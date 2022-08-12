Police sergeant says farewell to beloved Northshore K-9

Slidell police have shared pictures of Sgt. Jake Morris’ farewell to K-9 Kano, who died yesterday.

"This duo was arguably one of America’s most favorite K-9 / Officer combos. Everyone loved Kano (except for criminals)!" Slidell Police posted. "He was tough, but sweet. He fought hard till the end. May he rest in peace. EOW: 08-11-22"

Kano was an 8-year-old German Shepherd, who served the citizens of Slidell, and the surrounding area, since August of 2017.

The K-9 appeared winded this week after chasing a suspect and was rushed to the vet. There, they found previously undiagnosed cancer in Kano’s spleen.

Kano and Sergeant Morris had previously been featured on the TV show Live PD.

💔Heart breaking photos of Sgt. Jake Morris’ last moments with K-9 Kano, who died in the line of duty earlier this... Posted by Slidell Police Department on Thursday, August 11, 2022

Here is the full news release on Kano's death:

On Thursday, August 11, 2022, Slidell Police Department Canine Officer, K-9 Kano, passed away (in the line of duty), shortly after apprehending a burglary suspect.

At approximately 4:30 am, officers were alerted to a suspicious person on the property of Alliance Bus Group, located in Frank Pichon Drive. Alliance Bus Group has recently been a repeated victim of catalytic converter thefts. As officers arrived, the suspect fled the scene into a nearby patch of woods. Sergeant Morris and K-9 Kano were dispatched to the scene to assist with tracking the suspect.

After a lengthy search, Kano located the subject hiding in a nearby body of water. The suspect was subsequently taken into custody, without further incident.

As the suspect was being placed under arrest, Sergeant Morris noticed Kano acting lethargic. Pontchartrain Animal Clinic, who is responsible for the Slidell Police Department’s canine healthcare, was contacted. Pontchartrain Animal Clinic called in several employees, and Kano was rushed to the vet clinic. An ultrasound discovered, what appeared to be, previously undiagnosed cancer in Kano’s spleen. As treatment was being conducted to stabilize his condition, Kano began to lose his fight. The hospital staff did everything possible to save Kano, but ultimately were unsuccessful. Kano’s cancer prevented his organs from allowing his body to properly recover, after the stress and exertion of his duties.

Kano died doing what he loved to do most in the world…protecting and serving the great citizens of the City of Slidell and the State of Louisiana.

During life, Kano had the opportunity to shine with his time on the popular television show, Live PD, where he and Sergeant Morris were able to demonstrate their bond and dedication to service to a national audience.

A procession for Kano will take place tomorrow (Friday August 12, 2022) at 8am, beginning at Pontchartrain Animal Hospital (4041 Pontchartrain Drive), traveling north on Pontchartrain Drive, continuing east on Old Spanish Trail, and ending at Unforgettable Pets (56324 Frank Pichon Road).

Funeral Services for Kano will be held at the Slidell Municipal Auditorium on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, with visitation beginning at 10:30 am and services to follow at 11 am.

