Clinton, TN

WYSH AM 1380

CHS anglers finish in top half at national championship

A pair of Clinton High School bass fishermen placed in the top half of the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, held last week on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina. Clinton High School was represented at the national tournament by Kobe Walden...
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Reminder: Tennis Court Dance this Thursday in Oak Ridge

The Manhattan Project National Historical Park will be hosting its monthly Tennis Court Dance at the Jackson Square Tennis Courts in Oak Ridge this Thursday, August 18th, from 7 to 9 pm. All ages are welcome to attend, and everyone is encouraged to participate. This free event features swing dance...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WJHL

Edwards learning from Vols’ veterans ahead of freshman season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – University of Tennessee freshman guard, B.J. Edwards, received plenty of support from friends and family members as he put on his first-ever basketball camp in the Tri-Cities on Saturday. But, when he returns to Knoxville and gets back in the gym with the rest of his Volunteer teammates – he’ll […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

International Overdose Awareness Day event set for August 31st in Oak Ridge

ASAP of Anderson is honoring those we’ve lost to overdose with a day of remembrance and commemoration on Wednesday, August 31st at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge. The free event is presented as a partnership with United Way of Anderson County and sponsored by TNBank. This observance of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) will begin at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 8:00 p.m..
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

William Blount building a new culture under Robert Reeves

WILLIAM BLOUNT, Tenn. (WATE) — The William Blount Governors haven’t had a winning season since 2007. New head coach Robert Reeves is ready to change that. “(I’m) rebuilding a lot of the cultural aspects of what I feel like we need to be doing offensively and defensively,” said Reeves. “We’re completely new. Offense, defense, special […]
MARYVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Local credit union donates to Roane State Foundation

Last week, officials with the Roane State Foundation celebrated a $3000 contribution from TN Members First Credit Union that will be used to help fund scholarships for students at Roane State Community College. This is the third year that the credit union has contributed to the Foundation, according to a...
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Fairfield Sun Times

Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sun and heat for the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We have a few clouds with us to start Saturday and it’s also much better in terms of humidity. You can actually see the drier air’s boundary on radar late Friday! The flow is from the northeast-to-southwest, and that brings a clearer and cooler night. You may want a jacket Saturday morning - for real - for temps, not rain! If we can get to 59 degrees at McGhee Tyson, that would be the coolest temp in nearly two months, dating back to June 20th.
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxfocus.com

Lots happening in Townsend

Townsend promotes itself as the “Peaceful Side of the Smokies” and compared to Gatlin-burg, Pigeon Forge or Sevierville it truly is. There’s fewer attractions but, thank goodness, lighter traffic. My wife and I took a Sunday drive recently to revisit the area and found a welcoming and...
TOWNSEND, TN
newstalk987.com

Bear Spotted Behind Townsend Restaurant While Customers Dine on the Patio

There have been multiple bear sightings around East Tennessee. A large black bear was seen yesterday (Sunday) at a local Townsend restaurant. Employees of the restaurant say they have seen bears inside their dumpster when they take out their trash. The bear was behind a privacy fence while patrons ate...
TOWNSEND, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Anthony Chris Haynes

Anthony Chris Haynes’ extraordinary life was cut short on August 12, 2022. Though his absence is and will be mourned for a long time to come by all of us who know and love him, he is resting (maybe for the first time ever) peacefully in heaven. Chris was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA

A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
MORRISTOWN, TN

