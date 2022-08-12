Read full article on original website
KHBS
FBI agents from Fayetteville, Arkansas, office arrests alleged human trafficker
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Agents from the FBI office in Fayetteville arrested an alleged human trafficker and found two victims, according to a news release the bureau sent Monday. The FBI has worked with several local law enforcement agencies in Arkansas since Aug. 4. The team identified two victims and...
KHBS
Search underway for missing Pea Ridge woman
The Benton County sheriff’s office needs your help searching for a missing woman. 49-year-old Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Police say she is believed to be headed to northwestern Oklahoma but has ties to Missouri. Wynn is 5’2” and...
KHBS
Fort Smith police investigate death of child who was left inside car
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A child died after being left inside a car in Fort Smith Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release. The child was left inside the car on Boone Avenue, a residential road in the north part of town. When the child was discovered, someone broke...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas church hosts "Blessing of the Backpacks" ahead of new school year
ROGERS, Ark. — Students had their backpacks blessed at a church in Northwest Arkansas Sunday. The Oakley Chapel United Methodist Church hosted the "Blessing of the Backpacks" the day before school started in Rogers. Students and staff brought their backpacks and other school materials to the event so church...
KHBS
Benton County Sheriff's Office warns safety concerns over back-to-school pictures
ROGERS, Ark. — As students are going back to school, many parents love taking the "first day of school" pictures for their kids. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says parents often post too much information when it comes to posting on social media — And it may lead to those kids and their families to become easy victims.
KHBS
Bentonville and Rogers Parents and Students Excited To Be Back In School
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — For tens of thousands of students, including those in the Bentonville and Rogers districts, today was day one out of 180 that will see students filling area classrooms. It was a happy reunion for parents this afternoon as their kids hopped off the bus for the...
KHBS
Greenwood students head back to school
Greenwood students head back to school. Students went back to school in Greenwood on Monday. Watch video above for more information!
KHBS
Strong storms, flash flooding both possible tonight
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee warns strong to severe storms are possible tonight.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KHBS
Har-Ber Wildcats hope to surprise people on the field in 2022
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Har-Ber High School is coming off consecutive losing seasons. But the expectation to be a championship-caliber team never changes. "It's a different team this year," said senior Lattimer Wilmoth. "We're a lot more physical. We do things differently and we don't let certain things happen. We have a lot to prove and I think it's going to happen."
KHBS
Springdale Bulldogs football team has a lot to prove in 2022
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Bulldogs are preparing for year two under head coach Brett Hobbs. After a battle-tested 2021 season, the Bulldogs are on a mission to redeem themselves this year. They'll have a good shot to do just that with an older group of guys on the...
KHBS
Fort Smith Southside Mavericks counting on experience to lead them forward
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Southside Mavericks are putting a tough 2021 season behind them as they look forward to an experienced team returning to the field this year. With a veteran squad, the Mavs are spending their fall practices focusing on the small details of their...
KHBS
Fort Smith Grizzlies prepare for first year under new head football coach
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies are entering their first year under head coach Felix Curry. Curry is taking over a well-rounded Northside program that made it to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs in 2021, finishing 7-5. Now Northside is looking to build...
