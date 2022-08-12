ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Orange County deputies search for man accused of deadly beating

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvCQk_0hEpwsFz00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a man accused in a deadly beating.

Deputies said video captured a man walking after he beat 40-year-old Omar Toro in an empty lot on 25th Street in Orlando back in May.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Investigators said Toro died from his injuries last Saturday.

Anyone who may recognize the man is asked to call Central Florida CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Man sent to hospital after shooting in Orlando, Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after suffering injuries in an Orlando shooting, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to 4701 S. Texas Ave. at about 5:15 p.m. after reports came in about a shooting, deputies said. [TRENDING: ‘Despicable:’...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#News Live#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
WESH

Loved ones of man shot, killed in Orange County host vigil

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends of an Orange County man found shot to death earlier this week gathered together tonight to honor his life. The vigil was held at the intersection in Pine Hills where 23-year-old Dean Mitchell was shot. "A lot of times these things happen...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

1 person dies after Brevard County crash

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Cocoa Police Department, a deadly crash occurred on Sunday. The crash happened on US-1 North at King Street Sunday morning in Cocoa. Police say one person was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Information about the victim of the...
COCOA, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
105K+
Followers
119K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy