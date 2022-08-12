Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
CHS anglers finish in top half at national championship
A pair of Clinton High School bass fishermen placed in the top half of the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, held last week on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina. Clinton High School was represented at the national tournament by Kobe Walden...
Karns High School on apparent lockdown, helicopter circling school
I have three kids in that high school. They are reporting it was a medium lockdown and it's over. Hmmm, I live in Karns. Keep us updated. Update: my kid says they have been told school is on lockdown due to a student related health issue. Doesn't explain the helicopter.
WYSH AM 1380
Reminder: Tennis Court Dance this Thursday in Oak Ridge
The Manhattan Project National Historical Park will be hosting its monthly Tennis Court Dance at the Jackson Square Tennis Courts in Oak Ridge this Thursday, August 18th, from 7 to 9 pm. All ages are welcome to attend, and everyone is encouraged to participate. This free event features swing dance...
Edwards learning from Vols’ veterans ahead of freshman season
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – University of Tennessee freshman guard, B.J. Edwards, received plenty of support from friends and family members as he put on his first-ever basketball camp in the Tri-Cities on Saturday. But, when he returns to Knoxville and gets back in the gym with the rest of his Volunteer teammates – he’ll […]
WYSH AM 1380
International Overdose Awareness Day event set for August 31st in Oak Ridge
ASAP of Anderson is honoring those we’ve lost to overdose with a day of remembrance and commemoration on Wednesday, August 31st at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge. The free event is presented as a partnership with United Way of Anderson County and sponsored by TNBank. This observance of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) will begin at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 8:00 p.m..
WYSH AM 1380
Program note: No Primetime on TV Tuesday but show WILL air on the radio
Trading Time Primetime will not be seen on BBB-TV tonight (Tuesday, August 16th) as our TV partners are contractually obligated to preempt it in order to broadcast a special called meeting and work session of the Oak Ridge City Council. Primetime will still air on WYSH Radio, but will not...
High-speed chase across Henley Bridge. Looks like it ended with a wreck on Chapman
That was exciting. Looks like it ended with a wreck on Chapman across from Arby's. Traffic is bad in both directions.from Immediate-Bowler5568. Looks like it's cleared up now. I hope nobody got hurt. Traffic all moving again.
William Blount building a new culture under Robert Reeves
WILLIAM BLOUNT, Tenn. (WATE) — The William Blount Governors haven’t had a winning season since 2007. New head coach Robert Reeves is ready to change that. “(I’m) rebuilding a lot of the cultural aspects of what I feel like we need to be doing offensively and defensively,” said Reeves. “We’re completely new. Offense, defense, special […]
WYSH AM 1380
Local credit union donates to Roane State Foundation
Last week, officials with the Roane State Foundation celebrated a $3000 contribution from TN Members First Credit Union that will be used to help fund scholarships for students at Roane State Community College. This is the third year that the credit union has contributed to the Foundation, according to a...
Fairfield Sun Times
Memories of the 1899 five day meeting at the Grassy Creek Freewill Baptist Church.
The following story is derived from journals written by a Rogersville resident in the 1960’s. “My name is Victoria McCurry Russell I was fifteen years old the summer they had the big Association meeting down at Grassy Creek. I remember it well. As a matter of fact, sometimes the past like a mist closes around me and it seems like lately I’ve been living on yesterdays.
'I just acted on instinct, on my training' | 17-year-old Eagle Scout to be recognized nationally for helping save mother
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Claiborne County Eagle Scout is being recognized nationally for thinking quickly and saving his mother's life as she experienced a severe allergic reaction and went into anaphylactic shock. "If he was not there and did not know what to do, I would not be...
What's the best place for Tennessee style BBQ?
I'm not even sure what style is Tennessee style, I just moved here from North Carolina.from Cocksucker_Spaniel. Archers, sweet peas, and oak wood food truck (or the pop up truck at merchants of beer) are the only 3 worth having around here.
wvlt.tv
Sun and heat for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning and welcome to Saturday! We have a few clouds with us to start Saturday and it’s also much better in terms of humidity. You can actually see the drier air’s boundary on radar late Friday! The flow is from the northeast-to-southwest, and that brings a clearer and cooler night. You may want a jacket Saturday morning - for real - for temps, not rain! If we can get to 59 degrees at McGhee Tyson, that would be the coolest temp in nearly two months, dating back to June 20th.
atozsports.com
Tennessee assistant explains what Vols need to happen to ‘have a chance’ in the SEC
Tennessee Vols secondary coach Willie Martinez recently met with the media to discuss the upcoming 2022 season and he had plenty of insightful things to say. One thing in particular that Martinez discussed was what he believes needs to happen for the Vols to “have a chance” in the SEC.
knoxfocus.com
Lots happening in Townsend
Townsend promotes itself as the “Peaceful Side of the Smokies” and compared to Gatlin-burg, Pigeon Forge or Sevierville it truly is. There’s fewer attractions but, thank goodness, lighter traffic. My wife and I took a Sunday drive recently to revisit the area and found a welcoming and...
Knoxville woman’s close encounter with bear at Gatlinburg restaurant
Cindy Kitts, of Knoxville, was sitting in her car, windows down and on her phone, waiting for her family to come out of the Parkside Grill restaurant in Gatlinburg, Tenn. However, while waiting, she noticed a bear looking through her window.
18-Year-Old Isabela Martinez Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Morristown (Morristown, TN)
According to the Morristown Police Department, an 18-year-old Isabela Martinez died in a fatal crash on East Morris Boulevard on Saturday night. Officials stated that Dominick Cornacchia, 23, was [..]
newstalk987.com
Bear Spotted Behind Townsend Restaurant While Customers Dine on the Patio
There have been multiple bear sightings around East Tennessee. A large black bear was seen yesterday (Sunday) at a local Townsend restaurant. Employees of the restaurant say they have seen bears inside their dumpster when they take out their trash. The bear was behind a privacy fence while patrons ate...
WYSH AM 1380
Anthony Chris Haynes
Anthony Chris Haynes’ extraordinary life was cut short on August 12, 2022. Though his absence is and will be mourned for a long time to come by all of us who know and love him, he is resting (maybe for the first time ever) peacefully in heaven. Chris was...
wvlt.tv
GRAPHIC: Nearly poached buck rescued by TWRA
A Morristown 18-year-old died in a crash Saturday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. A crossbow bolt was sticking out of the mature buck’s head when TWRA crews found it. Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park. Updated: 1 hour ago. This...
