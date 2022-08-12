ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mspmag.com

By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota

As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

15,000 Minnesota nurses 'overwhelmingly' authorize strike

Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association has authorized a strike in their fight for better contracts and putting "patients before profits." The union, home to approximately 15,000...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
nypressnews.com

White teachers would be laid off first under Minnesota teachers contract

Minneapolis public school teachers of color will have additional job protections this upcoming school year under a new contract that would allow them to keep their jobs in favor of white instructors with more seniority. The labor agreement’s intent was to protect “underrepresented populations” and keep the district’s predominantly white...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Elections
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Elections
knsiradio.com

Lawmaker and Retired Deputy Sheriff Issues Statement on Decision to Continue Stepped Up Patrols in Minneapolis

(KNSI) — Representative Paul Novotny says state police reinforcements staying put in Minneapolis are “good news” for residents. Novotny, a former Princeton police officer, and Sherburne County Sheriff’s Deputy, said he wished action was taken sooner as residents have “suffered from the consequences of rising levels of violent crime and inaction from their elected officials. Despite this positive step, Gov. [Tim] Walz’s move is a short-term solution for a long-term problem that we have seen unfolding for more than two years.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox40jackson.com

‘Defund the police’ advocate Ilhan Omar’s city experiences sharp increase in majority of crimes, data shows

This is the first part of a Fox News Digital series about ‘defund the police’ politicians and crime in the areas they represent. ‘Defund the police’ supporter Rep. Ilhan Omar’s city is experiencing a sharp increase in most crimes, data shows. The spike comes just one year after she backed a failed campaign to dismantle and replace the Minneapolis Police Department.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Gov. Burgum to support pledge of allegiance legislation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum says he thinks public school and other elected boards and commissions should recite the pledge of allegiance at their meetings. The comments come after the Fargo School Board voted 7-2 last week to stop reciting the pledge, a policy that was only adopted last spring.
FARGO, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilhan Omar
Person
Jacob Frey
kxlp941.com

Minnesota Guns Owners Caucus Won’t Endorse Gubernatorial Candidate In 2022

(St. Paul, MN) — A Minnesota gun rights group will not endorse a candidate in the 2022 governor’s race. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and Political Action Committee made the announcement yesterday. The caucus traditionally backs the Republican candidate but won’t be this year. Group chairman Bryan Strawser says GOP challenger Scott Jensen betrayed his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after getting elected.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Legal marijuana will be on the ND ballot in November

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November. The group, New Approach North Dakota, submitted more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday. Supporters submitted 26,048 signatures, and 23,368 were deemed valid, he said.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Day#Primary Election#Sparring
fox9.com

Survey: Minnesota among top 10 'best states to live in'

(FOX 9) - A new survey from the personal finance website WalletHub ranks Minnesota as the ninth-best state to live in for 2022. The survey awards a total of 100 possible points to each state in five different categories worth 20 points each: affordability, economy, education, quality of life, and safety.
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
MOORHEAD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
willmarradio.com

Independent candidate claims Westrom is lying about his residency

(Elbow Lake MN-) An independent candidate for Senate District 12 claims Republican candidate Torrey Westrom doesn't live in the newly-drawn district. According to The Swift County Monitor News, Westrom said he moved to Alexandria after the senate district boundaries were redrawn and excluded his home in Elbow Lake. But Ashley Klingbeil, running under the We The People party label, says the home Westrom claims he bought is a seasonal property on Lake Mary, is overgrown and shows no signs of occupancy. She also told the newspaper she had been staking out Westrom's former home in Elbow Lake and he was there many nights. Klingbeil has filed a complaint with The Minnesota Supreme Court, and the next step is for The Grant County Sheriff's Department to serve Westrom with the complaint, after which a hearing would be scheduled. Westrom told the paper the allegations were baseless and an attempt to distract voters from the real issues of the campaign. Westrom has represented the area since 2012.
ELBOW LAKE, MN
Y-105FM

Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?

The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)

(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case

St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
WILLMAR, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy