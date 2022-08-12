Where to watch Browns’ preseason games locally
BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced their game times for their 2022 preseason games.
All three Browns’ preseason games will be televised locally on WYTV-33.Browns announce TV broadcast team for preseason games on WYTV
The following are the game matchups, dates, times and broadcast information for 2022 Cleveland Browns preseason action:
Preseason
Preseason 1 – Friday, August 12 – WYTV
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7 p.m.
P reseason 2 – Sunday, August 21 – WYTV
Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles – 1 p.m.
Preseason 3 – Saturday, August 27 – WYTV
Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears – 7 p.m.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0