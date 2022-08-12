Children Of Veterans Could Receive Up To $4000 In Higher Education Aid

Photo by Jennifer Ditscheit

By Adam Capotorto

Furthering education, while rewarding, is often a stressful and expensive undertaking. However, some children of veterans will be able to get some extra help thanks to their guardian's heroism.

According to an official release, the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) wants eligible veterans with children to know that financial assistance is available to those attending post-high school education or training at an approved institution in the commonwealth through its Educational Gratuity Program.

"Every veteran has sacrificed in service to our nation, but some have sacrificed on a different level. This program is one way to show our gratitude while keeping our commitment of caring for their families," said Brig. Gen. (PA) Maureen Weigl, deputy adjutant general of Veterans Affairs. "Eligible veterans whose children are planning to attend college or trade school after high school should not hesitate to apply for assistance through the Educational Gratuity Program."

The program supports children of honorably discharged veterans who have 100% service-connected disabilities and served during a period of war or armed conflict, or children of veterans who die or died in service during a period of war or armed conflict. To be eligible, a child of a veteran must be between the ages of 16 and 23, living within the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania five years prior to application, and must attend a school within the Commonwealth. All applicants must have a financial need.

Payments will not exceed $500 per term or semester per qualified child to each approved educational institution over a total of eight terms or semesters.

To apply, contact the County Veterans Affairs Director in the county you reside.

For more information about the program's criteria, eligibility, and needed documentation, go to Educational Gratuity Program.