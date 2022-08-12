ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington County, MS

Three wanted for drive-by shooting in Covington County

By Rachel Hernandez
 4 days ago

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County.

Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week.

27 arrested after drug round-up in Covington County

Officials said the suspects were driving a white Kia Soul with a paper tag or a switched tag.

Anyone with information about the suspects can call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-765-8281.

