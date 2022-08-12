The Anderson County Commission will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, September 1st at 10 am in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. The special called meeting will follow a 9:00 ceremony that same morning in the Circuit Courtroom on the third floor of the Courthouse during which new and returning County Commissioners and other winners in this month’s elections will be sworn into their respective offices.

