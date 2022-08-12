Read full article on original website
Related
froggyweb.com
Trace’s Takes: This Burned Down Church In North Dakota Is Claimed To Have A “Stairway To Hell”
As if this state couldn’t get creepier. Ghost hunting isn’t that uncommon a source for entertainment these days. In fact, you can pretty much find a show on the subject on most reality channels. The same goes for hauntings, although this one might be more than even the most experienced can deal with.
froggyweb.com
Fall Turkey Season Set, Apply Online
North Dakota’s fall turkey season is set with 3,975 licenses available to hunters, 150 more than last year. Unit 21 (Hettinger and Adams counties) remains closed because of a low turkey population. Fall turkey hunters, including gratis applicants, interested in applying can submit an online application through the North...
froggyweb.com
DNR invites conversation about #deer
Public can talk with local wildlife staff about deer in their area. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites the public to talk with DNR staff about deer on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. On that day, wildlife managers throughout the state will be available to discuss deer-related topics in local area offices or by phone.
froggyweb.com
More than 200,000 Covid bonus check applications denied
ST. PAUL, Minn. – About 214,000 Minnesotans who applied have been denied a front-line worker bonus check. The Department of Labor and Industry says more than 1.2 million health care workers and others applied for the bonus checks. The “Hero Pay” checks are coming from $500 million set aside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
froggyweb.com
Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
froggyweb.com
NDGF PLOTS Guide Available
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Private Land Open To Sportsmen Guide for 2022 is now available online at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov. In addition, the free printed PLOTS guides will be available in late August at most license vendors and other locations throughout the state.
froggyweb.com
Nurses authorize union leaders to call strike at Twin Cities, Twin Ports hospitals
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Union officials say 15,000 of the Minnesota Nurses Association have voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against major hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth-Superior. It does not mean nurses go on strike immediately. They’ve authorized union leaders to call a strike following a 10-day...
froggyweb.com
Gov. Burgum to support pledge of allegiance legislation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum says he thinks public school and other elected boards and commissions should recite the pledge of allegiance at their meetings. The comments come after the Fargo School Board voted 7-2 last week to stop reciting the pledge, a policy that was only adopted last spring.
IN THIS ARTICLE
froggyweb.com
Legal marijuana will be on the ND ballot in November
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November. The group, New Approach North Dakota, submitted more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday. Supporters submitted 26,048 signatures, and 23,368 were deemed valid, he said.
Comments / 0