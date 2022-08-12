Orange County deputies search for man accused of deadly beating

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a man accused in a deadly beating.

Deputies said video captured a man walking after he beat 40-year-old Omar Toro in an empty lot on 25th Street in Orlando back in May.

Investigators said Toro died from his injuries last Saturday.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to call Central Florida CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).

