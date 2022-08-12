Read full article on original website
Woman charged after shoplifting call in Elkins results in officers locating drugs
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after a shoplifting call in Elkins resulted in officers locating drugs. On Aug. 13, officers with the Elkins Police Department were dispatched to the Par Mar store on W.Va. Rt. 33 in Elkins after someone reported shoplifting in progress, according to a criminal complaint. When officers […]
West Union councilman charged with neglect of 7 children
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A town councilman in Doddridge County has been charged after deputies found a child sleeping “on the floor amongst dog feces” at a West Union home. On Aug. 11, deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department working with CPS responded to a residence on W.Va. Rt. 18 North in West […]
Metro News
WDTV
Child neglect, drugs, firearm violations among charges against Westover man
A Westover man charged with multiple felonies was arraigned Aug. 13 in Monongalia County Magistrate Court and is being held on $100,000 bond. According to police reports, officers from th. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WSAZ
Family holds vigil for recovering boy hit by DUI driver
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A prayer vigil was held Sunday for one of the five people who was hit by a car driven by a man who has been charged with DUI. A 12-year-old boy has been fighting for his life at a hospital in Morgantown since he was hit by the car Friday evening. A Go-Fund-Me has also been created to help the family with all of their travel costs.
Man charged after deputies find more than 2 oz of marijuana during traffic stop for cracked windshield
BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after a traffic stop for a cracked windshield that resulted in deputies locating more than 2 ounces of marijuana in Barbour County. On Thursday, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Marysville Run Road and […]
The Recorddelta
Buckhannon man flees accident, leads to arrest
BUCKHANNON — A local man was arrested on August 9, 2022, for allegedly Driving while License revoked for Driving Under the Influence and leaving the scene of an accident. According to court documentation, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at approximately 6:45p.m. West Virginia State Trooper Z. Lewis responded to US-33 around mile marker 22 in reference to a motor vehicle crash.
UPDATE: Man killed in I-79 crash that closed traffic Sunday identified
Around 1:30 p.m. today, an accident was reported on I-79 Southbound between mile marker 143 and 146, leading to the closure of the road and the diversion of traffic through Smithtown Road.
WDTV
Reports of flooding in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are reports of flooding in several areas of Marion County due to recent rainfall. According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, there are at least three roads with reported flooding. The following roads are reportedly flooding:. Country Club Rd. near Kids R...
Authorities respond to two-person vehicle collision in Mill Creek area
MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Authorities received and responded to reports of a two-person vehicle collision with injuries on the Back Road near Mill Creek on Wednesday. Reports from Deputy S. R. Davis of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department indicate that a motor vehicle accident was reported on Wednesday, at which time Deputy Davis responded and spoke with the drivers of both vehicles.
Staffing issues impact emergency response and children rescued during a drug bust: Here are the week’s top headlines
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Here is a look at the week’s top headlines. Who responds to 911 calls in Marshall County? A letter sent this week is raising some issues with that. –> West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city <– The letter, sent by the Marshall County […]
Multiple crews respond to house fire in Mon County
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Crews responded to a house fire in Monongalia County Monday afternoon. The main structure of the house sustained major damage. According to a reporter on the scene, the fire took place on Fairchace Road. Multiple crews responded including the Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Stay City Fire Department, Monongalia County Fire […]
Man admits to selling heroin and fentanyl near Clarksburg school
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Clarksburg man pleaded guilty Monday to selling heroin and fentanyl near Emmanuel Christian School in Clarksburg’s North View neighborhood. James Curtis Jones, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl in Proximity to a Protected Location”, a federal charge. He was charged in connection to events […]
Metro News
Scam investigation underway in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Police in Clarksburg are warning the public, specifically older ladies, about a group scam targeting shoppers at the Kroger store on Emily Drive. Reports indicate the group will try to distract a shopper with a question while another member of the group takes the victim’s wallet or purse from a shopping cart.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident
A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
Fairmont man sentenced for role in drug trafficking conspiracy
A Fairmont man was sentenced Monday for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy.
Metro News
The ‘mountain has been moved’; development continues at the North Central West Virginia Airport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A celebration was held Tuesday at the North Central West Virginia Airport for the completion of Phase I excavation work for the Aerotech Business Park. The $10.5 million project moved a mountain to level land for the business park, new terminal building and additional aprons to include lighting.
‘No survivors’: 3 killed in small plane crash in Marion County
UPDATE AUG 12, 3:05 P.M.: 12 News’ affiliate in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania has confirmed that one of the men killed in the crash worked in Myerstown, Pennsylvania. UPDATE AUG 12, 11:25 A.M.: Marion County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jason Bearden confirms that there were no survivors after a small plane crashed in Metz Thursday night. Bearden […]
Upshur County man says ‘Angel Flight saved my life’
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WBOY) — Angel Flight East is a non-profit that charts hundreds of flights each year to get medical patients to their treatment, all free of charge. George Tenney, 66, is one of these patients. A lung cancer survivor from Upshur County, Tenney has flown with Angel Flight over 100 times to get to […]
