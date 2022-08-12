Atlanta rapper T.I., Morris Brown partners with wireless company to provide free tablets to students

Morris Brown College President Dr. Kevin James and T.I. Morris Brown College (MBC) has partnered with rapper and entrepreneur, Tip “T.I.” Harris and Moolah Wireless to provide free tablets with 12 months of data service included to students to celebrate the restoration of the institution. Clifford Harris and Moolah will provide over 200 free tablets to Morris Brown students on Monday, August 15, 2022.

“I’m excited to partner with Moolah Wireless to be able to provide the students at Morris Brown College free tablets to support their educational endeavors,” Harris said. “This is the first of many schools whose students will receive Moolah tablets.”

Over 200 free tablets will be provided to Morris Brown students on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Morris Brown recently regained its accreditation after the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools voted to restore its status at the end of April.

