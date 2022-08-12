ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

J. Cole’s ‘2014 Forest Hills Drive’ Hits New Milestone On Billboard Chart

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

J. Cole ’s third studio album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive , has spent 400 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart , points out Hip Hop All Day . This makes Cole the fourth rap artist in history to achieve that feat.

For the week of August 13, 2022, 2014 Forest Hills Drive currently sits at No. 103 on the Billboard 200 after its initial debut at No. 1 on the chart upon its release. J. Cole joins Drake , Kendrick Lamar , and Eminem as the only rap artists with studio albums that have spent 400 weeks on the Billboard 200, putting the North Carolina native in rarefied air.

More from VIBE.com

Kendrick Lamar’s 2012 debut, good kid m.A.A.d city , is currently positioned at No. 39 on the Billboard 200 and has spent 510 weeks on the chart—the all-time record for a studio album released by a rapper. Eminem’ s Curtain Call: The Hits compilation holds the overall record for amassing 591 weeks on the chart as it sits at No. 69 on the chart. His third studio album, The Eminem Show , is presently at No. 149 and has racked up 418 weeks and counting.

Drake’s 2011 album Take Care is closing in on the 500-week mark with 492 weeks on the Billboard 200, while his 2013 effort Nothing Was The Same isn’t far behind, with 433 appearances of its own. The only other rap artist with a full-length release that has crossed the 400-week mark on the Billboard 200 is 2Pac , whose Greatest Hits compilation has appeared on the chart for 434 weeks to date.

The next rap artist projected to reach the 400-week club on the Billboard 200 is The Notorious B.I.G. ‘s Greatest Hits collection which holds the No. 117 position after 310 weeks.

Revisit J. Cole’s 2014 Forest Hills Drive album below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Eminem “Crack A Bottle” Music Video Unlocked From Shady Vault

More than a decade after the release of Eminem’s 2009 single,” Crack A Bottle,” the rapper has finally unlocked the Slim Shady vault and unveiled its accompanying visual. Featuring Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, “Crack A Bottle” was the lead single for Eminem’s sixth studio album, Relapse, and topped the Billboard Hot 100 upon its release. While neither of the artists appear in the video, each scene mirrors the energy and temperament of each verse and each rapper, giving them a distinct feel. The release of the “Crack A Bottle” music video arrived as Eminem and Shady Records prepared to release...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lizzo And Jack Harlow Among Newly Added Performers For 2022 VMAs

Lizzo and Jack Harlow have been added to the list of previously announced performers set to take the stage at the 2022 VMAs. The “About Damn Time” bopstar will perform her latest single, “2 Be Loved” from her new album, Special. She is also up for four awards this year, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. Meanwhile, Harlow returns with his first solo performance. The rapper is tied with Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X for the most nominations this year and joins Lizzo as a nominee for Artist of the Year. More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj To Receive...
NEWARK, NJ
Vibe

Charlie Wilson Makes History With “No Stoppin’ Us” Single

Thanks to his latest single “No Stoppin’ Us,” Charlie Wilson has reclaimed the throne as the top adult male R&B act with the most No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart. His collaboration—featuring Babyface, K-Ci Hailey, and Johnny Gill—has landed at the top spot for the week of Aug. 13. The song has also made history as the first chart-topping record with four credited artists. The only song that’s gotten close to this milestone is Kirk Franklin’s 1999 ballad, “Lean on Me” (featuring Mary J. Blige, Bono, R. Kelly, Crystal Lewis & The Family), which peaked at No....
ENTERTAINMENT
Vibe

Ari Lennox, Babyface, Beyoncé, And More Release New R&B Music

As Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE continues to dominate these musical streets, fans are thankful she’s been pacing her rollout to allow for other acts to get their music moments in before 2023 Grammy submissions cease. With new albums coming from Babyface, Ari Lennox, Jessie Reyez, and The Isley Brothers, these legends and artists of the new age aren’t letting up. The Isley Brothers took the more sultry route while Babyface is fully intent on making a Waiting To Exhale soundtrack, part two. Meanwhile, Ari and Jessie surprised fans with the announcements of their sophomore albums. Get into these New Music Friday releases....
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
J. Cole
Person
Drake
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar Is Officially Eligible For An Oscar

Kendrick Lamar has been on fire since the release of his most recent album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Now, it appears he could be on the verge of earning an Oscar for the visualized track, “We Cry Together.” The six-minute film stars Lamar and actress Taylour Paige, a passionate couple going through a very toxic and messy breakup. Throughout their argument, the two act out the song’s lyrics with abusive verbiage and actions. The short effort was showcased from June 3 until June 9 at the Lamelle Royal Theater in West Los Angeles. Lamar’s creative collective, pgLang, which was founded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

50 Cent’s Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming ‘Skill House’ Movie

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is growing his multi-media empire, and he wants his son to be a part of it. The rapper took to social media on Monday (August 8) to reveal that his son Sire will star alongside him in the upcoming horror film, Skill House.  Jackson’s Instagram posts show his nine-year-old listening to Josh Stolberg, the film’s director, as they sit on a couch on set. Sire’s role in the film is currently unspecified, but his performance was good enough to make his father happy. More from VIBE.comEminem "Crack A Bottle" Music Video Unlocked From Shady VaultPlease Read This If You're...
MOVIES
Vibe

Mary J. Blige To Star In New Netflix Limited Series ‘Lost Ollie’

Mary J. Blige is returning to Netflix to tackle a live-action role in Lost Ollie. Inspired by Ollie’s Odyssey, a book written and illustrated by William Joyce, the four-part limited series follows a patchwork rabbit focused on reuniting with his best friend, Billy. For the epic adventure, Blige voices Rosy, a fearless teddy bear who accompanies fellow characters Ollie and Zozo—a witty clown doll. More from VIBE.comMary J. Blige Talks Legacy And More Ahead Of 'Apple Music Live' PerformanceMary J. Blige Talks Placing Self-Love Above Romance Following DivorceMary J. Blige To Perform An Exclusive Apple Music Concert The news comes on the heels...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Beyoncé’s “Thique” Was Actually Produced In 2014, Says Hit-Boy

After Beyoncé dropped her long-awaited seventh studio album Renaissance last month, it was presumed that many of the tracks were recorded over the last few years. The queen Bey had taken a hiatus from dropping album-related singles, as 2016’s Lemonade album was her last studio album. Super-producer Hit-Boy has now revealed on the Rolling Stone Music Now podcast that one particular track from Renaissance, “Thique,” was actually created back in 2014. He expressed he had been sitting on the beat for years and shared how he had been working on different versions of “Thique” amid another Beyoncé collaboration he had in the works....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#2014 Forest Hills Drive#Music Video#The Hits#Take Care
Vibe

Kandi And Tiny Drop Response Song To Dvsn’s Controversial “If I Get Caught”

Click here to read the full article. When dvsn released their highly-anticipated new single, “If I Get Caught” featuring a sample from Jay-Z’s “Song Cry,” it garnered mixed reaction. Hov himself was taken aback while clearing the sample, and told producer Jermaine Dupri in a text exchange, “I didn’t think one could make a song more toxic than Song Cry. I stand corrected.” The three-minute ballad begins with Daniel Daley cooing, “You wouldn’t want me if you thought I never had hoes/ Women like men other women like/ That’s just something that everyone know.” While the concept of toxic R&B is...
MUSIC
Vibe

Former NFL Star Frank Gore Charged With Assault

Former NFL star Frank Gore has been charged with assault following an altercation with a woman at a New Jersey hotel. According to TMZ, the incident occurred on July 31 at the Tropicana Atlantic City, when a 28-year-old woman informed hotel security that Gore physically assaulted her. When police arrived on the scene, they reported no visible signs of physical injuries on the woman, and Gore was not taken into custody. However, upon further investigation by the authorities, Gore has since been charged with simple assault in connection to the incident. In a new report obtained by TMZ Sports, Gore,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Vibe

Trippie Redd, Moneybagg Yo, And Offset Team Up For “Big 14” Music Video

Trippie Redd has joined a majority of his peers and finally issued new music in 2022. The Ohio-bred rapper called on Offset and Moneybagg Yo to deliver feature verses for his latest song, “Big 14,” produced by Honorable C.N.O.T.E. In the Nolan Riddle-directed music video, the rap stars appear side by side, delivering their respective verses in various locations, from an abandoned lot to in front of a private jet. On “Big 14,” Redd, Offset, and Moneybagg Yo share different perspectives of the same vision, with each rapper declaring superiority to anyone against them, flexing violent threats and expensive...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64

Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all of the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone forward to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote in an Instagram post. More from VIBE.comIssa Rae's New Series 'Rap Sh*t' To Debut At...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Please Read This If You’re Still Hoping Ghost Will Return To ‘Power’

Are the creators of Power bringing James St. Patrick back from the dead? Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming at Starz, addressed rumors of expanding the fictional world of crime and chaos beyond existing spin-offs, Deadline reported. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said, responding to the potential for a London-based Power series. More from VIBE.comStarz Issues Trailer For 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 250 Cent's Son To Make Acting Debut In Upcoming 'Skill House' MovieDiddy...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Willow Smith Recalls Mother Jada’s Challenges As A Black Rock Singer

Willow Smith opened up about being a Black woman in the rock space for her cover story with Billboard. The 21-year-old singer shared how her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith (who lead the Black nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom), exposed her to the dark side of the predominately-white genre. “There were a lot of racist and sexist people that she had to deal with who were very vocal about the fact that they were racist and sexist,” Willow recalled. “I got to see people get very rowdy and say some things that you should never hear somebody say to your own mother.”More from...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

YG Flexes His Vocal Skills In “Toxic” Music Video

YG is back with a new visual to his latest track, “Toxic.” His new single samples vocals from Mary J. Blige’s “Be Happy.” The accompanying Austin Simkins and YG co-directed video features a cameo from model and former soccer athlete Brittany Renner who many believed to be pregnant by YG. It turns out their questionable photo was a promotional image for the music video. “Toxic” showcases two sides of a promiscuous relationship: the side chick’s feelings of being replaceable, and the man trying to be in both places at once. On the Swish, Larry Jayy, and Reece Beats-produced single showcases...
MUSIC
Vibe

The Game Takes Aim At Eminem In 10-Minute Diss Song, “The Black Slim Shady”

The Game released his new studio album, Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind on (Aug. 12). The robust double-album sits at 31 tracks and marks the rapper’s 10th studio album. One song on the album that has caught listeners’ attention is the track titled “The Black Slim Shady.” In a span of over 10 minutes, The Game disses rap legend Eminem and disputes Em’s standing as a self-proclaimed “Rap God,” while mimicking various flows he’s used over the years. Produced by Hitboy, the song begins with a brief skit in which Matthew, the younger brother from Eminem’s 2000 single “Stan,” prepares to...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

DJ Premier, Remy Ma, And Rapsody Bring The Golden Era To “REMY RAP” Video

DJ Premier Remy Ma, and Rapsody connected for the music video to their collaborative effort “REMY RAP.” The nearly three-minute clip finds the trio conjuring the vibe and aesthetic of the culture’s golden era. “REMY RAP” is the first single released from Premo and Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 project, and features the pair of spitters trading verses filled with nods to their lyrical ability. Remy Ma addresses the lack of impressive female emcees in her opening verse, rhyming, “It’s only like five females in the game that can really rap/Got followers and fame and a name so...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

King Von’s Estate Drops “Get It Done” Video For His 28th Birthday

King Von’s estate released the music video for his posthumous song “Get It Done” on what would have been his 28th birthday (August 9). In the 20K Visuals-directed video, fans get to see the late rapper as he navigates his old Chicago neighborhood alongside OMB Peezy while keeping an eye out for the “opps.” The two rappers exchange verses as they ride around in a Maserati. The single “Get It Done” appears on Von’s posthumous, sophomore album, What It Means To Be King. The latest visual follows his videos for “Too Real” and the viral TikTok song, “Evil Twins,” featuring Lil Durk.More from...
CHICAGO, IL
Vibe

Wack 100 Calls Blacc Sam “Selfish” Over Removal Of Nipsey Hussle Feature

Wack 100 blasted Blacc Sam, the brother of late rap star Nipsey Hussle, for removing his brother’s feature on a song from The Game’s 11th studio album Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind. The record, titled “World Tours,” was originally included on the album’s tracklist, but was unavailable to stream and ultimately removed from the album altogether. After learning of the song’s removal, Wack 100 discussed the matter on the audio-only social media platform Clubhouse and claimed he received the news shortly before Drillmatic‘s release. “I got an email from my attorney, at about 7:30, an hour and a half before it dropped,”...
MUSIC
Vibe

Queen Latifah And Ludacris Star In New Netflix ‘End Of The Road’ Trailer

Award-winning rapper, singer, and actress Queen Latifah is set to star alongside Chris “Ludacris” Bridges in their Netflix action thriller End Of The Road. According to the streaming platform, the film journeys a recently widowed mom Brenda (Latifah), as she fights to protect her family during a twisted road trip. After witnessing a murder and finding a missing bag of cash, the trip quickly takes a turn as it becomes “a highway to hell” for Brenda and her family. While staying at a motel in the New Mexico desert, Brenda and her brother Reggie (Bridges) have to fight for their...
MOVIES
Vibe

Vibe

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy