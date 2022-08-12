J. Cole’s ‘2014 Forest Hills Drive’ Hits New Milestone On Billboard Chart

J. Cole ’s third studio album, 2014 Forest Hills Drive , has spent 400 weeks on the Billboard 200 chart , points out Hip Hop All Day . This makes Cole the fourth rap artist in history to achieve that feat.

For the week of August 13, 2022, 2014 Forest Hills Drive currently sits at No. 103 on the Billboard 200 after its initial debut at No. 1 on the chart upon its release. J. Cole joins Drake , Kendrick Lamar , and Eminem as the only rap artists with studio albums that have spent 400 weeks on the Billboard 200, putting the North Carolina native in rarefied air.

Kendrick Lamar’s 2012 debut, good kid m.A.A.d city , is currently positioned at No. 39 on the Billboard 200 and has spent 510 weeks on the chart—the all-time record for a studio album released by a rapper. Eminem’ s Curtain Call: The Hits compilation holds the overall record for amassing 591 weeks on the chart as it sits at No. 69 on the chart. His third studio album, The Eminem Show , is presently at No. 149 and has racked up 418 weeks and counting.

Drake’s 2011 album Take Care is closing in on the 500-week mark with 492 weeks on the Billboard 200, while his 2013 effort Nothing Was The Same isn’t far behind, with 433 appearances of its own. The only other rap artist with a full-length release that has crossed the 400-week mark on the Billboard 200 is 2Pac , whose Greatest Hits compilation has appeared on the chart for 434 weeks to date.

The next rap artist projected to reach the 400-week club on the Billboard 200 is The Notorious B.I.G. ‘s Greatest Hits collection which holds the No. 117 position after 310 weeks.

