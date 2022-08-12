ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

WYSH AM 1380

Local credit union donates to Roane State Foundation

Last week, officials with the Roane State Foundation celebrated a $3000 contribution from TN Members First Credit Union that will be used to help fund scholarships for students at Roane State Community College. This is the third year that the credit union has contributed to the Foundation, according to a...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Reminder #2: AC Community Resource Fair is this Sunday

The 3rd Anderson County Community Resource Fair is set for Sunday, August 21st from 12 noon to 2:30 pm, in the Family Life Center Gymnasium of First Baptist Church of Clinton. Helping agencies serving Anderson County will once again set up information tables to educate the public about existing benevolent resources in Anderson County.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Campbell County dump site overflowing with trash

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that’s been piling up for months. The sanitation director said he hopes the county commission will approve some machinery that will cut into the mounting problem. After visiting, WATE’s Don Dare said it’s a mess, an eyesore and possibly an environmental health hazard.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WYSH AM 1380

International Overdose Awareness Day event set for August 31st in Oak Ridge

ASAP of Anderson is honoring those we’ve lost to overdose with a day of remembrance and commemoration on Wednesday, August 31st at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge. The free event is presented as a partnership with United Way of Anderson County and sponsored by TNBank. This observance of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) will begin at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 8:00 p.m..
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Shooting competition raising money for Roane County Animal Shelter

OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oliver Springs Police Department is hosting a fundraiser to help the Roane County Animal Shelter. “The Roane County Animal Shelter does a tremendous amount for The Oliver Springs Community. We would like to say thank you to them for all they do for us and the animals,” wrote the department on Facebook.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Anderson Commission to hold special called meeting Sept. 1

The Anderson County Commission will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, September 1st at 10 am in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. The special called meeting will follow a 9:00 ceremony that same morning in the Circuit Courtroom on the third floor of the Courthouse during which new and returning County Commissioners and other winners in this month’s elections will be sworn into their respective offices.
CLINTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk signs plea agreement

Your headlines from8/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD officer accused of domestic assault, Bebo's shooting victim identified, deputy clerk takes plea. Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award. Updated: 14 hours ago. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29....
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Kingston Police Report Vandalism at Local Church

On 08/04/22 and 08/13/22, the Kingston Police Department has taken reports of vandalism at the Kingston Church of God Open Arms Fellowship located at 2005 Kingston Hwy. A person or persons broke into the church and vandalized the building each time. A substantial amount damage was done to the church.
KINGSTON, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County deputy Lydia Sharp has returned home to Sweetwater after her most recent visit to Vanderbilt Medical Center. “We’re just staying strong,” Sharp’s daughter Brianna Wilson said. Wilson said her mom isn’t just a member of law enforcement but also one of...
SWEETWATER, TN

