Though the left and right hemispheres of the human brain are known to process words and faces respectively, new research reveals that people lacking one half of their brain are still pretty good at recognizing both of these object types. According to the authors of the as-yet unpublished study, this finding provides new insights into the brain’s plasticity, suggesting a single hemisphere can rewire itself in order to take on extra tasks following major surgery.

SCIENCE ・ 11 HOURS AGO