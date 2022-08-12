Three wanted for drive-by shooting in Covington County
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County.
Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week.27 arrested after drug round-up in Covington County
Officials said the suspects were driving a white Kia Soul with a paper tag or a switched tag.
Anyone with information about the suspects can call the Covington County Sheriff's Office at (601)-765-8281.
