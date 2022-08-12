Read full article on original website
By the Numbers: Guns in Minnesota
As the nation grieved the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, it also took pause to consider the role easily accessible, assault-style weapons played in the carnage. While new bipartisan gun legislation worked its way through Capitol Hill, we wondered exactly where Minnesota fit on the gun spectrum. As it...
Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Minnesota State Fair gun ban
A federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought by gun rights activists challenging the Minnesota State Fair’s ban on guns, ruling the ban does not violate the activists’ Second Amendment rights. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and pair of gun rights activists — the Rev. Tim Christopher and Sarah Cade Hauptman — filed a lawsuit [...]
15,000 Minnesota nurses 'overwhelmingly' authorize strike
Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association has authorized a strike in their fight for better contracts and putting "patients before profits." The union, home to approximately 15,000...
White teachers would be laid off first under Minnesota teachers contract
Minneapolis public school teachers of color will have additional job protections this upcoming school year under a new contract that would allow them to keep their jobs in favor of white instructors with more seniority. The labor agreement’s intent was to protect “underrepresented populations” and keep the district’s predominantly white...
Lawmaker and Retired Deputy Sheriff Issues Statement on Decision to Continue Stepped Up Patrols in Minneapolis
(KNSI) — Representative Paul Novotny says state police reinforcements staying put in Minneapolis are “good news” for residents. Novotny, a former Princeton police officer, and Sherburne County Sheriff’s Deputy, said he wished action was taken sooner as residents have “suffered from the consequences of rising levels of violent crime and inaction from their elected officials. Despite this positive step, Gov. [Tim] Walz’s move is a short-term solution for a long-term problem that we have seen unfolding for more than two years.”
‘Defund the police’ advocate Ilhan Omar’s city experiences sharp increase in majority of crimes, data shows
This is the first part of a Fox News Digital series about ‘defund the police’ politicians and crime in the areas they represent. ‘Defund the police’ supporter Rep. Ilhan Omar’s city is experiencing a sharp increase in most crimes, data shows. The spike comes just one year after she backed a failed campaign to dismantle and replace the Minneapolis Police Department.
Gov. Burgum to support pledge of allegiance legislation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Gov. Doug Burgum says he thinks public school and other elected boards and commissions should recite the pledge of allegiance at their meetings. The comments come after the Fargo School Board voted 7-2 last week to stop reciting the pledge, a policy that was only adopted last spring.
New report details hate crimes in Minnesota last year
Vandals recorded on surveillance footage at the Hmong Cultural Center in St. Paul on Sept. 8, 2021. Courtesy of Hmong Cultural Center. A new report by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension details the motivations behind hate crimes reported in the state last year. The Uniform Crime Report, released Friday,...
State Rep. John Thompson opens up on his controversies and term in the House
In a rare and wide-ranging interview with WCCO Political Analyst Blois Olson, Rep. John Thompson opened up about his controversies, his view of racial inequities in Minnesota politics, and a lack of resources for people in the area he represents.
Farmers Almanac: Brutal Winter Will Arrive Early In Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
The Farmer's Almanac called for a flip-flop winter last year and a scorching hot summer with big storms. They were pretty close with both long-term forecasts, which is impressive considering how far out they release their predictions. The publication's managing editor said they released this year's winter outlook to "help...
Minnesota Guns Owners Caucus Won’t Endorse Gubernatorial Candidate In 2022
(St. Paul, MN) — A Minnesota gun rights group will not endorse a candidate in the 2022 governor’s race. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and Political Action Committee made the announcement yesterday. The caucus traditionally backs the Republican candidate but won’t be this year. Group chairman Bryan Strawser says GOP challenger Scott Jensen betrayed his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after getting elected.
Legal marijuana will be on the ND ballot in November
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) — Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November. The group, New Approach North Dakota, submitted more than the required 15,582 valid petition signatures to get a measure on the November general election ballot, Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Monday. Supporters submitted 26,048 signatures, and 23,368 were deemed valid, he said.
Gov. Tim Walz, Scott Jensen turn up the volume on public safety pitch to voters
Gov. Tim Walz signaled the start of the fall gubernatorial campaign on Thursday with a news conference to highlight his crime-fighting credentials, an issue that his GOP opponent Scott Jensen wants to use to deny the governor a second term. Standing outside U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis, Walz was...
Survey: Minnesota among top 10 'best states to live in'
(FOX 9) - A new survey from the personal finance website WalletHub ranks Minnesota as the ninth-best state to live in for 2022. The survey awards a total of 100 possible points to each state in five different categories worth 20 points each: affordability, economy, education, quality of life, and safety.
Moorhead mulling rules on the sale of THC edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – A number of cities in Minnesota have put moratoriums on cannabis edibles since the food and drinks containing THC from hemp became legal in the state on July 1. Others have banned their sale. In Moorhead, the city’s director of Goverment Affairs says city officials are researching the recently enacted law and plan to bring a recommendation to the City Council in the coming months.
Minnesota Man Told To ‘Go To Kwik Trip’ After Calling 911
A dispatcher from Chisago County Minnesota is being recognized after that county's sheriff's department shared details from a recent 911 call online. FYI, Chisago County sits on the Minnesota, Wisconsin border just to the northeast of Minneapolis. The dispatcher received a call in the early morning hours, around 3:00 AM,...
Independent candidate claims Westrom is lying about his residency
(Elbow Lake MN-) An independent candidate for Senate District 12 claims Republican candidate Torrey Westrom doesn't live in the newly-drawn district. According to The Swift County Monitor News, Westrom said he moved to Alexandria after the senate district boundaries were redrawn and excluded his home in Elbow Lake. But Ashley Klingbeil, running under the We The People party label, says the home Westrom claims he bought is a seasonal property on Lake Mary, is overgrown and shows no signs of occupancy. She also told the newspaper she had been staking out Westrom's former home in Elbow Lake and he was there many nights. Klingbeil has filed a complaint with The Minnesota Supreme Court, and the next step is for The Grant County Sheriff's Department to serve Westrom with the complaint, after which a hearing would be scheduled. Westrom told the paper the allegations were baseless and an attempt to distract voters from the real issues of the campaign. Westrom has represented the area since 2012.
Can You Guess Minnesota’s Most Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
What to do in Minnesota: 10 things happening this weekend (Aug. 19-21)
(FOX 9) - Stargazing, artwork at the Arboretum, and local music are all options this weekend!. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. The Como Park Japanese Obon Festival is a family-friendly event reminiscent of Japan’s annual Obon holiday. Bonsai, martial arts, singing, dancing, drumming, delicious food, and other aspects of Japanese culture will be featured at the festival. The day will culminate at dusk with a lantern lighting.
Minnesota Attorney Pleads Guilty in Bankruptcy Fraud Case
St. Paul (KROC-AM News) - A Willmar attorney has pleaded guilty to fraudulent concealment of bankruptcy assets. Prosecutors said 63-year-old Gregory Anderson prepared and filed a voluntary bankruptcy petition for his client, James Rothers in November 2015. Upon the filing of the petition, Anderson knew that Rothers’ assets, wherever located, became property of a “bankruptcy estate” to be used to pay Rothers’ creditors. Anderson also filed a set of Rothers’ bankruptcy schedules in which Rothers was required to disclose the value of all his assets as of November 3, 2015.
