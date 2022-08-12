ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Where to watch Browns’ preseason games locally

By Chad Krispinsky
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXPyp_0hEpwcNb00

BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Browns have announced their game times for their 2022 preseason games.

All three Browns’ preseason games will be televised locally on WYTV-33.

Browns announce TV broadcast team for preseason games on WYTV

The following are the game matchups, dates, times and broadcast information for 2022 Cleveland Browns preseason action:

Preseason
Preseason 1 – Friday, August 12 WYTV
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7 p.m.

P reseason 2 – Sunday, August 21 WYTV
Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles – 1 p.m.

Preseason 3 – Saturday, August 27 WYTV
Cleveland Browns vs. Chicago Bears – 7 p.m.

