rancho Cielo helps feed local community appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
tpgonlinedaily.com

Capitola Aids Watsonville Community Hospital Purchase

In a special meeting Thursday, the Capitola City Council authorized a 60-day loan agreement for $5 million with the County of Santa Cruz to help close the purchase of Watsonville Community Hospital by a Pajaro Valley nonprofit. The vote was 5-0, contingent on the cities of Santa Cruz and Watsonville each putting up a $5 million 60-day loan.
CAPITOLA, CA
pajaronian.com

Free school supplies give kids a boost

WATSONVILLE—Around 300 area students were presented with free backpacks loaded with school supplies Saturday thanks to the Salvation Army in Watsonville and a handful of other groups. By 10am a lengthy line of students and their families lined up at Watsonville Plaza to fill new backpacks with pencils, notepads,...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Businesses on the Monterey peninsula face staffing shortage amid large crowds for car week

MONTEREY, Calif. — With Monterey Car Week in full swing, Central Coast restaurants and small businesses are already seeing crowds but are facing staffing challenges. “Staffing is the biggest issue. And it has been not only for the last few years. It’s been really challenging. The most important thing is creating a really positive culture so that people that want to come to work and be part of that culture. And that’s what we do,” said Kevin Phillips, Old Fisherman’s Wharf co-owner.
MONTEREY, CA
montereycountyweekly.com

Illegal cannabis plants were allegedly hiding among raspberry bushes.

A massive illegal cannabis operation was hidden on what appeared to be a berry farm in North Monterey County, alleges Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni. Prosecutors describe raspberry bushes planted along the perimeter of hoop houses to conceal the true nature of the operation that was taking place in unincorporated Salinas for a few years before the combined forces of the District Attorney’s Office’s Bureau of Investigations, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Monterey County Department of Public Works and other agencies sent out their shared enforcement unit made a move.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Society
Salinas, CA
Society
City
Scotts Valley, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses

MONTEREY, CALIF, (KION-TV): Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced todaythat former California New Wave CEO Paul King will have to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without proper state licensing. The DA's office obtained a default judgment against Salinas based cannabis businesses Fuji Farms, Inc., and Hands on Faith Association, in association with The post CEO ordered to pay $2.4 million for growing cannabis without state licenses appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Eat, Drink, Savor: Brewery Twenty Five’s newest beers celebrate apricots, raspberries and cats

Brewery Twenty Five owners Fran and Sean Fitzharris clearly love San Benito County, and looking at the growing list of beers dedicated to people, places, and events in the county is evidence of their dedication. Over the last year, they have created special brews in honor of everything from the anniversaries of local businesses like San Juan Bautista’s Dona Esther’s to famous neighborhood cats such as the Mission’s beloved cancer survivor, Sula.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veggie#Volunteers#Charity
tpgonlinedaily.com

Andrew Theriot Needs Your Help

On Saturday morning, July 23, Andrew Theriot, 37, had a grand mal seizure at his home in Aptos with his wife, Stephanie, and their daughter, Audrey. He had a quick succession of seizures within the next hour until he was able to be sedated at the emergency room at Dominican Hospital in Santa Cruz. He was transferred to the intensive care unit later that day. He remains intubated and in a medically induced coma.
APTOS, CA
KRON4 News

15 tons of cannabis uncovered in Monterey County berry farm

State and local agencies discovered an unpermitted cannabis operation hidden inside a berry farm in Salinas, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Investigators recovered over 14,000 cannabis plants and over 15 tons of processed cannabis found in 300 hoop houses, which were allegedly concealed by berry bushes. The investigation is still ongoing, prosecutors […]
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Hunter dies in rollover accident in South Monterey County

JOLON — A hunter died on the opening day of deer-hunting season in the Fort Hunter Liggett area near Jolon on Saturday morning. According to local officials, 28-year-old Ryan Bricker of Salinas was in a Jeep when it rolled down an embankment in southern Monterey County at about 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 13.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Legionella bacteria found in San Jose hotel

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Legionella bacteria has been discovered in a San Jose hotel, according to the Santa Clara Public Health Department. The Santa Clara Department of Environmental Health launched an inspection of the pool and spa areas at the Aloft San Jose Cupertino, 4241 Moorpark Avenue, after receiving a complaint of possible exposure […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Los Baños Enterprise

Memorial Hospital Los Banos recognized for participation in program to reduce heart disease, strokes

On August 13, 2022 by Valerie Koch, Senior Director, Communications & Marketing, American Heart Association. The American Heart Association is pleased to share that Memorial Hospital Los Banos is among eight Central Valley hospitals and 2,600 hospitals nationwide recognized for participating in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.
LOS BANOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz Police said at least two people were shot Sunday night. This happened overnight at Beach Flats Park. At least one of the victims was a man in his 20s. KION is waiting to hear back from Santa Cruz Police for further details. This is a developing story. The post Two shot at Beach Flats Park in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
lookout.co

Sunday Reads: Farewell, Great Morgani ... rethinking the purity of yoga

The Great Morgani takes a bow: Santa Cruz performing artist Frank Lima retires his beloved alter ego. His outrageous and bizarre costumes — gold, form-fitting Spandex during Oscar season, dressing as the infamous River Street sign — have stopped and transfixed many of us for decades. Over the course of the past 20 years, Morgani has become a familiar and expected feature of many of the great events of the year, from the World’s Shortest Parade in Aptos to the Wharf to Wharf race and the magnificent FashionART fashion show. As Santa Cruz’s visual mascot retires, how can we recognize him? Wallace with the tribute.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

My new yoga place is not a safe space. How could it be?

Santa Cruz yogi Valerie Moselle has been trying — and failing — to quit teaching yoga. She loves it, but she also believes yoga is too often a "colonized white space of privilege, rife with cultural appropriation and spiritual bypassing." In a Community Voices op-ed, she explores the dichotomy and her own mixed feelings and writes about the warning sign she'd like to post outside her studio for her students.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy