Karns High School on apparent lockdown, helicopter circling school
I have three kids in that high school. They are reporting it was a medium lockdown and it's over. Hmmm, I live in Karns. Keep us updated. Update: my kid says they have been told school is on lockdown due to a student related health issue. Doesn't explain the helicopter.
Blount County Schools reports elevated lead levels in some of its schools
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Schools said it found lead levels higher than federal standards in drinking water sources at some schools in the district. They did not specify which schools had lead issues. District spokesperson Amanda Vance said the district drew samples during spring break in 2022....
Local credit union donates to Roane State Foundation
Last week, officials with the Roane State Foundation celebrated a $3000 contribution from TN Members First Credit Union that will be used to help fund scholarships for students at Roane State Community College. This is the third year that the credit union has contributed to the Foundation, according to a...
Reminder #2: AC Community Resource Fair is this Sunday
The 3rd Anderson County Community Resource Fair is set for Sunday, August 21st from 12 noon to 2:30 pm, in the Family Life Center Gymnasium of First Baptist Church of Clinton. Helping agencies serving Anderson County will once again set up information tables to educate the public about existing benevolent resources in Anderson County.
Search for fugitive in Anderson County ongoing after school lockdown lifted
Law enforcement is searching for a fugitive in Anderson County.
Work to rebuild Loudon County Courthouse progressing after 2019 fire
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Work continues to rebuild and restore the historic Loudon County Courthouse more than three years after a fire nearly destroyed the more than 150-year-old structure. A fire engulfed the upper floor of the courthouse on the evening of April 23, 2019, destroying the second floor...
Campbell County dump site overflowing with trash
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that’s been piling up for months. The sanitation director said he hopes the county commission will approve some machinery that will cut into the mounting problem. After visiting, WATE’s Don Dare said it’s a mess, an eyesore and possibly an environmental health hazard.
International Overdose Awareness Day event set for August 31st in Oak Ridge
ASAP of Anderson is honoring those we’ve lost to overdose with a day of remembrance and commemoration on Wednesday, August 31st at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge. The free event is presented as a partnership with United Way of Anderson County and sponsored by TNBank. This observance of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) will begin at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 8:00 p.m..
Shooting competition raising money for Roane County Animal Shelter
OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oliver Springs Police Department is hosting a fundraiser to help the Roane County Animal Shelter. “The Roane County Animal Shelter does a tremendous amount for The Oliver Springs Community. We would like to say thank you to them for all they do for us and the animals,” wrote the department on Facebook.
Knox County Fire reports over 100 overdose incidents
During Overdose Awareness Month, Knoxville Fire Department is working to shed light on the frequency of overdoses in Knox County.
Anderson Commission to hold special called meeting Sept. 1
The Anderson County Commission will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, September 1st at 10 am in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. The special called meeting will follow a 9:00 ceremony that same morning in the Circuit Courtroom on the third floor of the Courthouse during which new and returning County Commissioners and other winners in this month’s elections will be sworn into their respective offices.
'I just acted on instinct, on my training' | 17-year-old Eagle Scout to be recognized nationally for helping save mother
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Claiborne County Eagle Scout is being recognized nationally for thinking quickly and saving his mother's life as she experienced a severe allergic reaction and went into anaphylactic shock. "If he was not there and did not know what to do, I would not be...
Former Sevier Co. deputy clerk signs plea agreement
Your headlines from8/16 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: KPD officer accused of domestic assault, Bebo's shooting victim identified, deputy clerk takes plea. Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award. Updated: 14 hours ago. Dollywood’s Harvest Festival will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29....
Knoxville Police becomes first Tennessee agency to join intervention training program
The Knoxville Police Department has officially been selected to join a national law enforcement intervention training program, becoming the first agency in the state to do so.
Kingston Police Report Vandalism at Local Church
On 08/04/22 and 08/13/22, the Kingston Police Department has taken reports of vandalism at the Kingston Church of God Open Arms Fellowship located at 2005 Kingston Hwy. A person or persons broke into the church and vandalized the building each time. A substantial amount damage was done to the church.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
Smokies: Parking pass requirement, camping fee increase coming in 2023
The National Park Service has authorized permission for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to offer an annual tag, the Park it Forward parking tag program, plus an increase in camping fees beginning next year.
Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County deputy Lydia Sharp has returned home to Sweetwater after her most recent visit to Vanderbilt Medical Center. “We’re just staying strong,” Sharp’s daughter Brianna Wilson said. Wilson said her mom isn’t just a member of law enforcement but also one of...
Missing a cow? Knox County Sheriff’s Office found two roaming in one weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing a cow? The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a cow that they found around the Millertown Pike area Saturday. The heifer is currently with KSCO Animal Control after being recovered, according to a Facebook post. The next...
