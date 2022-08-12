Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wutc.org
Meet The Speakers For This Year’s TEDxChattanooga
This fall, TEDxChattanooga returns with a new roster of speakers and a few changes. This year’s talks by community speakers - independently organized under the TED program’s global initiative of “ideas worth spreading” - will be held on Wednesday, November 16th at Common House in downtown Chattanooga.
chattanoogapulse.com
Brian Smith Joins Parks And Outdoors Department As Communications And Marketing Director
The City of Chattanooga today announced that former WTCV NewsChannel 9 meteorologist Brian Smith will serve as the new Communications and Marketing Director for Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors, effective today. Working with Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin, Smith will help design a comprehensive and innovative communications strategy for the...
chattanoogapulse.com
Isaiah 117 House At Chambliss Center For Children Launches Pathway Of Hope Brick Fundraiser
Chambliss Center for Children and partner organization, Isaiah 117 House, announced the Pathway of Hope brick fundraiser benefiting the first Isaiah 117 House in Hamilton County. Supporters of the Isaiah 117 House at Chambliss Center for Children are invited to purchase a customizable brick online to be used in the...
chattanoogapulse.com
Self Taught Artist Corinna Lingle Designs Selfie Wall For UC Foundation Apartments
Corinna Lingle has only taken one art class in her life, and it was a short visit. “I took one little art class my senior year of high school for two weeks. Then I was like, ‘You know what? I already know this stuff,'” said Lingle, a junior majoring in criminal justice at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEF
Report: Chattanooga is the fastest-growing city in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A new report says Chattanooga is the fastest growing city in the state of Tennessee. In the movie “Field of Dreams,” lead character Ray Kinsella is haunted by a voice that says “If you build it, they will come.”. That seems to be...
chattanoogapulse.com
Music By Magnolia Boulevard, TN Ruminators At Nightfall This Friday
Celebrating its 35th season of amazing free music at Miller Plaza, Nightfall continues this Friday, August 19, with bluesy rock by Magnolia Boulevard from Lexington, KY at 8pm and TN Ruminators as opening act at 7pm. Nightfall headliner, Magnolia Boulevard offers a musical experience that flows seamlessly from a multitude...
mymix1041.com
Local News for Tuesday, August 16th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. The Bradley County Commission met on Monday covering several items of business. During the meeting, Tennova CEO JT Barnhart was introduced and discussed meetings and conversations around the issues with hospital waits and staffing. Discussion about the ambulance wait times will continue gong forward. He also noted that there have been some leadership changes over recent months, and that the hospital will be working with local EMS to make adjustments. Discussion took place in regards to allowing first responders to wear uniform shorts. This is supposed to help more safely regulate body temperature, especially when first responders are working in extreme temperatures. Ultimately, no action was taken and it was sent back to those in charge of Fire and Rescue to decide.
WDEF
Local, state politicians defend Catoosa County CHI Memorial hospital
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) — Many North Georgia residents are still frustrated over an appeal filed in May by Parkridge Health, which has the potential to delay a proposed CHI Memorial hospital for several years. The Defend Our Hospital Rally Monday night in Fort Oglethorpe touted the phrase “Patients...
IN THIS ARTICLE
townandtourist.com
20 Best Waterfalls Near Chattanooga (Easily Accessible For All)
As one of the biggest cities in Tennessee, Chattanooga has a variety of interesting sites to offer. The waterfalls in and around the city are some of the most unique options available for tourists to see. There is an abundance of mountain trails around Chattanooga, with many of them leading...
chattanoogapulse.com
SPLASH Channels Creativity To Help Inspire And Empower Local Youth
Founded in 2012 and taught by internationally acclaimed artists, Charlie and Iantha Newton, SPLASH is a year-round arts program designed to inspire, empower, and encourage students' discovery through the creative process. The art program supports students between the ages of 4-15 with not only a creative outlet but most importantly...
Georgia man dies in Polk County boating incident
The body of a 57-year-old Georgia man was recovered from 36 feet of water on Parksville Lake in Polk County on Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
mymix1041.com
Local News for Monday, August 15th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. On Saturday, at around 2:00 a.m., deputies from the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Zion Hill Road after multiple gunshots were fired toward the home from outside. At least six adults and one child were reported to be in the home at the time of the shooting. One adult female was injured as a result of the gunfire. The injury is believed to be non-life threatening. She was transported to the hospital by E.M.S. Deputies on scene discovered several bullet holes on the exterior wall and one window of the home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcyb.com
Marion building in ruins following car crash
MARION, V.a. (WCYB) — A well-known building was destroyed following a car crash Monday in Marion, Virgnia. From being used as an old storage for soda, to a beloved restaurant, Ken Heath with the town of Marion says it used to be Happy's Pizza. Just so many great memories...
Two Adorable Tennessee Tiny Homes Make Perfect Vacay Getaway & They’re For Sale Together
Tiny homes are becoming a trend all over. People are downsizing and destressing their lives. These two Tennessee tiny homes have a rich history and come as a packaged deal. It's always awesome to find out the home you lived in has a story behind it. The tiny homes were built by Mr. Churchwell who owned a Bed & Breakfast at the end of Memory Lane. It almost sounds like a children's storybook doesn't it? Mr. Churchwell built both homes before the 1996 Olympics in hopes that people would come and stay in these homes while they were in town.
WDEF
Cheerleader at Jamboree recounts her experience during chaos of tasing incident
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Finley Stadium was the site of a lot of high school football the last three days, thanks to the Jamboree. The end of what should have been a great time for parents and students alike was marred by an altercation that led to police tasing a 16-year-old boy.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga's infrastructure has the White House's attention
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Wilcox Boulevard Bridge is a staple of Chattanooga's infrastructure. But, with over 70 years' time, its qualities are deteriorating. Now, this big piece of Chattanooga’s infrastructure has caught the eye of the White House administration. "Chattanooga put a lot of thought into this proposal,...
TWRA: Body of Georgia man recovered in lower eastern Tennessee after unoccupied boat found
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of a 57-year-old man was found in a Polk County lake Monday evening after they received a call about an unoccupied boat going in circles near a boat ramp. Boaters were able to board the boat and...
Grundy County Herald
Tracy City celebrates two businesses
Tracy City Mayor Nadene Moore, TC Aldermen Sara Brown, Stacie Hutcheson and Jimmy Harris, and Mickey MacLeod, TC Town Clerk, celebrated two more family owned and run businesses in Tracy City. This ribbon cutting tour included Rosie’s Farmhouse Kitchen and Big John’s Trading Post. Though both have been open for...
WDEF
La Paz updates efforts on dealing with bus migrants
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The organization La Paz is thanking Chattanoogans for helping them help migrants who have been getting off buses in our area that are headed for the northeast. People have donated supplies to help them on their journey. They point out that these are people who are...
mymix1041.com
Sheriff Of The Year – Steve Lawson, Bradley County
We were joined on Mix Mornings by Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson to talk about his recent high honor recognition as the Sheriff of the Year for the State of Teneessee. The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association has chosen Bradley County Sheriff Steve Lawson, out of 95 county sheriffs, as the recipient of the Sheriff of The Year Award for the State of Tennessee. According to the TSA, this comes as Sheriff Lawson has been very active with the Sheriff’s Association and has been instrumental in some key legislation, including the contracting of third-party mental health transports to alleviate deputy tasking and Joker’s Law. Past recipients of this award, along with the Sheriff’s Association Board of Directors, make the selection each year.
Comments / 1