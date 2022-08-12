Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
3 great seafood places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
2022 McHenry County Fair scheduled for 8/2 to 8/7Adrian HolmanMchenry County, IL
fox32chicago.com
Man dies at Cook County Jail over the weekend
COOK COUNTY - A man died Saturday at Cook County Jail, but authorities do not suspect foul play or self-harm. Deon Lee, 30, was in the Division 9 section of the southwest side jail when he became sick around 12:20 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Chicago woman charged with killing panhandler during fight over turf along Edens Expressway
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman has been charged with the first degree murder of a fellow panhandler as they fought over turf along the Edens Expressway last Friday, according to Cook County prosecutors. Mary Normand, 26, repeatedly struck the man with a 3-foot-long metal stake and then pushed him under...
Suspected robbers crash car, shoot at officers in Wilmette
WILMETTE, Ill. - A group of armed robbers flipped a stolen vehicle while trying to evade police early Tuesday in north suburban Wilmette. Wilmette police said two armed men robbed a 63-year-old walking on a sidewalk in the 400 block of Central Avenue around 5:16 a.m. The suspects displayed a handgun and took the victim's cell phone, car keys and identification, police said.
13-year-old boy seriously wounded in South Shore shooting
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. He was shot in his arm and leg on a sidewalk in the 2100 block of East 71st Place around 12:30 p.m., Chicago police said. Paramedics took him to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said....
Highland Park police looking for driver after shots fired in apparent road rage incident
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Shots rang out Monday afternoon in Highland Park in what police are calling a "driving dispute." Around 2:13 p.m., Highland Park police officers responded to the area of Skokie Valley Road (U.S. Route 41) and Central Avenue for a report of shots fired from a vehicle.
19-year-old seriously wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 11:24 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street, according to Chicago police. He was shot twice in the torso and transported...
30-year-old shot and seriously wounded in Gresham
CHICAGO - A man was shot and seriously wounded Tuesday morning in the Gresham neighborhood. The 30-year-old was outside around 10:30 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Loomis Street when he was shot in the arm and leg, according to Chicago police. He was transported to Advocate Christ Medical...
K-9 Deputy Tera joins the Lake County Sheriff’s Canine Unit
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday they are welcoming a new addition to their office’s Canine Unit. Tera, a 1-and-a-half-year-old Labrador Retriever, has been trained to detect internal storage devices during child exploitation and human trafficking investigations, the sheriff’s office said. She...
Chicago police took 20+ minutes to respond to hit-and-run crash that killed 3: report
CHICAGO - Chicago Police officers took more than 20 minutes to respond to a "horrific" hit-and-run crash that killed three people and seriously injured at least one other person following a fight at a historic gay bar, according to reports and officials. Chicago Police Department dispatchers first received a call...
Boy, 16, charged with carjacking rideshare drivers in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was charged with carjacking two rideshare drivers last May in the West Englewood neighborhood. The teen was arrested Monday by the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force. He was identified by police as one of the suspects who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 37-year-old rideshare...
Man fights off armed robber in Lake View
CHICAGO - A man thwarted an armed robbery attempt early Tuesday in the Lake View neighborhood. The 34-year-old was approached by a gunman who demanded his property around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago police. A fight ensued between the two and the...
Naperville officer 'justified' in fatal shooting of hatchet-wielding man
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville police officer will not face criminal charges for using deadly force during a June traffic stop in the western suburb. The DuPage County Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team and the DuPage County state's attorney's office conducted an independent investigation into the June 3 incident and found Officer Frank Tonkovich's actions were justified.
Chicago man killed in wrong-way crash in Wadsworth
WADSWORTH, Ill. - A Chicago man died and another driver was injured in a wrong-way crash on Route 41 Monday night in Wadsworth. Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling southbound on U.S. Route 41 in the wrong lane around 11 p.m. when it struck a Mack truck driving in the northbound lane north of Wadsworth Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts, 8, remains in 'constant pain,' family says
CHICAGO - The family of Cooper Roberts, the boy paralyzed in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, released an update Tuesday afternoon on the 8-year-old's condition. Cooper is currently living at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, a rehabilitation hospital in Chicago. During the mass shooting in Highland Park, Cooper...
Chicago man wanted in Illinois carjacking spree arrested in Dolton
DOLTON, Ill. - A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois was taken into custody Friday night in Dolton. Devante M. Davis, 27, was arrested Friday morning in the 14600 block of Sheppard Avenue, according to the Will County Sheriff's Office.
Surveillance video shows suspect in daytime car theft in Antioch
ANTIOCH, Ill. - Police in suburban Antioch released home surveillance video Monday that shows a suspect involved in a car theft last week. The suspect then used the car to commit another crime in a nearby community. Around 1 p.m. on Friday, police say at least two suspects stole a...
Boy, 14, critically wounded in South Side drive-by shooting
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Sunday night in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The boy was standing outside around 8:38 p.m. in the 9400 block of South University Avenue when he was shot at by someone who was driving by in a vehicle, according to Chicago police.
Woman, 22, shot in West Englewood
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Monday night in the West Englewood. The 22-year-old was getting out of her car around 10 p.m. when gunfire broke out and she was shot in the in shoulder in the 6500 block of South Hermitage Avenue, police said. She was transported...
Man shot while walking out of South Side home
CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking out of a house Monday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. The 22-year-old was leaving a house around 11:22 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting at him in the 11600 block of South Justine Street, police said. He was...
New video shows Chicago cop Danny Golden learning to use walker at rehabilitation hospital
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer who was shot and paralyzed while breaking up a fight last month on the South Side is seen in new video learning to use his walker. Officer Danny Golden is undergoing physical therapy at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago. Golden posted the video...
