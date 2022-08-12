ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta rapper T.I., Morris Brown partners with wireless company to provide free tablets to students

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XvhkO_0hEpwUGf00
Morris Brown College President Dr. Kevin James and T.I. Morris Brown College (MBC) has partnered with rapper and entrepreneur, Tip “T.I.” Harris and Moolah Wireless to provide free tablets with 12 months of data service included to students to celebrate the restoration of the institution. Clifford Harris and Moolah will provide over 200 free tablets to Morris Brown students on Monday, August 15, 2022.

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Clifford ‘T.I.’ Harris is partnering with Morris Brown College and Moolah Wireless to provide free tablets with 12 months of data service included to students to celebrate the restoration of the institution.

“I’m excited to partner with Moolah Wireless to be able to provide the students at Morris Brown College free tablets to support their educational endeavors,” Harris said. “This is the first of many schools whose students will receive Moolah tablets.”

Over 200 free tablets will be provided to Morris Brown students on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Morris Brown recently regained its accreditation after the Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools voted to restore its status at the end of April.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Radio

End of universal free lunch across the Atlanta metro area

ATLANTA — Parents across the Atlanta metro area are feeling the pinch with the end of the universal free lunch program. The federal program provided free or reduced lunches for all school students regardless of income. The program, which started earlier in the pandemic, wasn’t extended by Congress for this school year.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

DeKalb CEO says “milestone day” to announce first responder pay raises

Police officers, firefighters, paramedics and EMT’s are set to get another round of pay raises. Annual salaries will bump up by 6.5%. “We now will make starting salaries for fire and police among the highest, if not the highest, in the state of Georgia,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond tells WSB Radio. He calls it a “milestone day in the history of public safety” for the county.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Chick-fil-A to test first new breakfast item in 5 years

Atlanta based Chick-fil-A tests its first new breakfast item in five years: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites. Each order will include four egg bites made with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage, and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. “As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Atlanta woman says police burst into her home, threw her on ground over missing remote, chess board

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is suing after she says an officer broke down her door, went inside her home and slammed her to the ground. The officer’s bodycam captured the violent encounter where the woman was handcuffed, and emergency medical services had to be called. Khanay Yancey has filed a federal lawsuit against Clayton County and the officer, Gregory Tillman.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T.i.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Accreditation#Rapper#Smart Phone#Moolah Wireless#Cox Media Group
WSB Radio

Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/GA-400 changes

If anything in Atlanta traffic has been teeth-gritting, it’s been the road work and delays in the I-285/GA-400 interchange in Sandy Springs. Some recent ramp openings and relocations in the past week have added to many motorists’ heartaches. GDOT has recently opened the new I-285/westbound (Outer Loop) ramps...
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
WSB Radio

Alabama sheriff takes inmates to church

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — An Alabama sheriff may not be freeing inmates at the county jail, but he is working to free their souls. Nick Welden, the sheriff in DeKalb County, allows inmates in the northeastern Alabama county to attend church services if they want to, WHNT-TV reported. Welden,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
87K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy