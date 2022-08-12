Read full article on original website
LCUB to start installing new fiber broadband system Wednesday
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Lenoir City Utility Board said crews would start work on a fiber optic broadband system this week. They will gather for an informal ceremony with Lenoir City Mayor Tony Aikens at the job site on Wednesday, near the intersection of Harrison Road and Glenfield Drive down the street from Lenoir City High School.
WYSH AM 1380
Local credit union donates to Roane State Foundation
Last week, officials with the Roane State Foundation celebrated a $3000 contribution from TN Members First Credit Union that will be used to help fund scholarships for students at Roane State Community College. This is the third year that the credit union has contributed to the Foundation, according to a...
WATE
Jacksboro apartments raise rent by 60 percent leaving residents scrambling
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — If you rent a place, you’re familiar with rent inflation. For those living at an apartment complex in Campbell County, rising rent is hitting elderly and disabled residents especially hard. At the beginning of Sept. 1, the monthly rent at a complex in Jacksboro...
WYSH AM 1380
Anderson Commission to hold special called meeting Sept. 1
The Anderson County Commission will hold a special called meeting on Thursday, September 1st at 10 am in room 312 of the Courthouse in Clinton. The special called meeting will follow a 9:00 ceremony that same morning in the Circuit Courtroom on the third floor of the Courthouse during which new and returning County Commissioners and other winners in this month’s elections will be sworn into their respective offices.
WATE
Campbell County dump site overflowing with trash
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — The main commercial dump site in Campbell County is overflowing with trash that’s been piling up for months. The sanitation director said he hopes the county commission will approve some machinery that will cut into the mounting problem. After visiting, WATE’s Don Dare said it’s a mess, an eyesore and possibly an environmental health hazard.
wvlt.tv
How East Tennesseans are fighting back on inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you changed your shopping habits? University of Tennessee’s professor and the Dee and Jimmy Haslam Chair in Logistics, Thomas Goldsby, said shoppers have noticed higher prices and look for deals. “Our economy is completely dependent on people spending money,” Goldsby said giving an update...
WYSH AM 1380
Reminder #2: AC Community Resource Fair is this Sunday
The 3rd Anderson County Community Resource Fair is set for Sunday, August 21st from 12 noon to 2:30 pm, in the Family Life Center Gymnasium of First Baptist Church of Clinton. Helping agencies serving Anderson County will once again set up information tables to educate the public about existing benevolent resources in Anderson County.
Smokies: Parking pass requirement, camping fee increase coming in 2023
The National Park Service has authorized permission for the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to offer an annual tag, the Park it Forward parking tag program, plus an increase in camping fees beginning next year.
Knoxville’s rental occupancy rate shoots to 98.6%; what that means for renters
At last report, the city's occupancy rate sits at 98.6%, which leaves renters scrambling to find homes within their budgets and timeline. One of those renters include Julie Hartlett, who is no stranger to Knoxville's rental and housing market.
Work to rebuild Loudon County Courthouse progressing after 2019 fire
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Work continues to rebuild and restore the historic Loudon County Courthouse more than three years after a fire nearly destroyed the more than 150-year-old structure. A fire engulfed the upper floor of the courthouse on the evening of April 23, 2019, destroying the second floor...
WYSH AM 1380
International Overdose Awareness Day event set for August 31st in Oak Ridge
ASAP of Anderson is honoring those we’ve lost to overdose with a day of remembrance and commemoration on Wednesday, August 31st at Bissell Park in Oak Ridge. The free event is presented as a partnership with United Way of Anderson County and sponsored by TNBank. This observance of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD) will begin at 5:30 p.m. and wrap up at 8:00 p.m..
USGS: Small earthquake around Alcoa area early Sunday evening
ALCOA, Tenn. — According to the United States Geological Survey, there was a report of an earthquake in Alcoa, Tenn. around 6:26 p.m. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.2 and the depth was 7.8 km.
wvlt.tv
Donate blood, earn a ticket to an East Tennessee theme park
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week MEDIC Regional Blood Center and Dollywood teamed up to offer blood donors one admission ticket to the theme park if they successfully donate a pint of blood. One pint of blood can save up to three lives, according to the Community Blood Center. MEDIC...
crossvillenews1st.com
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR PADDLEBOARDING AND KAYAKING IN EAST TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you’re an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
Knoxville ceremony marks change of command for 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment has a new commander. Col. Steven Turner relinquished command to Lt. Col. Timothy Shubert during a ceremony at Knoxville’s West High School football field on Sunday, Aug. 14. Turner was the 15th commander of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment. He took command in […]
WATE
Different in-home services offered through the Office on Aging
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) Office on Aging is a public nonprofit agency. This week, Office on Aging representative Angela Bartlett spoke about the various in-home services available. She also distinguished the difference between home health, non-medical personal care and the Senior Companion Program.
WATE
Food service discontinued at Knoxville senior housing facility
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The food service at Knoxville High Senior Living is discontinuing. A few years ago, the building was redeveloped into senior housing. Thursday, the owner of the property met with tenants to answer questions and try to clear up some concerns. WATE was not allowed at...
Contract awarded to rebuild collapsed bridge on Jones Cove Road
A collapsed bridge in Sevier County is on the road to repair after an award for its repair has been awarded. The bridge collapsed on July 25 following the month's heavy rain.
Two-alarm fire reported at West Knoxville apartment
Knoxville Fire Department is responding to a fire on Walker Springs in West Knoxville Tuesday, Aug. 16.
