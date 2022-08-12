ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AR

KHBS

Search underway for missing Pea Ridge woman

The Benton County sheriff’s office needs your help searching for a missing woman. 49-year-old Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Police say she is believed to be headed to northwestern Oklahoma but has ties to Missouri. Wynn is 5’2” and...
PEA RIDGE, AR
KHBS

Strong storms, flash flooding both possible tonight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee warns strong to severe storms are possible tonight.Watch the videocast above to learn more. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Har-Ber Wildcats hope to surprise people on the field in 2022

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Har-Ber High School is coming off consecutive losing seasons. But the expectation to be a championship-caliber team never changes. "It's a different team this year," said senior Lattimer Wilmoth. "We're a lot more physical. We do things differently and we don't let certain things happen. We have a lot to prove and I think it's going to happen."
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

Springdale Bulldogs football team has a lot to prove in 2022

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Bulldogs are preparing for year two under head coach Brett Hobbs. After a battle-tested 2021 season, the Bulldogs are on a mission to redeem themselves this year. They'll have a good shot to do just that with an older group of guys on the...
SPRINGDALE, AR

