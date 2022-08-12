Bob Nutting buys local distillery Wigle Whiskey

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Bob Nutting is growing his Pittsburgh brand by buying another local company.

The owner of the Pittsburgh Pirates has purchased local distillery Wigle Whiskey and its sister company Threadbare Cider & Mead.

Wigle Whiskey was the first direct to consumer craft distillery in Pennsylvania since Prohibition.

This is not the first spirits brand Nutting is tying his name to, as he also owns Highland Ventures.

It opened in 2011 and makes rye whiskey, bourbon and cocktails.