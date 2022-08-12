Orange County deputies search for man accused of deadly beating
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a man accused in a deadly beating.
Deputies said video captured a man walking after he beat 40-year-old Omar Toro in an empty lot on 25th Street in Orlando back in May.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Investigators said Toro died from his injuries last Saturday.
Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to call Central Florida CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).
©2022 Cox Media Group
Comments / 0