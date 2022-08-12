ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, WV

WBOY 12 News

West Union councilman charged with neglect of 7 children

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A town councilman in Doddridge County has been charged after deputies found a child sleeping “on the floor amongst dog feces” at a West Union home. On Aug. 11, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department working with CPS responded to a residence on W.Va. Rt. 18 North in West […]
WEST UNION, WV
Metro News

Town council member faces new charges following CPS visit

WEST UNION, W.Va. — A current member of the West Union Town Council is facing charges following a second Child Protective Services visit to his home within two months. According to the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department, Edward Barker was recently charged with child neglect creating risk of injury.
WEST UNION, WV
WDTV

West Union man charged after 7 children found living in ‘filthy’ home

WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Union councilman was charged after officers said seven children were found living in a “very unsanitary and filthy” home. Child Protective Services and officers responded to a West Union home to investigate a complaint on July 11, according to a criminal complaint.
WSAZ

Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
MASON COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Buckhannon man flees accident, leads to arrest

BUCKHANNON — A local man was arrested on August 9, 2022, for allegedly Driving while License revoked for Driving Under the Influence and leaving the scene of an accident. According to court documentation, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at approximately 6:45p.m. West Virginia State Trooper Z. Lewis responded to US-33 around mile marker 22 in reference to a motor vehicle crash.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Reports of flooding in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are reports of flooding in several areas of Marion County due to recent rainfall. According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, there are at least three roads with reported flooding. The following roads are reportedly flooding:. Country Club Rd. near Kids R...
MARION COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Authorities respond to two-person vehicle collision in Mill Creek area

MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities received and responded to reports of a two-person vehicle collision with injuries on the Back Road near Mill Creek on Wednesday. Reports from Deputy S. R. Davis of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department indicate that a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday, at which time Deputy Davis responded and spoke with the drivers of both vehicles.
MILL CREEK, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBOY 12 News

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Crews responded to a house fire in Monongalia County Monday afternoon. The main structure of the house sustained major damage. According to a reporter on the scene, the fire took place on Fairchace Road. Multiple crews responded including the Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Stay City Fire Department, Monongalia County Fire […]
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Man admits to selling heroin and fentanyl near Clarksburg school

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man pleaded guilty Monday to selling heroin and fentanyl near Emmanuel Christian School in Clarksburg’s North View neighborhood. James Curtis Jones, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location”, a federal charge. He was charged in connection to events […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Scam investigation underway in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police in Clarksburg are warning the public, specifically older ladies, about a group scam targeting shoppers at the Kroger store on Emily Drive. Reports indicate the group will try to distract a shopper with a question while another member of the group takes the victim’s wallet or purse from a shopping cart.
CLARKSBURG, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident

A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WBOY 12 News

‘No survivors’: 3 killed in small plane crash in Marion County

UPDATE AUG 12, 3:05 P.M.: 12 News’ affiliate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has confirmed that one of the men killed in the crash worked in Myerstown, Pennsylvania. UPDATE AUG 12, 11:25 A.M.: Marion County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Bearden confirms that there were no survivors after a small plane crashed in Metz Thursday night. Bearden […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Upshur County man says ‘Angel Flight saved my life’

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WBOY) — Angel Flight East is a non-profit that charts hundreds of flights each year to get medical patients to their treatment, all free of charge. George Tenney, 66, is one of these patients. A lung cancer survivor from Upshur County, Tenney has flown with Angel Flight over 100 times to get to […]
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

