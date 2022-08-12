ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cerro Gordo, IL

Annual Bird Run to take place in Cerro Gordo

By Christy Jankowski
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpYNH_0hEpy0cQ00

CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WCIA)– Saturday kicks off the 8th annual Bird Run. It starts at noon at the American Legion.

Jeff Powers, a trustee of the Cerro Gordo Village board and a member of the Sons of American Legion, and Butch Hilderbrand, a Cerro Gordo Firefighter run the event each year. They started the event for Brad Larrick 8 years ago.

Powers says of the run, “it’s just a lot of fun and a lot of games. A good ole’ small town fundraiser.”

The “Bird Run” is an event to raise funds for someone in need in the village. The run is named after Brad Larrick. His nickname is Bird, hence “Bird Run.”

Laurel Ann, villager of Cerro Gordo, has decorated her golf cart “Luau style.” She said, “The bird run is a lot of fun, and if feels great to help people in our community.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29sECb_0hEpy0cQ00
    Photos provided by Laurel Ann of her decorated golf cart for the Bird Run
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U4fSh_0hEpy0cQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NB2En_0hEpy0cQ00

This is the 8th year of the run, and while called a run it is far from any actual running. Participants pay a ten-dollar fee per person, load up on their decorated golf cart, and travel throughout the village of Cerro Gordo to play games of chance.

All the proceeds from the event go directly to a person in need. This year, the committee chose Bryce Ashenfelter.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3StYAs_0hEpy0cQ00
    Kelly Huff, Steve Hayes, Bryce Ashenfelter, Barry Cripe
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uIl3u_0hEpy0cQ00
    Steve Hayes, Kelly Huff, Barry Cripe, Brian Shain, Bryce Ashenfelter

Ashenfelter is dealing with esophageal cancer said Barry Cripe a close friend of 30-plus years. “It is one of the most heart-fulfilling events. You will never see anything like this with how much money is raised in a small town.” Cripe added, “Makes you proud to be a small town mid-westerner when you can help your friends out.”

Powers said, “When I go outside at the start of it I am just completely overwhelmed with seeing the crowd there. I’ve registered everybody so I know that you know how many we have. But, just actually seeing everybody out there. It makes a fat man cry.”

It starts at the Post#117 Legion at noon and runs all day. There is food, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and a live auction with Lester Crandall.

If you would like to sign up, Powers says to show up Saturday by 11:45a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Inaugural Balloon Festival coming to Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A new event is coming to Champaign County next month that will provide both entertainment and charity. The inaugural Champaign County Balloon Festival is planned for Sept. 23 and 24 at Dodd’s Park in Champaign. There will be a group balloon launch with up to 16 participating balloons per day along […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Farmer City is hosting a shoe drive

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A shoe drive fundraiser for a daycare starts on August 15 and will run through October 14. Carolyn Denno, a Farmer City resident, started the fundraiser to raise money to open Lighthouse Daycare. “I wanted to start this fundraiser to raise money to open a daycare in Farmer City,” Denno […]
FARMER CITY, IL
WCIA

Farmer City replaces trucks after winter fire

Farmer City, Ill., (WCIA) — One town is now one step closer to solving a months-long problem. Farmer City now has two new trucks for their public works department. A fire destroyed their public works garage in February. They lost all five trucks and other equipment in that fire.
FARMER CITY, IL
WCIA

Harvest Heritage: Grand champion popcorn

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Tucked away in the Ag Products Department at the Illinois State Fair is an 18-year-old who has created a dynasty with an undefeated record of grand championships. Lauren Toohill of Heyworth has won five championships at the Illinois State Fair for her popcorn. Stu Ellis:...
HEYWORTH, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cerro Gordo, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Birds, IL
WCIA

Illinois State Fair Offers New Exhibits to Visitors

Illinois State Fair offers new exhibits for visitors to enjoy all week. State Fair Manager Becky Clark shares insight on the Selfie Gallery located in the Exposition building. One dozen of unique, interactive, and mind-blowing booths to capture your greatest poses and pictures. Character Brunch is scheduled for Saturday, August...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Historic Gibson City opera house to reopen

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — One group is trying to bring back the Burwell Opera House in Gibson City and they are asking the public for help. The Opera House was bought and saved in June, but restoration efforts are only just getting underway. The Gibson City Restoration Association needs help clearing out the building […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Hundreds celebrate library’s Read-A-Palooza finale

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – As kids go back to school, it can feel like summer is coming to an end. The Champaign Public Library celebrated with their Read-A-Palooza finale Sunday afternoon. It’s s seasonal program that keeps library-goers of all ages reading during the summer. “We’re just so grateful to our community that they continue […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign officials celebrate restored ability to donate blood

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Thousands of potential blood donors who previously could not donate can now roll up their sleeves thanks to the lifting of a decades-long FDA restriction. Anyone who traveled to or lived in Europe for more than five months in the 1980s and 90s were automatically disqualified someone from giving blood in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCIA

Village of Ivesdale under boil order

IVESDALE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Village of Ivesdale in Champaign County is under a boil order as of Monday afternoon. Village Administrator James Brewer said the order is the result of a water main break. The order will be in place until further notice. This is a developing story.
IVESDALE, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Taylorville City Council Votes To Increase Lake Lot Fees; Recognizes Jenny Moats

Taylorville City Council met Monday evening at the Municipal Building for their bimonthly meeting. Everyone was present except for Alderman Chris Skultety. The board recognized Jenny Moats for her volunteerism for the many Taylorville athletics sports activities. The board approved the street design pavement updates and approved promoting Captain Cody Rogers to Assistant Fire Chief.
TAYLORVILLE, IL
WCIA

Salvation Army hosting job fair

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Salvation Army of Champaign County is teaming up with Express Employment Professionals to host a job fair later this week. The job fair will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army’s Red Shield Center at 2212 Market Street. The Salvation Army said the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur turns out for second annual Punk on Park fest

DECATUR — Decatur’s newest street fest might never have happened if not for Illinois’ COVID-19 lockdown. After months of quarantining in 2020, Peggy Baity, who owns the Art Farm art gallery and shop in downtown Decatur, just wanted to do something. So, she took her shop and...
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WCIA

Peoria Charter transporting thousands of U of I students for move-in

URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — Peoria Charter is now back to regularly driving thousands of University of Illinois students to and from the Chicagoland area. This week, many are moving back to the U of I campus for the start of the semester. Over 5,000 students bought Peoria Charter tickets.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Tips on helping your home stay cool this summer from Feldco

We are really in the heart of summer/warm weather right now so homeowners are looking at ways to stay cool. What can homeowners do to keep cooler – without blasting the AC. Feldco gets that question a lot this time of year, especially as people are trying to keep their electric bills down. One thing they like to suggest to keep the warm outside where it belongs is black out curtains. By keeping them closed when the sun is brightest – you can really block out some of those strong, hot rays.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Baketivity baking kits create fun memories for the family

Fall means back to school, back to work, and less time spent with family + your kids. Daniella Park, principal creator and CEO of Buttercreme Lane, joins us with details on Baketivity, a great activity for families to do together before the fall season starts!. This activity allows you to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Espresso Royale location coming back to campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Coffee & tea lovers, you will have another place to enjoy your sips! Officials with Espresso Royale said they are setting up shop at 604 E. Daniel Street in Champaign. That is near the shop’s old location, which closed in May 2019. “We are working hard to get this new location […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Villa Grove community center ground-breaking ceremony

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) The village held a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday. The Mayor of Villa Grove, Cassandra Eversole-Gunter said, “Our community building closed in 2005. We are looking forward to hosting tournaments and activities.” The village looks forward to all the activities and tournaments they can host once the building is complete. “It will […]
VILLA GROVE, IL
WCIA

From the Farm: Illinois State Fair champion livestock

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Fair is underway, and on Saturday, Junior livestock champions were selected. The Hoge family of Good Hope in McDonough County raised the champion lamb and goat, but the top steer and barrows were from the WCIA viewing area. Ashtin Guyer of Robinson had the grand champion steer, a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy