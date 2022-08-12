ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

Police sergeant says farewell to beloved Northshore K-9

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RrTNY_0hEpv7GE00

Slidell police have shared pictures of Sgt. Jake Morris’ farewell to K-9 Kano, who died yesterday.

"This duo was arguably one of America’s most favorite K-9 / Officer combos. Everyone loved Kano (except for criminals)!" Slidell Police posted. "He was tough, but sweet. He fought hard till the end. May he rest in peace. EOW: 08-11-22"

Kano was an 8-year-old German Shepherd, who served the citizens of Slidell, and the surrounding area, since August of 2017.

The K-9 appeared winded this week after chasing a suspect and was rushed to the vet.  There, they found previously undiagnosed cancer in Kano’s spleen.

Kano and Sergeant Morris had previously been featured on the TV show Live PD.

💔Heart breaking photos of Sgt. Jake Morris’ last moments with K-9 Kano, who died in the line of duty earlier this...

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Thursday, August 11, 2022

Here is the full news release on Kano's death:

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Slidell Police Department Canine Officer, K-9 Kano, passed away (in the line of duty), shortly after apprehending a burglary suspect.

At approximately 4:30 am, officers were alerted to a suspicious person on the property of Alliance Bus Group, located in Frank Pichon Drive. Alliance Bus Group has recently been a repeated victim of catalytic converter thefts. As officers arrived, the suspect fled the scene into a nearby patch of woods. Sergeant Morris and K-9 Kano were dispatched to the scene to assist with tracking the suspect.

After a lengthy search, Kano located the subject hiding in a nearby body of water. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody, without further incident.

As the suspect was being placed under arrest, Sergeant Morris noticed Kano acting lethargic. Pontchartrain Animal Clinic, who is responsible for the Slidell Police Department’s canine healthcare, was contacted. Pontchartrain Animal Clinic called in several employees, and Kano was rushed to the vet clinic. An ultrasound discovered, what appeared to be, previously undiagnosed cancer in Kano’s spleen. As treatment was being conducted to stabilize his condition, Kano began to lose his fight. The hospital staff did everything possible to save Kano, but ultimately were unsuccessful.  Kano’s cancer prevented his organs from allowing his body to properly recover, after the stress and exertion of his duties.

Kano died doing what he loved to do most in the world…protecting and serving the great citizens of the City of Slidell and the State of Louisiana.

During life, Kano had the opportunity to shine with his time on the popular television show, Live PD, where he and Sergeant Morris were able to demonstrate their bond and dedication to service to a national audience.

A procession for Kano will take place tomorrow (Friday August 12, 2022) at 8am, beginning at Pontchartrain Animal Hospital (4041 Pontchartrain Drive), traveling north on Pontchartrain Drive, continuing east on Old Spanish Trail, and ending at Unforgettable Pets (56324 Frank Pichon Road).

Funeral Services for Kano will be held at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, with visitation beginning at 10:30 am and services to follow at 11 am.

Officer Kano was an 8-year-old German Shepherd, who served the citizens of Slidell, and the surrounding area, since August of 2017.

Full-story about the passing of K-9 Kano (official Press Release) **𝗦𝗹𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗖𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗴...

Posted by Slidell Police Department on Thursday, August 11, 2022

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
an17.com

Slidell Police K-9 dies shortly after catching burglary suspect

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Slidell Police Department Canine Officer, K-9 Kano, passed away (in the line of duty), shortly after apprehending a burglary suspect. At approximately 4:30 am, officers were alerted to a suspicious person on the property of Alliance Bus Group, located in Frank Pichon Drive. Alliance Bus Group has recently been a repeated victim of catalytic converter thefts. As officers arrived, the suspect fled the scene into a nearby patch of woods. Sergeant Morris and K-9 Kano were dispatched to the scene to assist with tracking the suspect.
SLIDELL, LA
fox8live.com

Family of arrested ATV rider says Plaquemines deputies intended him harm

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The family of a teenager accused of intentionally crashing into a Plaquemines Parish deputy said Monday (Aug. 15) that police dashcam video proves their contention that the crash was unintentional. Reginald Hamilton, 18, remains in jail with a traumatic brain injury sustained in the May 31...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
WDSU

Suspected flash bangs deployed at New Orleans jail revolt

What appears to be flash bangs could be seen and heard coming from the barricaded ward of the Orleans Justice Center where inmates have been barricaded inside since Friday. Flash bangs are a non lethal law enforcement tool typically used when trying to enter a blocked or otherwise unstable building.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Motorcyclist Killed in Lafourche Parish Crash

Chackbay – On August 14, 2022, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 20 near Louisiana Highway 307. The crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Tricia Vicknair of Schriever. The preliminary investigation revealed Vicknair...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Morris
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

8 bricks of suspected cocaine wash up on Mississippi beach

BILOXI, Miss. — Volunteers cleaning a portion of a Mississippi beach on Saturday made quite the discovery. According to officers with the Biloxi Police Department, the volunteers from the Air Force Sergeants Association’s Keesler Air Force Base Chapter 652 found eight bricks of suspected cocaine near the White House Hotel, about a mile west of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, WLOX reported.
BILOXI, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Northshore K 9#Eow#German#Sergeant Morris#Slidell Police Department#Alliance Bus Group
fox8live.com

3 people shot overnight in New Orleans, 2 in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were shot in New Orleans during the overnight hours, including two in Algiers, where a gun buy-back program was held about 12 hours earlier, police said Sunday (Aug. 14). The shootings occurred in a span of 4 1/2 hours Saturday night into Sunday morning....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish jail report for Aug. 12-14, 2022

The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, from Aug. 12, 2022, through Aug. 14, 2022:. Heather Comans, fugitive other jurisdiction-felony. Barrett Dunaway, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Eddie Adams, theft-less than $1,000. Daniel Levatino, driving while intoxicated-third offense. Jasmine Magee, probation and parole...
WASHINGTON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

New adventure for COAST clients starts in Slidell

Imagine a weeklong journey celebrating the importance of active living and self-care in all areas of life. “We want you to thrive … not just survive,” said COAST Wellness Coordinator Kristy Livaudais. Sound interesting? Then try it. Thanks to a grant from the Administration on Community Living, COAST...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy