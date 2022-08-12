Read full article on original website
Gila Valley History: George Larsen and Hannah Helena Roesberry Larsen
Santaquin, Sevier, Utah was the setting for the birth of Hannah Helena Roseberry and her twin, Charles Lewis on 2 October 1861 to Helena Erickson and Carl Nils Roseberry. They were the second set of twins born to this couple – the first twins of the family to be born in America, having recently arrived from Sweden. A set of triplets came three years later with the surviving one being Louisa Christina who grew up and was married to Joseph Knight Rogers.
Editorial: Gila River finally flowing
Photo By Mike Bibb: The Gila River flows at the Gila River Diversion Dam. After an extended dry spell and an equally dry Gila River, recent rains in the area have finally contributed enough water to notice a flowing river meandering across Graham County. Somewhat a rarity the past several...
Obituary for Steven Dwight Hendricks
Steven Dwight Hendricks was born in Morenci, Arizona, on Nov. 2, 1943, to the proud parents, Clyde and Alta Hendricks, and big sister, Caroline (Sally), of Duncan, Arizona. He was raised in Sheldon, Arizona. At a young age, he worked at his mother’s restaurant in Duncan, where he acquired his love for cooking. He attended school in Duncan. He graduated high school in 1962. After high school, he worked for the Forest Service with a fire crew for a few years. He later enlisted in the Army National Guard and served for several years active and in the reserves. In 1966 when he ended his military career, he began a 17-year career for Mountain Bell telephone company. During this time, Steve met the love of his life in 1968, Linda Faye Price.
Get A Grip Resurfacing to hold an open house
SAFFORD – The Graham County Chamber of Commerce is excited to invite the community to the Get A Grip Resurfacing Open House and Ribbon Cutting at 803 W. Thatcher Blvd. in Safford on Aug. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ribbon cutting is at 12 p.m. Chamber...
Architect for new Pima High School chosen
PIMA – With enrollment continuing to climb, Pima’s new high school can’t be built fast enough. Pima School Superintendent Sean Rickert said it was unusual for him to hire an architect prior to closing on the land for the new high school but to keep his timeline of opening in the fall of 2025 he has learned to adapt.
Pima pummeled by Monsoon storm
PIMA – It was a wet and wild weekend in Pima and the roadway debris and punchcard for the town’s public works department shows it. The rain first came on Saturday, canceling the Pima Fire Department’s Big Splash Bash. The planned raffles, including the 50/50 raffle, and hunt raffle, will be chosen at the fire department’s open house on Aug. 30 at the firehouse at 86 S. 200 West, from 6 – 8 p.m.
Dan Hinton School job opening
WANTED: The Dan Hinton School in Pima at 150 East 400 South is looking for a paraprofessional to assist the teacher with helping students to follow a behavior plan, and their daily routines, and assist in the classroom. The work schedule is Mondays through Thursdays, from 8 a.m. – 12:30...
Take the Community Health Needs Assessment
The Graham County Health Department is excited to announce, that Mount Graham Regional Medical Center (MGRMC) has partnered with the Graham and Greenlee County health departments to conduct our Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) to gauge the health needs of our communities. We need your help!. By spending a few...
Jail Booking Report for August 9 – 15
Following is a listing of bookings from the Graham County Adult Detention Facility from Aug. 9 – 15, 2022. All information is gathered from the jail’s booking roster. While the following have been incarcerated, each person is considered innocent until found guilty in a court of law. August...
