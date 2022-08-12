ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

SLU begins pinning tradition for teacher candidates

Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Education started a new tradition by hosting its first pinning ceremony. Held July 25, the event celebrated 43 teacher candidates entering their final semester of yearlong residency placements. According to the college, the pinning ceremony is vital to continue prioritizing the principles of the...
HAMMOND, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary High School child nutrition program manager honored

The Zachary Community School District Child Nutrition Program and Louisiana Fit Kids celebrated Catherine Young as this month’s School Nutrition Program Manager Spotlight. Young’s career includes 24 years of food service experience, including two years as the child nutrition program manager at Zachary High School. She was honored at the August School Board meeting by the School Board and Bianca Plant, the district's supervisor of child nutrition.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Running for Office: Zachary School Board

David Dayton announced his candidacy for reelection to the Zachary Community School Board, District 9. Dayton has served as a member of the Zachary Community School Board since 2004, having twice served as the president of the board. “I have lived in Zachary for most of my life," he said...
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Baker School System staff holds annual convocation to start new year

On Aug. 3, the City of Baker School System held its annual Back-to-School Convocation themed “Greatness on the Move.”. The master of ceremony was Roland Stewart, 2022 Baker High School Teacher of the Year, and the Baker High Symphony of Soul and Baker High School cheerleaders performed. The City...
BAKER, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
Baton Rouge, LA
Education
City
Baton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com

Baker school going virtual Tuesday due to uptick in COVID cases

BAKER - A Baker school will be transitioning to online learning for Tuesday after an uptick in COVID cases, the school says. The Impact Charter School notified parents Monday that their students would be online until Wednesday for deep cleaning and disinfection of the school building and busses. They posted...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

Running for office: Ascension School Board

John DeFrances is running for reelection to his District 5, seat A on the Ascension Parish School Board. "There should be no politics in the school system and that is the reason I chose to run four years ago," he said in an announcement. "I still firmly believe this. Let’s continue to do our best for the children in our community."
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Livingston for Aug. 17, 2022

As school is starting, the annual Assess the Need school supply drive is ending. Volunteers will be at stores, Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21. Stores include Carter’s Grocery, in Albany, Springfield, Livingston, Walker, Denham Springs-Hatchell Lane and Denham Springs -Vincent Road; Oak Point in Watson; and Village Market in Port Vincent.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Normal
theadvocate.com

Running for office: Zachary mayor

Zachary Police Chief David McDavid has put his hat into the ring for the city's mayor's job. "Living in this community almost my entire life, I’ve seen it grow and thrive," McDavid said in an announcement. "I’ve also seen the challenges we’ve overcome and those that remain on the horizon. Whether it’s rapid housing growth or crime creeping in from neighboring communities, the next five years will determine the long-term future of Zachary.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Promotions at Postlethwaite & Netterville, LSU Law, Lofton Security Service

Olivia Gulino has joined the staff of The TJC Group as manager of administration. The TJC Group is a business consulting firm that handles communications, governmental and regulatory affairs and community engagement for clients such as Shell, ExxonMobil, BASF and Louisiana Economic Development. Gulino previously was a teacher at St....
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Ascension for Aug. 17, 2022

For young adults who may be struggling with choosing a career field or for those who want to pivot to another profession, the Pathways to Healthcare Careers Workshop may assist with plans. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 5 p.m. at Ascension Parish Library’s Gonzales location, 18- to 24-year-olds will hear...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Aug. 17, 2022

Library branches in the area have some events planned. Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, will host Wills and Living Wills, with Justice of the Peace Lynda Austin and attorney John C. Hopewell. Learn how to get started on a will or living will and have your questions answered at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 20. Call (225) 658-1540 to sign up or for information.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Entergy: Online bill credit application information now available

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Entergy customers can apply through their local United Way beginning Aug. 17 at 9 a.m. for the bill payment assistance. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their utility bill on a first come, first serve basis. The following documentation will be required to apply for the one-time credit:
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

East and West Feliciana Council on Aging for Aug. 17, 2022

Schedule for West Feliciana Council on Aging, 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. All people 60 and older in West Feliciana are invited to join. Transportation. For transportation to the center or questions call (225) 635-6719. East Feliciana Council on Aging,...
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge application deadline approaches

The deadline to apply to the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge is Sunday, August 21 for aspiring entrepreneurs entering grades 8-12. Classes will be held on Wednesday evenings in person on LSU's campus, and are taught by E.J. Ourso College of Business instructors and area entrepreneurs. In the program, students meet with instructors, mentors, and guest speakers to develop their business plans and launch their own businesses filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State's office. They will also pitch their startups to investors at the annual Community Pitch for an opportunity to obtain seed funding.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy